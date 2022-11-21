Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fandom has now firmly turned on Taika Waititi despite him delivering one of the best MCU movies
Chris Hemsworth’s recent interview has sparked debate among the MCU faithful about the role the fourth film in the Thor franchise has played in the character’s development. Although the movie’s director Taika Waititi became the fandom’s sweetheart with his work on Ragnarok, he has just as quickly become a nuisance with 2022’s Love & Thunder.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson blasts the old Warner Bros. regime for ‘inexplicably and inexcusably’ sidelining Superman
Dwayne Johnson has been putting on a brave face to celebrate the success of Black Adam, even if he did feel compelled to step in when he deemed comparisons to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to be unfair. The actor and producer’s “the hierarchy of power...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: Tony Gilroy says ‘Andor’ season two in 2023 is possible and a big ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ reveal looks to be coming soon
The last thing on our minds before we go to sleep is Andor. The first thing when we wake up? Andor. We’re now mere hours away from the season finale and advance notices indicate we should prepare ourselves for some Star Wars excellence. The only downside will be that once it’s over, we’re facing a long wait for the second season.
wegotthiscovered.com
Hell doesn’t freeze over after one of the worst sequels in history fails to shake off its well-earned reputation
Any franchise that begins with one of the greatest, most important, and most influential films in the history of cinema has nowhere to go but down, but watching what became of Steven Spielberg’s baby by the time Jaws: The Revenge rolled around in 1987 is almost painful to witness.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ brings an ultra-obscure 1980s IP into MCU canon
This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has just landed on Disney Plus, and delivers on its promise of a heartwarming and funny story centered on Marvel’s top spacefaring team of heroes. There’s not much more to it than that, though we do get some excellent festive needle drops, and Kevin Bacon clearly having a lot of fun playing himself.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson’s new look in ‘The Marvels’ leaks as Daniel Craig breaks silence on MCU casting conversations
The next Marvel summer blockbuster that’s set to come our way is The Marvels, the much-anticipated sequel to Captain Marvel that’ll see Brie Larson find herself a couple of new teammates. Although the studio isn’t looking to have us too excited for this one just yet, with a trailer likely not due until next year, fans are already getting themselves giddy thanks to a juicy leak featuring the titular trio. Elsewhere, a certain James Bond star talks swapping 007 for Earth-616.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King praises the return of a Netflix drama that almost never finished
Stephen King has rejoiced the return of the supernatural drama Manifest, which has found a new lease on life thanks to Netflix. King tweeted his reaction to the newest season, saying: “I’m 6 episodes into MANIFEST (NETFLIX). It’s like reuniting with old friends you thought were gone forever.”
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ just teased that ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve changed the MCU for good
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. With the release of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney Plus today, the MCU’s Phase Four has officially come to an end. And, in wrapping up this chunk of the never-ending franchise, the festive standalone may have just confirmed that the last Marvel outing to hit streaming has left an indelible mark on the MCU that will continue to be felt going forward. Spoilers incoming…
wegotthiscovered.com
There’s nowhere to hide as chaos hits Pandora in latest ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ teaser
James Cameron’s much overdue continuation of the enigmatic story of Pandora, Avatar: The Way of Water, is slowly inching toward its release. And even though the film’s chances at being a smash hit aren’t enjoying the certainty the first Avatar’s success should have afforded it, the latest teaser — pumped up on adrenaline and danger — for the upcoming adventures of the Na’vi confirms that Cameron has given the sequel his all.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ offers a reminder the MCU’s worst movie hasn’t been forgotten
The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to churn out more and more content at a near-unstoppable rate, but in amongst all the blockbuster feature films and Disney Plus shows, one question continues to rear its head more than almost all others; what about the Eternals?. Producer and franchise veteran Nate Moore...
