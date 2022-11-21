Read full article on original website
Scott Rabalais: Is LSU's world enough? Tigers need good greed for more at Texas A&M
When I was a lad, I remember the preacher at our church giving a sermon about greed. How much money is enough, he asked? He gave his own reply: just a little more. Just a little more. Sometimes, though, as the reptilian financier Gordon Gekko said in the movie “Wall...
LSU basketball loses title game of Cayman Islands Classic in heartbreaking fashion
LSU’s trip to the Caribbean for the Cayman Islands Classic couldn’t have ended in a more bizarre fashion than it did Wednesday night. Matt McMahon’s team suffered its first loss of the season when LSU, which won its first two outings in the three-day event, fell to Kansas State 61-59 in the tournament’s championship game.
LSU football rooting guide: Which teams should Tigers fans root for in Week 13?
LSU has exceeded expectations — and then some — during Brian Kelly's first season. The Tigers (9-2) are already penciled in to play Georgia for the SEC Championship on Dec. 3 in Atlanta and sit at No. 5 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. Thus, their sights...
Adam Miller, KJ Williams spark LSU win over Akron; Tigers to play K-State for tournament title
The LSU basketball team was trailing by a point and in need of a lift early in the second half of Tuesday's game against Akron in the Cayman Islands Classic. That’s when guard Adam Miller and forward KJ Williams took over the game. They combined for 16 points over...
Scott Rabalais: LSU faces tough task but is in prime position to make CFP history
As BJ Ojulari chatted with reporters Tuesday evening in the LSU football team room, a reporter’s laptop streaming the College Football Playoff rankings showed the Tigers had jumped up one big rung on the playoff ladder to No. 5. Ojulari arched his eyebrows slightly at the news. “Oh, that’s...
New LHSAA format sets up some new-look playoff matchups in high school football
The high school football playoffs look a little different this year. A new format created by the LHSAA during the summer has created some unique playoff pairings, with schools from two different enrollment classifications facing each other for the same state championship. That is especially evident now as 13 local...
These two LSU defensive tackles don't always make plays; they free up others to do so
The role of a defensive tackle often is often overlooked within the chaos of a college football game — particularly against running quarterbacks. This season LSU's defense has gone against several mobile QBs, including Auburn’s Robby Ashford, Florida’s Anthony Richardson, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker and Arkansas’ Malik Hornsby.
Our Views: Bayou Classic is fun, and an investment for students
With a tie-breaking game Saturday, there is a lot of excitement among Grambling State University and Southern University fans: This year’s Bayou Classic football game promises to be a big deal with a lot of the line. The Bayou Classic is considered by many to be the grandfather of...
Two longtime sportswriters are headed to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame
NATCHITOCHES — Two transformational and decorated figures in the state’s sports journalism field, Lafayette writer and editor Bruce Brown and longtime Times-Picayune prep writer Lori Lyons, have been selected for the 2022 Distinguished Service Award in Sports Journalism from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association. The duo will be...
Louisiana-shot 'My Southern Family Christmas' debuts Thanksgiving on Hallmark Channel
Sorrento and Baton Rouge get their Hallmark Channel moment in “My Southern Family Christmas,” premiering at 7 p.m. Thursday. Filmed in September at The Cajun Village in Ascension Parish, a neighborhood in Baton Rouge and a day at Celtic Studios, the feel-good holiday flick is an Evergreen Films production.
'We need it': In Plaquemine, many say new bridge across Mississippi River is way overdue
Despite concerns that a new bridge across the Mississippi River will undo the charm of historic Plaquemine, many people there say they're all in for the $3 billion project. Rodney Blanchard, co-owner of Blanchard's Automotive, said he is so eager for Plaquemine to serve as the thruway for traffic entering and leaving the bridge that he hopes the west side exit empties out in front of his business.
Can Senate veto certain gubernatorial appointments? It's on ballot as early voting opens
Three more proposed constitutional amendments await as early voting opens Saturday, and every parish in the Baton Rouge area has at least one local race or ballot issue to consider in Louisiana's general election. Voters considered eight proposed changes to the state constitution on Nov. 8 and rejected five. The...
Commander of Lafayette National Guard unit relieved of duties after inappropriate texts
Col. Scott Desormeaux, commander of the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, based in Lafayette, has been relieved of his duties, according to a story published in Army Times. Louisiana National Guard spokesperson Lt. Col. Noel Collins confirmed to the Army Times that Desormeaux was relieved of his duties after officials found "Desormeaux sent inappropriate text messages to other service members."
Ponchatoula man identified as victim in fatal unincorporated Gretna shooting
The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man shot and killed Monday night in unincorporated Gretna as Shannon Young Jr., 22. Young, of Ponchatoula, was found shot in the driveway of a home in the 600 block of Grovewood Drive (map), according to Detective Brandon Veal, a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
