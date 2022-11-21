Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana restaurant partners with ministries to serve Thanksgiving meals to homeless
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana restaurant expanded its Thanksgiving meal giveaway program this year. Harry's Taphouse and Kitchen in Jeffersonville provided more than 300 meals this year. The restaurant started the holiday tradition in 2020. This year, it donated meals to Jesus Cares at Exit 0 and Catalyst...
wdrb.com
Louisville celebrates 70 years of tradition with Shawnee Park's Thanksgiving Day Juice Bowl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's West End celebrated 70 years of tradition on Thanksgiving Day with the annual Juice Bowl in Shawnee Park. "Fun, family, reunions and what else?" said organizer Waddell Elliott. "Community," added organizer Robert Martin. "Community, right," Elliott replied. "That's what it's gonna be." It originally started...
wdrb.com
Jeffersonville Christmas tree lot sees increased demand on Thanksgiving Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Even while their Thanksgiving turkeys were still in their ovens, some southern Indiana families were already getting ready for Christmas. For Bonnie Miller, it's a family tradition. "After Thanksgiving, we were coming, hunting for trees," she said. This Thanksgiving Day was just like all the others....
Wave 3
Louisville businesses collecting coats on Black Friday during Free Coat Exchange
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A group of local businesses are working together to collect coats for people in need on Black Friday. The effort is part of the Free Coat Exchange program, which is running on Black Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to a release. People who...
WLKY.com
1 hurt in stabbing in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a stabbing in Old Louisville that sent one person to the hospital. Authorities say it happened at an apartment building along York Street near S. 2nd Street. around 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving. The victim's immediate condition is unknown, and it's unclear if anyone...
'We decided why don't we start a tradition': Some Louisville families ditch Thanksgiving table, flock to movies instead
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While many families gathered around the table for Thanksgiving, others decided to unwind more casually by catching a movie at the Cinemark Theatre in St. Matthews. Moviegoers WHAS11 spoke to said holidays are meant to be spent with loved ones, no matter where they are. One...
wdrb.com
Volunteers helping Wayside Christian Mission staff prepare for Thanksgiving
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time since the pandemic, Wayside Christian Mission is resuming its full-scale holiday celebration for the homeless. With only hours to spare, Wayside workers were on a mission Wednesday to ensure anyone in need can walk through the doors of Hotel Louisville and receive three hot meals on Thanksgiving Day.
wdrb.com
Owners of popular disc golf course in Louisville working to reopen, gain support ahead of public hearing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular disc golf course in Louisville is trying to reopen after it was shut down by the city. More than a year after being ordered to shut down, Arrowhead Disc Golf Course supporters will have the chance to tell the city why it should reopen.
'Our history on this continent spans thousands of years': Native American woman contributes to Frazier's new exhibit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In celebration of the Frazier Museum’s new exhibit, 'Commonwealth: Divided We Fall,' one Native American was in town so their history could be properly documented. LaDonna Brown is a Chickasaw citizen and belongs to the Racoon Clan. “Our history on this continent spans thousands of...
wdrb.com
Louisville nonprofit's new 'Doula Dash' ride-sharing program gets $10,000 grant from city
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Moms-to-be in Louisville in need of a ride now have a resource to get where they need to go. Doula Dash is a new program being offered through Granny's Birth Initiative, a nonprofit that provides resources such as a maternity pantry, a milk bank and more.
wdrb.com
Hundreds of bikers gear up for Nov. 27 Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of bikers are gearing up for the big Toys For Tots Motorcycle Run this weekend. This marks the 40th year that the St. Matthews Police Department has hosted the toy drive. Starting on the Greenbelt Highway and ending up at the Kentucky Expo Center, the...
WHAS 11
'It's a beautiful thing': Affordable housing complex to be built in Russell; longtime resident glad to see progress
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A huge affordable housing complex is coming to Louisville’s Russell neighborhood. 'The Eclipse in Russell,’ a $75 million investment, will house 280 units, a clubhouse, fitness center and more. Tuesday evening, LDG Development held an open house at Norton Sports and Learning Center to...
wdrb.com
BEHIND THE SCENES | A look at construction progress at Churchill Downs
LOUISVILLE, KY (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs is in the middle of a nearly $400 million renovation, and WDRB News got a look inside at the progress that has happened over the last six months. Visitors poured into Churchill Downs on Wednesday ahead of the track's annual Thanksgiving Dinner and race....
Wave 3
YMCA honors award recipients at Mayor Fischer’s final Community Thanksgiving Breakfast
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The YMCA brought attention to several young award-winning individuals as part of Greg Fischer’s final Community Thanksgiving Breakfast as Louisville mayor. The YMCA Mayor Community Thanksgiving Breakfast was emceed by WAVE anchor Dawne Gee at the Kentucky International Convention Center on Tuesday morning. During the...
wdrb.com
First road closures for Light Up Louisville took effect Wednesday, more to come
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is about to light up for the Christmas season. Light Up Louisville festivities begin Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. The event will feature thousands of Christmas lights, along with a fireworks show, live music and much more. Santa himself will even make an appearance. "Santa...
wdrb.com
Louisville child with diabetes grows up to be a diabetes nurse to give back to kids like her
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Each year thousands of kids in Kentucky and southern Indiana find themselves at Norton Children's Hospital with a diabetes diagnosis. Sara Brummett, a fourth grader at the time, was one of those kids in 2010. "It was really scary," Brummett said. "I was just really dehydrated,...
wdrb.com
Shelby County seniors from Collins High School to participate in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two students from Shelby County will march in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Thursday morning. Andrew Mazaraki and Kamryn Lawes, both seniors at Martha Layne Collins High School, will perform in the parade. The two auditioned to join a band with other high school students.
wdrb.com
Police investigate Thanksgiving Day stabbing in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was stabbed during a fight with another man on York Street in Old Louisville on Thanksgiving Day. According to a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers were called around 1 p.m. Thursday and found a man who had been stabbed. Police say...
fox56news.com
Salad shop pays homage to 'The Hammer'
Kentucky attorney Darryl Isaacs has gone viral for his salads, now a Louisville shop has named a salad after him. Kentucky attorney Darryl Isaacs has gone viral for his salads, now a Louisville shop has named a salad after him. Nov. 24: Christmas trees, gingerbread houses, and …. Here are...
wdrb.com
Man shot to death in Louisville's Russell neighborhood on Thanksgiving Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man was shot to death Thursday night in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the officers were called to the intersection of South 31st Street and River Park Drive, at about 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, on a report of a shooting.
