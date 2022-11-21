Barbara Hardesty Etheridge, age 89, of Powells Point, NC died on Monday, November 21, 2022 at her home. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on December 23, 1932 to the late Benjamin Theodore Hardesty and Lena Conners Hardesty, she was predeceased by her husband of fifty-seven years, Roy Elson “Big Roy” Etheridge, in 2009. Barbara was a member of Grandy Assembly of God and was very involved over the years as a secretary, treasurer, a pianist, or in any capacity needed. She taught for 28 years at Griggs Elementary School and drove an activity bus for 25 years. Writing was a passion of Barbara’s and she published a book titled Ten Plus Two. Her greatest attribute, though, was her kindness.

POWELLS POINT, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO