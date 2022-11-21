Read full article on original website
Steak, eggs and vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you wish to go there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are highly recommended by both local people and travellers, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
leesburg-news.com
Fast-growing Texas tea company takes plunge with prime retail location in Leesburg
A fast-growing Texas tea company is taking the plunge with a prime retail location in Leesburg. HTeaO has numerous stores throughout the Lone Star State and one in Lakeland here in the Sunshine State. There are also HTeaO locations in Oklahoma and New Mexico. They offer 26 different tea-based beverages in a Starbucks-like setting.
Holiday Happenings in Lake County, Florida
The holidays are almost here, and the celebrations are beginning all over Lake County, Florida. Here is the list of the events I've spotted so far. If I've missed something, please comment with information about additional events that are happening here in Lake County; I'll make sure to include them in a future article.
Adena Golf & Country Club hopes to reopen
Frank Stronach, the founder and chairman of Stronach International Inc., announced that his company now owns Adena Golf & Country Club in Ocala. Stronach developed the club in 2015. The golf course was named by “Golf Digest” magazine as one of the Best New Courses in America shortly after it opened in 2015. The club abruptly closed in the summer of 2018, however, due to a family dispute that led to years of litigation.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Boater drowns in Newnans Lake
An Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASCO) dive team recovered the body of a boater who drowned in Newnans Lake on Tuesday. According to ACSO spokesperson Kaley Behl, a call was received at 11:49 a.m. that someone at the lake heard a yell for help coming from a boat. When the person got to the boat, they didn’t find the boater and called 911.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man whose pants fell down arrested at popular night spot in The Villages
A Leesburg man whose pants fell down was arrested at a popular night spot in The Villages. A Lady Lake police officer was patrolling Main Street in the vicinity of Spanish Springs Town Square near Margarita Republic nightspot when he was flagged down by several people who had come out of the bar. He was approached by 44-year-old Stephen Reiss Hassol who asked for a ride home. The officer noted in his report that the Leesburg resident was extremely intoxicated. Hassol was slurring his words so badly that the officer had difficulty understanding what Hassol was saying.
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights the Keystone Arabian Horse Experience
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A new experience is coming to the World Equestrian Center in Ocala. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn about the Keystone Arabian Horse Experience.
Pasco County Proposes 37-Mile Trail From Trinity To Trilby
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – If you’re an outdoor enthusiast, and enjoy exploring Pasco County from top to bottom, we want to hear from you! Pasco County Engineering Services is hosting two open house-style public meetings to go over a planned 37-mile multi-use trail from
villages-news.com
Eager builder pledges $1.4 million to expedite progress on Rolling Acres Road
An eager builder has pledged $1.4 million to expedite progress on Rolling Acres Road. Kolter Group is ready to front money for a study that could expedite the expansion of the congested problematic, two-lane roadway. Kolter is eager to develop hundreds of acres of tranquil pasture land between Cherry Lake Road, Lake Ella Road and Rolling Acres Road. The company plans to begin building within 18 months. The area could be home to 4,000 new residents within a few years.
Rick Scott, Ashley Moody Hold Hearing on Seniors Issues in the Villages
Florida Attorney General Ashely Moody and Senator Rick ScottPhoto byFlorida Daily. This week, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., chaired a U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging field hearing on “Issues Facing Seniors: Retirement Security, Healthcare & Fiscal Health” in the Villages.
Dade City farm working to keep Christmas cheer affordable in spite of inflation
A Pasco County farm is working to keep holiday cheer affordable. Christmas tree prices have increased as inflation is on the rise.
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident talks about city’s growth, congestion on State Road 200
Ocala’s growth is something to be applauded when interest rates go up. Ocala has put many people to work and has kept the economy strong in the town. The only problem with the fast growth of homes and warehouses is that there are not enough roads to relieve the congestion on State Road 200. Expansion of existing roads is not keeping up with demand.
naturecoaster.com
Homosassa Inshore Fishing Report with Captain Toney: Thanksgiving Fishing
This is a great week to have family for Thanksgiving and do some fun fishing on the Big Bend. Most of our spring fed rivers will have black drum, sheepshead, ladyfish, jacks and mangrove snappers. Using jig heads or knocker rigs with live shrimp near deep parts of the river channel are the best places to try.
naturecoaster.com
Brooksville’s Month-long Main Street Christmas began with a Dream and a Tree
Brooksville Main Street is a vibrant Main Street program bringing a passion for celebrating Christmas for a whole month!. It’s like someone said, “let’s make downtown Brooksville just like a Hallmark® movie!”. Oversized Christmas trees with synchronized holiday music, Santa, sleighs, packages, candy canes, local musicians,...
pascosheriff.com
Community Alert: Found Potbelly Pig, New Port Richey
On Nov. 20, PSO’s Agricultural Unit found a black and gray female potbelly pig around 90 lbs., in the Wonder Ave. area of New Port Richey. If you can provide proof of ownership, please call the Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7 and refer to case number 22-040353. Submit...
Bay News 9
The Villages potential expansion into Leesburg divides community
LEESBURG, Fla. — Leesburg residents could see more development from The Villages retirement community. Earlier this month the city commission approved the transfer of 500 acres of land in exchange for The Villages to build and maintain a new wastewater system for the area. What You Need To Know.
ocala-news.com
‘Festival at Fort King’ returns in December to bring local history to life
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the ‘Festival at Fort King’ in early December, a two-day event that will allow visitors to step back into the 1800s. The festival will be held on Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4, from 10 a.m. to...
Citrus County Chronicle
Ozello Arts, Crafts & Blue Crab Festival this weekend
Get out and walk off some Thanksgiving pounds at the 16th annual Ozello Arts, Crafts & Blue Crab Festival will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at 14095 W. Ozello Trail, 6.2 miles down the trail off U. S. 19 in Crystal River. Parking is free.
villages-news.com
Thanksgiving holiday will prompt schedule changes for trash collection
The Thanksgiving holiday will prompt schedule changes for trash collection. The following information is from the District Office. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 24. Collection will be on Saturday, Nov. 26.
villages-news.com
Panhandlers make for awkward situations in season of thanksgiving
A woman panhandling Wednesday afternoon at Colony Plaza in The Villages made for an awkward situation. There were hardly any parking spaces available at the super-busy Publix, as shoppers stocked up on Thanksgiving Eve. Many Villagers have children and grandchildren in town for the long holiday weekend and were loading extra snacks, soda and ice cream into their shopping carts in addition to the traditional Thanksgiving fare.