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans are already prepared to die for the Guardians of the Galaxy’s newest team member
Christmas is officially here now that The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has hit Disney Plus. James Gunn’s 45-minute festive treat just started streaming this Friday, finally delivering more from all your old favorites like Star-Lord, Drax, and Groot. At the same time, though, the special also established that the Guardians have added yet another member to their team since we last saw them. And fans have instantly sworn that they will do anything for them.
wegotthiscovered.com
The middle entry in a 48-year trilogy that gave each movie the exact same title cleans up the streaming streets
What’s the name of a 1971 classic that established the title hero as the coolest cat on the block? Shaft! And the the sequel that arrived almost 30 years later and topped the box office? Shaft! What about the third installment that released close to two decades later and flopped spectacularly? Shaft! You’re damn right.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ has fans fearing for a certain Avenger’s safety
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now here to deliver some early festive cheer, as the 45-minute standalone just landed on Disney Plus today. James Gunn really pulled out all the stops with this one to offer up a truly wholesome story that ticks off all the classic tropes of the Christmas special. Although, having said that, the Special Presentation’s gift-giving scene takes a surprisingly dark turn.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Wakanda Forever’ producer claims there was no debate over the new Black Panther, despite already saying the exact opposite
In the run-up to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, fans couldn’t stop speculating over who might be the eponymous African nation’s new protector as there were just so many feasible options. Of course, as we all now know, Marvel ultimately elected to go with the most obvious play by having Shuri step up to take on her brother’s mantle. But were any other contenders seriously considered? Well, that’s tough to answer as one key member of the crew has offered some contradictory comments.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Guardians’ Holiday Special debuts to higher Rotten Tomatoes score than ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
With the initial reviews rolling in for the Disney Plus original, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, it seems the debut score on Rotten Tomatoes is overshadowing the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest theatrical outing, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The RT critical score for the Guardians Holiday Special is...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Way of Water’s MCU Easter egg proves the battle between ‘Avatar’ and ‘Endgame’ is far from over
It’s been a long time coming, but Avatar: The Way of Water is finally about to swim into cinemas this December. The cinematic landscape has changed so much since the first Avatar released back in 2009, with the then-nascent MCU having grown exponentially to dominate the movie world by this point. Back when Avengers: Endgame dropped in 2019, for instance, it sparked a bitter battle between Marvel and Avatar for the title of the world’s highest-grossing movie.
wegotthiscovered.com
A genre-bending half-billion dollar hit that was forgotten in an instant heads up a streaming treasure hunt
Given how quickly it came and went from the public consciousness, it would be easy to assume that Ready Player One was a bit of a disappointment, but it wasn’t. In fact, the statistics paint the picture of a massively successful blockbuster that had all the potential in the world to launch a money-spinning franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ has already changed MCU canon as it beats ‘Wakanda Forever’ in one all-important way
With Thanksgiving almost here, you know what that means, Marvel maniacs — it’s nearly time for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special! And ahead of James Gunn’s festive treat landing on Disney Plus this Friday, reviews for the standalone effort are rolling in, resulting in the special beating out Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in one key way. Even more shocking, though, is the fact that Marvel appears to have just blown its major twist too soon. Let’s dig in..
wegotthiscovered.com
When will ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ be released? New ‘Harry Potter’ game, explained
Hogwarts Legacy is the upcoming Harry Potter video game where aspiring wizards will be able to attend Hogwarts, take classes, and explore the Wizarding world created by J.K. Rowling. The game has confirmed that Rowling had little involvement in the game’s development and that she didn’t write the game’s story. This gave a small sense of relief to those who aren’t keen to support the author due to her controversial comments.
wegotthiscovered.com
The long-overdue mercy killing of a cratering franchise (that didn’t even die) makes one final streaming stand
As popular as they proved to be up to a point, it’s impossible to argue that Michael Bay’s time at the helm of the Transformers franchise peaked with the very first installment. From there, reviews got progressively worse with each subsequent installment, until the final nail was thankfully hammered into the coffin when The Last Knight cratered at the box office.
Comments / 0