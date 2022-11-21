ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: Tony Gilroy says ‘Andor’ season two in 2023 is possible and a big ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ reveal looks to be coming soon

The last thing on our minds before we go to sleep is Andor. The first thing when we wake up? Andor. We’re now mere hours away from the season finale and advance notices indicate we should prepare ourselves for some Star Wars excellence. The only downside will be that once it’s over, we’re facing a long wait for the second season.
‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ brings an ultra-obscure 1980s IP into MCU canon

This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has just landed on Disney Plus, and delivers on its promise of a heartwarming and funny story centered on Marvel’s top spacefaring team of heroes. There’s not much more to it than that, though we do get some excellent festive needle drops, and Kevin Bacon clearly having a lot of fun playing himself.
Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson’s new look in ‘The Marvels’ leaks as Daniel Craig breaks silence on MCU casting conversations

The next Marvel summer blockbuster that’s set to come our way is The Marvels, the much-anticipated sequel to Captain Marvel that’ll see Brie Larson find herself a couple of new teammates. Although the studio isn’t looking to have us too excited for this one just yet, with a trailer likely not due until next year, fans are already getting themselves giddy thanks to a juicy leak featuring the titular trio. Elsewhere, a certain James Bond star talks swapping 007 for Earth-616.
Stephen King praises the return of a Netflix drama that almost never finished

Stephen King has rejoiced the return of the supernatural drama Manifest, which has found a new lease on life thanks to Netflix. King tweeted his reaction to the newest season, saying: “I’m 6 episodes into MANIFEST (NETFLIX). It’s like reuniting with old friends you thought were gone forever.”
‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ just teased that ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve changed the MCU for good

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. With the release of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney Plus today, the MCU’s Phase Four has officially come to an end. And, in wrapping up this chunk of the never-ending franchise, the festive standalone may have just confirmed that the last Marvel outing to hit streaming has left an indelible mark on the MCU that will continue to be felt going forward. Spoilers incoming…
There’s nowhere to hide as chaos hits Pandora in latest ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ teaser

James Cameron’s much overdue continuation of the enigmatic story of Pandora, Avatar: The Way of Water, is slowly inching toward its release. And even though the film’s chances at being a smash hit aren’t enjoying the certainty the first Avatar’s success should have afforded it, the latest teaser — pumped up on adrenaline and danger — for the upcoming adventures of the Na’vi confirms that Cameron has given the sequel his all.
MCU fans are already prepared to die for the Guardians of the Galaxy’s newest team member

Christmas is officially here now that The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has hit Disney Plus. James Gunn’s 45-minute festive treat just started streaming this Friday, finally delivering more from all your old favorites like Star-Lord, Drax, and Groot. At the same time, though, the special also established that the Guardians have added yet another member to their team since we last saw them. And fans have instantly sworn that they will do anything for them.
‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ has fans fearing for a certain Avenger’s safety

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now here to deliver some early festive cheer, as the 45-minute standalone just landed on Disney Plus today. James Gunn really pulled out all the stops with this one to offer up a truly wholesome story that ticks off all the classic tropes of the Christmas special. Although, having said that, the Special Presentation’s gift-giving scene takes a surprisingly dark turn.
‘Wakanda Forever’ producer claims there was no debate over the new Black Panther, despite already saying the exact opposite

In the run-up to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, fans couldn’t stop speculating over who might be the eponymous African nation’s new protector as there were just so many feasible options. Of course, as we all now know, Marvel ultimately elected to go with the most obvious play by having Shuri step up to take on her brother’s mantle. But were any other contenders seriously considered? Well, that’s tough to answer as one key member of the crew has offered some contradictory comments.
‘The Way of Water’s MCU Easter egg proves the battle between ‘Avatar’ and ‘Endgame’ is far from over

It’s been a long time coming, but Avatar: The Way of Water is finally about to swim into cinemas this December. The cinematic landscape has changed so much since the first Avatar released back in 2009, with the then-nascent MCU having grown exponentially to dominate the movie world by this point. Back when Avengers: Endgame dropped in 2019, for instance, it sparked a bitter battle between Marvel and Avatar for the title of the world’s highest-grossing movie.
Latest Marvel News: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ has already changed MCU canon as it beats ‘Wakanda Forever’ in one all-important way

With Thanksgiving almost here, you know what that means, Marvel maniacs — it’s nearly time for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special! And ahead of James Gunn’s festive treat landing on Disney Plus this Friday, reviews for the standalone effort are rolling in, resulting in the special beating out Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in one key way. Even more shocking, though, is the fact that Marvel appears to have just blown its major twist too soon. Let’s dig in..
When will ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ be released? New ‘Harry Potter’ game, explained

Hogwarts Legacy is the upcoming Harry Potter video game where aspiring wizards will be able to attend Hogwarts, take classes, and explore the Wizarding world created by J.K. Rowling. The game has confirmed that Rowling had little involvement in the game’s development and that she didn’t write the game’s story. This gave a small sense of relief to those who aren’t keen to support the author due to her controversial comments.
The long-overdue mercy killing of a cratering franchise (that didn’t even die) makes one final streaming stand

As popular as they proved to be up to a point, it’s impossible to argue that Michael Bay’s time at the helm of the Transformers franchise peaked with the very first installment. From there, reviews got progressively worse with each subsequent installment, until the final nail was thankfully hammered into the coffin when The Last Knight cratered at the box office.

