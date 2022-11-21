Read full article on original website
thecoastlandtimes.com
Christmas Island lands on OBX: Holiday pop-ups take over Kill Devil Hills this December
This December, locals and visitors alike will have the opportunity to experience the holiday season like never before. For the first time, four restaurants have teamed up to bring Christmas to the Outer Banks in the form of a pop-up Christmas Island, featuring four festive pop-up bars, decked out and ready to celebrate and spread holiday cheer with the community.
outerbanksthisweek.com
Get to Know the Locals: Karen Loopman-Davis and Tina Mackenzie of Outer Banks Brewing Station
All across the Outer Banks are people doing their best to make a living while still finding time to enjoy this wonderful place they call home. In this edition of Get to Know the Locals, you’ll meet two of them: Karen Loopman-Davis and Tina Mackenzie, the women of the two-couple team that owns Outer Banks Brewing Station.
outerbanksvoice.com
Meet Mac, OBX SPCA Pet of the Week
This week our Outer Banks SPCA pet of the week Mac! Mac is a 7-month-old mixed breed pup. He is 100% good boy and loves other dogs and loves to play. This goofy boy would love an active family who could take him on all their adventures. Watch this video to learn more about Mac.
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County’s “Season of Giving”
Every act of generosity counts during the holiday season, whether that means sponsoring Christmas presents for a child in need, purchasing food for animals at the Dare County Animal Shelter or volunteering with toy distribution through a local charitable foundation. In the true spirit of the “Season of Giving,” various...
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Library on Hatteras closed on Nov. 22
The Dare County Library has announced that, due to staffing issues, the Hatteras Library branch will be closed today, Nov. 22. The Hatteras Library is scheduled to reopen at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Library customers who are in need of assistance during the closure are asked to please call the Manteo Library at 252-473-2372 or the Kill Devil Hills Library at 252-441-4331. The Dare County Library apologizes for any inconvenience.
outerbanksvoice.com
Susan Marie Estrada of Grandy, November 20
Susan Marie Estrada, age 70, of Grandy, NC died on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Chesapeake General hospital. Born in Columbus, Ohio to the late George Hussey and Mary Bailes Hussey. She was a stay at home mom but also worked in her early years as a substitute school teacher. She was a member of Poplar Branch Baptist Church. She loved Jesus, Sunday School and all of her church family. She was the most kind, sweet, and caring person to everyone. She welcomed everyone with love.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina
Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
realtrends.com
Landmark Sotheby’s expands to the Outer Banks
North Carolina-based luxury residential real estate brokerage Landmark Sotheby’s International Realty is opening a new office in Duck, the company announced on Monday. The affiliate brokerage is operated by Sotheby’s International Realty, a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. The affiliate office will be led by CEO Daniel...
outerbanksvoice.com
Twila Kay Weary Magruder of Kill Devil Hills, November 22
Twila Kay Weary Magruder, 84, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at The Outer Banks Hospital. Born in Williamsport, PA on November 5, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Edna Gray Weary and Daniel Martin Weary. Twila was Baptist. She is survived by her...
outerbanksvoice.com
Thomas Clifton Stevens of Stumpy Point, November 21
Thomas Clifton Stevens, 78, of Stumpy Point, NC, formerly of Chesapeake, VA, passed Monday, November 21, 2022, into his eternal home. Born in Norfolk, VA on January 15, 1944, he was the son of the late Bertha Dutton and Garnett Stevens. Having served his country honorably, Thomas was a veteran...
outerbanksvoice.com
At 14, Mackenzie Taylor is already a lifting legend
When 14-year-old Mackenzie Taylor was just six years old, she would go to the Jarvisburg Church of Christ (JCC) gym with her grandfather, who coaches weightlifting as part of an outreach program there. “She said she wanted to try it,” said her grandfather, Gene Berry. “So we put her in...
outerbanksvoice.com
Barbara H. Etheridge of Powells Point, November 21
Barbara Hardesty Etheridge, age 89, of Powells Point, NC died on Monday, November 21, 2022 at her home. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on December 23, 1932 to the late Benjamin Theodore Hardesty and Lena Conners Hardesty, she was predeceased by her husband of fifty-seven years, Roy Elson “Big Roy” Etheridge, in 2009. Barbara was a member of Grandy Assembly of God and was very involved over the years as a secretary, treasurer, a pianist, or in any capacity needed. She taught for 28 years at Griggs Elementary School and drove an activity bus for 25 years. Writing was a passion of Barbara’s and she published a book titled Ten Plus Two. Her greatest attribute, though, was her kindness.
roanokebeacon.com
Local hospital care at risk — again
Hospital care in Washington County could be at risk again, but for a new reason this time. Interim town manager Sam Styons told council Monday eve- ning, November 14, that Plymouth might have little choice other than to cut off water and sewer to the hospital. Apparently, Washington Re- gional...
outerbanksvoice.com
Tammy Lee Heath Roughton of Nags Head, November 22
Tammy Lee Heath Roughton, 64, of Nags Head, NC passed away peacefully after a long illness on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Peak Resources – Outer Banks. Born in Parkersburg, WV on June 11, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Shyrlene Taylor and Ronald Heath. She is...
VIDEO: Dramatic Coast Guard rescue off the coast of North Carolina
The Coast Guard arrived to help in the overnight hours Thursday and within minutes the vessel began sinking.
coastalreview.org
Carbon capture project proposed for ocean waters off Duck
DUCK — It was flashback to high school chemistry class for some, but Duck residents were up to the challenge last week at an information session about a carbon capture demonstration project proposed off their beach. Vesta North Carolina is seeking a permit to place about 20,000 cubic yards...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Nags Head Planning Board hears resident comments, approves special use permit, discusses historic character district zoning
Nags Head Planning Board Chair Megan Vaughan called the November Planning Board meeting to order at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov.15. All Planning Board members were present for the meeting. Following the approval of the agenda, audience members who wished to comment were invited to come forward. Duke Geraghty, director...
WAVY News 10
Road rage suspects wanted, assault in Outer Banks caught on camera
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — Two people are wanted after a recent road rage assault in Kill Devil Hills that was caught on a surveillance camera. Police have identified one suspect, 22-year-old Jesse Andre Mesaros, and are trying to identify the other person. Mesaros has been charged with assault inflicting serious injury.
Police: Outer Banks road rage suspects charged, one arrested
What police say was a road rage incident has led to charges against two Outer Banks men - one who has been arrested and another expected to turn himself in.
outerbanksvoice.com
Hotline, Dare County Sheriff’s Office receive $860K to fight human trafficking
For the past two years, Outer Banks Hotline, Inc., Dare County’s local domestic abuse, sexual assault and human trafficking crisis intervention and prevention center, in partnership with the Dare County Sheriff’s Office have worked to provide community outreach, awareness and prosecution of human trafficking. Only 15 Human Trafficking...
