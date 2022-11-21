ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

Our Views: Bayou Classic is fun, and an investment for students

With a tie-breaking game Saturday, there is a lot of excitement among Grambling State University and Southern University fans: This year’s Bayou Classic football game promises to be a big deal with a lot of the line. The Bayou Classic is considered by many to be the grandfather of...
NOLA.com

Two longtime sportswriters are headed to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame

NATCHITOCHES — Two transformational and decorated figures in the state’s sports journalism field, Lafayette writer and editor Bruce Brown and longtime Times-Picayune prep writer Lori Lyons, have been selected for the 2022 Distinguished Service Award in Sports Journalism from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association. The duo will be...
LAFAYETTE, LA
NOLA.com

'We need it': In Plaquemine, many say new bridge across Mississippi River is way overdue

Despite concerns that a new bridge across the Mississippi River will undo the charm of historic Plaquemine, many people there say they're all in for the $3 billion project. Rodney Blanchard, co-owner of Blanchard's Automotive, said he is so eager for Plaquemine to serve as the thruway for traffic entering and leaving the bridge that he hopes the west side exit empties out in front of his business.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
NOLA.com

Commander of Lafayette National Guard unit relieved of duties after inappropriate texts

Col. Scott Desormeaux, commander of the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, based in Lafayette, has been relieved of his duties, according to a story published in Army Times. Louisiana National Guard spokesperson Lt. Col. Noel Collins confirmed to the Army Times that Desormeaux was relieved of his duties after officials found "Desormeaux sent inappropriate text messages to other service members."
LAFAYETTE, LA
NOLA.com

Ponchatoula man identified as victim in fatal unincorporated Gretna shooting

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man shot and killed Monday night in unincorporated Gretna as Shannon Young Jr., 22. Young, of Ponchatoula, was found shot in the driveway of a home in the 600 block of Grovewood Drive (map), according to Detective Brandon Veal, a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
GRETNA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy