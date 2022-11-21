ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Duncan Robinson available in trade talks

 3 days ago
With the emergence of Max Strus and Caleb Martin, Miami has made Duncan Robinson available in trade talks, league sources told HoopsHype. Robinson is shooting a career-low 35.4 percent from the field and has moved to a full-time reserve role for the first time since his rookie season. He’s owed $57.49 million over the next three seasons if you include his player option for the 2025-26 season, as noted in our Heat salaries page.

Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

So Gabe Vincent is out again

Bam Adebayo and Dewayne Dedmon expected to play

So the same roster as last night, minus Duncan Robinson

Hmmmm – 6:28 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — Heat experiencing an empty feeling in more than the standings; Duncan Robinson again sidelined. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…6:08 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat injury report for tonight in Minnesota:

Out: Jimmy Butler (knee), Udonis Haslem (personal), Tyler Herro (ankle), Victor Oladipo (knee), Duncan Robinson (ankle), Omer Yurtseven (ankle).

Questionable: Bam Adebayo (knee), Dewayne Dedmon (foot), Gabe Vincent (knee). – 1:43 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat injury report for tonight vs. Timberwolves:

Jimmy Butler, Udonis Haslem, Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo, Duncan Robinson and Omer Yurtseven ruled out for tonight.

Bam Adebayo, Dewayne Dedmon and Gabe Vincent are questionable. – 1:35 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

“I think somebody tweeted that I hadn’t missed a game in a while and I think that might have jinxed it. Maybe it was one of you two.”

-Duncan Robinson, who sprained his ankle tonight, said with a smile as he pointed to me and @Ira Winderman11:02 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Per Heat: Duncan Robinson left tonight’s game vs the Cavs with a sprained left ankle and will not return. – 9:17 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Duncan Robinson just limped back to the Heat locker room. – 8:59 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Miami’ Duncan Robinson just limped back to the locker room. – 8:59 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Heat say Bam Adebayo (knee), Duncan Robinson (hand) and Dewayne Dedmon (non-covid illness) will warm up with the intent to play.

Gabe Vincent (knee) has been ruled out. – 5:39 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson, and Dewayne Dedmon intend to play tonight

Gabe Vincent out again – 5:38 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Erik Spoelstra says Gabe Vincent will not play. But Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson and Dewayne Dedmon will warm up with the intention to play.

So Heat on track to have 10 available players tonight vs. Cavs. – 5:36 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Duncan Robinson has been upgraded to questionable for tonight for Heat in Cleveland. He previously had been doubtful due to a sprained right hand. Butler and Herro are out. Also questionable: Adebayo, Dedmon, Vincent. – 4:54 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Duncan Robinson has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable for tonight’s game against the Cavaliers.

Adebayo, Vincent and Dedmon remain questionable. – 4:54 PM

Miami: Duncan Robinson (left ankle sprain) has been downgraded to out for Monday’s game against Minnesota. Bam Adebayo (left knee contusion), Dewayne Dedmon (left foot plantar fasciitis) and Gabe Vincent (left knee effusion) have been listed as questionable. -via HoopsHype / November 21, 2022

Ira Winderman: Robinson is out because he cut his hand in his jersey during today’s shoot around. Seriously. Spoelstra just confirmed. It is the first game in his career Robinson has missed due to injury. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / November 18, 2022

Anthony Chiang: Duncan Robinson now also ruled out for tonight’s game because of a sprained right hand. He’s day-to-day. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / November 18, 2022

