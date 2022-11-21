Read full article on original website
Related
wrul.com
Local Sports Recap – November 23, 2022
The CWC Boys Basketball team begins their season with a win against Gallatin County. The CWC Girls Basketball will take on West Frankfort tonight at the Harrisburg Preview Tournament.
WTHI
South Knox boys beat Sullivan for first time since 2016
The South Knox boys basketball team beat Sullivan 63-47. Its the Spartans first win over the Arrows since 2016.
Shield
USI parts ways with women’s volleyball head coach
USI Athletics announced Wednesday afternoon head volleyball coach Randi Raff would not return next season after the women’s volleyball team ended the 2022-2023 season 1-28. “We will be looking for a coach to take USI volleyball in a direction that further elevated the visibility and reputation of the program” said Jon Mark Hall, director of athletics, in a press release.
wevv.com
Death investigation underway in Wabash County
A death investigation is being conducted in the village of Bellmont, Illinois. The Wabash County Sheriff's Office says that deputies were called to a home on Hackberry Street in Bellmont on Monday to investigate the death of a 48-year-old man. The sheriff's office says the county coroner was contacted and...
KFVS12
West Frankfort firefighters investigate ventilation smoke issue at junior high school
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - School leaders and firefighters are reassuring parents that their students are safe as they investigate an issue with an HVAC unit at Central Junior High School. According to the school, junior high students were evacuated to the Frankfort Intermediate School (FIS) gymnasium shortly after 8:30...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, November 24th, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 35-year-old Lake Station, Indiana man for possession of a stolen vehicle. Police Chief Kyle Ambuehl said they had received notification that John Cox may be in the area and when an officer saw a vehicle and license plates that matched the wanted information Cox was taken into custody without incident at a gas pump at a Westside convenience store. Cox is also being held for questioning by Indiana authorities.
Names revealed in deadly Posey County crash
POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Posey County Sheriff has revealed new details and the names of the victims killed in a fatal accident late Tuesday night. Sheriff Tom Latham confirms the passing of Christopher M. Wagner and Justus Avery Ricketts in the crash. We’re told Daniel L. Powell survived the crash, but had to […]
Top Five Best Tattoo Studios Around Evansville Indiana
If you are ready to get some new ink - or maybe your very first tattoo - choosing the right tattoo studio and artist is incredibly important. There are talented tattoo artists creating stunning visual artwork in shops around the world, but we have a list of the Top 5 Best Tattoo Studios in the Evansville area.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau man killed in early morning crash on I-55 near Benton, Mo.
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 near Benton, Missouri early Tuesday morning, November 22. The crash happened shortly before 4:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes at the 75.8 mile marker, just south of the Benton exit 80. According...
wrul.com
Terry Allen Hays
Passed Away: 9:09 A.M., Tuesday, November 22, 2022 in McLeansboro, IL. A MEMORIAL VISITATION ONLY WILL BE HELD FROM 12:00 NOON TO 2:00 P.M., SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 27, 2022 AT HARRE FUNERAL HOME, McLEANSBORO, IL. A FAMILY BURIAL OF ASHES WILL TAKE PLACE AT A LATER DATE. Date of Birth: April...
KFVS12
“Major” crash reported on northbound I-57 in Jefferson County, Ill.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to take an alternate route if they are traveling on Interstate 57 toward Mount Vernon. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a “major” crash has been reported on I-57 northbound at the 91 milepost. This is south of Mount...
wsiu.org
A Marion teen died in a crash in Carbondale
A Marion teenager died late Saturday night in a single vehicle crash in Carbondale. Police say 18-year-old Trace Bittle passed away at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale on Sunday. Officers responded to East Walnut Street near Village Drive just before 11 p.m. Saturday where they found the vehicle overturned and Bittle...
okawvilletimes.com
Felony Charges After High Speed Pursuit Through County
An Oak Park man is facing multiple charges following a high-speed pursuit across multiple counties last Wednesday. Tyrance Pickens-Hill, 26, was taken into custody around 8 a.m. after fleeing from Centralia through Nashville and into Perry County in the early morning hours. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, a...
kbsi23.com
3 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday morning in Jefferson County. Christine E. Mason, 24, from Chicago was driving a 2009 gray Nissan Altima southbound on Interstate 57 near milepost 92. She struck the rear end of a camper being pulled by...
14news.com
New BBQ restaurant opening on Franklin St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a new restaurant in Evansville opening Black Friday. It’s Kenny’s Smoke Shack BBQ located on West Franklin Street near Second Avenue. That’s the old Dairy Queen building. According to a Facebook post, the restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 2...
KFVS12
Pulaski Co., Ill. business break-in under investigation
PULASKI COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating after a Karnak business was broken into. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a 911 call about a possible break-in at a business on IL 169 in Karnak early Monday morning, November 21. When deputies arrived, they...
wevv.com
Woman killed in Monday morning house fire in Union County
A woman is dead after a house fire that happened on Monday morning in Union County, Kentucky. Officials with the Union County Volunteer Fire Department tell us that the woman died in a fire that broke out at a home on Madison Street in Uniontown early Monday morning around 4 a.m.
New Indiana Mexican Restaurant to Specialize in Tequila and Tacos
In the world of the culinary arts, there are just some things that always pair well together. Tequila and tacos may very well be at the top of that list and a new restaurant coming to Southern Indiana will be serving up both. What We Know. The details about the...
westkentuckystar.com
Outdoor skating rink opening in southern IL this week
Southern Illinois will be treated to an outdoor ice skating rink for the holiday season. The temporary rink is nearing completion on the tower square in Marion, Illinois. They're working to be open beginning on Black Friday, and hope to keep it operating through February. The rink plans to be...
wevv.com
Preliminary report released on plane crash at Evansville golf course
Aviation officials have released a preliminary report surrounding a small plane crash that took place at a golf course in Evansville, Indiana. The preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) details the events leading up to the plane crash at Helfrich Golf Course on Oct. 30. The report...
Comments / 0