Carmi, IL

westkentuckystar.com

Outdoor skating rink opening in southern IL this week

Southern Illinois will be treated to an outdoor ice skating rink for the holiday season. The temporary rink is nearing completion on the tower square in Marion, Illinois. They're working to be open beginning on Black Friday, and hope to keep it operating through February. The rink plans to be...
MARION, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Thursday, November 24th, 2022

Salem Police arrested a 35-year-old Lake Station, Indiana man for possession of a stolen vehicle. Police Chief Kyle Ambuehl said they had received notification that John Cox may be in the area and when an officer saw a vehicle and license plates that matched the wanted information Cox was taken into custody without incident at a gas pump at a Westside convenience store. Cox is also being held for questioning by Indiana authorities.
SALEM, IL
wevv.com

Death investigation underway in Wabash County

A death investigation is being conducted in the village of Bellmont, Illinois. The Wabash County Sheriff's Office says that deputies were called to a home on Hackberry Street in Bellmont on Monday to investigate the death of a 48-year-old man. The sheriff's office says the county coroner was contacted and...
WABASH COUNTY, IL
wsiu.org

A Marion teen died in a crash in Carbondale

A Marion teenager died late Saturday night in a single vehicle crash in Carbondale. Police say 18-year-old Trace Bittle passed away at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale on Sunday. Officers responded to East Walnut Street near Village Drive just before 11 p.m. Saturday where they found the vehicle overturned and Bittle...
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Christmas and holiday events in the Local 6 area

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, Christmas and holiday events are popping up all across the Local 6 region. Browse through our list to see what's happening where you live. Kentucky. Paducah. Nov. 22 — Holiday Lighting Ceremony: The Holiday Lighting Ceremony celebration will include carolers, refreshments, and a tree-lighting....
PADUCAH, KY
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Monday, November 22nd, 2022

Salem Police arrested a 27-year-old man who said he was homeless for violation of an order of protection. Brian Scott was taken into custody and the Marion County Jail after allegedly going into a business where a person protected by the order was employed. Salem Police arrested 53-year-old Bryan Hester...
SALEM, IL
wrul.com

Terry Allen Hays

Passed Away: 9:09 A.M., Tuesday, November 22, 2022 in McLeansboro, IL. A MEMORIAL VISITATION ONLY WILL BE HELD FROM 12:00 NOON TO 2:00 P.M., SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 27, 2022 AT HARRE FUNERAL HOME, McLEANSBORO, IL. A FAMILY BURIAL OF ASHES WILL TAKE PLACE AT A LATER DATE. Date of Birth: April...
MCLEANSBORO, IL
okawvilletimes.com

Felony Charges After High Speed Pursuit Through County

An Oak Park man is facing multiple charges following a high-speed pursuit across multiple counties last Wednesday. Tyrance Pickens-Hill, 26, was taken into custody around 8 a.m. after fleeing from Centralia through Nashville and into Perry County in the early morning hours. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, a...
PERRY COUNTY, IL
wevv.com

Union County woman identified as victim in fatal fire

Authorities in Union County, Kentucky, have identified the woman who died in Monday morning's fire. The Union County Coroner's Office says 53-year-old Mary W. Spaulding was the woman who died in the fire. Officials said the fire broke out at a home on Madison Street in Uniontown early Monday morning...
UNION COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Names revealed in deadly Posey County crash

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Posey County Sheriff has revealed new details and the names of the victims killed in a fatal accident late Tuesday night. Sheriff Tom Latham confirms the passing of Christopher M. Wagner and Justus Avery Ricketts in the crash. We’re told Daniel L. Powell survived the crash, but had to […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
KFVS12

Carbondale Police investigating deadly crash

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of an 18-year-old. Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash just before 11 p.m. on East Walnut Street, near Village Drive, on Saturday, November 19. Police said the officers found a vehicle flipped and the driver injured...
CARBONDALE, IL
suntimesnews.com

Sparta Police report

SPARTA — The Sparta Police Department has released its latest arrest reports. On Sunday, Nov. 20 at approximately 8:30 a.m., an officer with the Sparta Police Department arrested 45- year-old Toni M. Sheldon of Tilden, Ill. for:. Toni M. Sheldon. -Randolph County warrant for FTA possession of methamphetamine. On...
SPARTA, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Power issues, boil advisory cause headaches around Carmi

CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) — Several problems around the city have left many Carmi residents inconvenienced Tuesday morning. The Carmi Police Department issued a statement shortly before 11 a.m. notifying residents of a boil advisory. According to officials, Sunset Drive will remain under a boil advisory after water is restored. Authorities say this issue was caused […]
CARMI, IL
KFVS12

Pulaski Co. business break-in under investigation

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will name a new attorney general on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Teddy spent more than 100 days in the hospital prompting a public awareness campaign that came to be known as “Tough Like Teddy.”. Shop Small Holiday Market held before SEMO men’s basketball game. Updated:...
PULASKI COUNTY, IL
kbsi23.com

18 year old dies after crash in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – An 18 year old died after a crash Saturday night in Carbondale. Trace O. Bittle, 18, of Marion, was driving on East Walnut Street near Village Drive. Police responded around 10:56 p.m. on Nov. 19. Bittle was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale....
CARBONDALE, IL

