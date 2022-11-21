Michigan State football at Penn State: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports

The Michigan State Spartans play the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at BetMGM.

The game starts at 4 p.m. ET and can be seen on Fox Sports 1.

Both Michigan State and Penn State enter this regular season finale with plenty of motivation to pick up the win. The Spartans will need the win to lock up a bowl bid at 5-6 on the year, while Penn State could improve to 10-2 and potentially secure a New Year’s Six at-large bowl bid.

Here are the lines, courtesy of BetMGM:

Point spread: Penn State (-18)

Money line: Penn State (-1000) / Michigan State (+625)

Over-under: 53

Advice and prediction

Michigan State needs this game to lock in a bowl bid, but Penn State also needs it to remain in the hunt for a New Year’s Six bowl game. With both teams motivated in this matchup, I’ll take the Nittany Lions to earn the win due to the talent advantage.

Prediction: Michigan State 20, Penn State 31

