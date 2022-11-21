Read full article on original website
95.5 FM WIFC
Stevens Point Theater Opening Delayed
STEVENS POINT, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) — The Fox Theater, now changing their name to ‘The Opera House,’ is pushing off their re-opening date from New Year’s Eve to further into 2023. The extension is for a full year until New Year’s Eve 2023, but Opera House...
wxpr.org
Aspirus Wausau Hospital transports record number of newborns this year
Aspirus Wausau Hospital’s NICU transported a record 62 newborns this year. The smallest weighed just 1.6 pounds. Some of them were transferred into the Aspirus Wausau Hospital. It’s a level III NICU that can handle premature newborns starting at 23 weeks gestation as well as term newborns with critical...
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt after semi trailer catches on fire on I-94 near Eau Claire Monday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a semi trailer caught on fire on Interstate 94 near Eau Claire Monday morning. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said that the right lane of I-94 westbound just south of the exit to Highway 12/County Highway EE on Eau Claire’s west side was closed for over three and a half hours Monday.
95.5 FM WIFC
GoFundMe Account Established for Family of Woman Killed by Ex-Husband
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU) — Friends and family have established a GoFundMe account for the family of Melissa Wright, who was killed by her ex-husband last week in a murder-suicide. Friends and family described her as “a kind and beautiful soul who touched everyone she met and with her uplifting...
Adams Co. authorities searching for runaway teen not seen in nearly 2 weeks
ADAMS, Wis. — Authorities in Adams County are asking for the public’s help with finding a runaway teenager who hasn’t been seen for nearly two weeks. Fifteen-year-old Braelynn Mueller was last seen Nov. 10 around 3:30 p.m. at Adams-Friendship High School, according to a Facebook post from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said Mueller is believed to be somewhere...
thecitypages.com
UPDATE: First Student apologizes for Wausau bus cancellations, vows reforms
First Student, which the Wausau School District contracts with to bus district children, sent an apology last week to families for delays and route cancelations. That came with promises to fix the situation. And after a weekend of planning, the school district says the first day after the changes didn’t...
cwbradio.com
Name of Individual Killed in One Vehicle Accident in Clark County Released
The name of the person killed in a crash on Highway 13 near Water Road in the Township of Mayville has been released. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of the crash at about 3:13 pm, on Monday November 14th. An initial investigation indicates an SUV was northbound on Highway 13 when the operator, 32-year-old Patrick Davis, lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker.
onfocus.news
Names Released in Medford Crash
MEDFORD, WI (OnFocus) – Names have been released in the fatal crash that took place in the Township of Mayville on November 14. The name of the occupant who died at the scene was Tracy M. Anderson, 25, from Medford. The name of the driver is Patrick G. Davis, 32, and the other occupants were: Susan M. Sherwood, 25, and Serapio V. Terrones III, 41.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Charges Recommended in Fatal Crash Near Amherst Junction
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is now recommending charges against the driver of a vehicle that crashed near Amherst Junction, killing one person. WAOW TV reports Axel Crus-Zelaya may face charges for driving without a valid license, causing the death of a passenger...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Office of Rural Health Recognizes Local Physician Assistant as Wisconsin Rural Health Hero
The Wisconsin Office of Rural Health has recognized a local physician assistant as a Wisconsin Rural Health Hero. Michael Conard worked for Memorial Medical Center-Neillsville for seven years before it became Marshfield Medical Center-Neillsville. Michael decided to stay on through the transition and has remained at MMC-Neillsville to this day.
WEAU-TV 13
