Buckhannon, WV

The Magic Unicorn

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) – Over 800 people braved the below freezing temperatures early Th…
SHINNSTON, WV
North Central West Virginia leaders give thanks this Thanksgiving

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — North Central West Virginia officials said they have plenty to be thankful for as they celebrate Thanksgiving this year. “I have a lot to be thankful for. I have my health, the family I have left and my dog Abby,” Harrison County Commission President Susan Thomas said.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
14th Annual Turkey Trot brings over 800 in support of 4-H scholarship fund

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) – Over 800 people braved the below freezing temperatures early Thursday morning for the 14th Annual Shinnston 5K (3.1 miles) Turkey Trot and Gobble Wobble. With the sun shining brightly hundreds of people were massed around the registration area, enjoying the music emanating from the...
SHINNSTON, WV
OMLP Lions Club inducts two new members

OAKLAND — The Oakland-Mountain Lake Park (OMLP) Lions Club recently inducted two new members, Dan Shockey and Brian Antonelli, into the world’s largest service organization, the International Lions Club. Shockey is a third generation Lion as his father Greg Shockey, grandfathers Paul Shockey and Roger Glotfelty as well...
OAKLAND, MD
Harrison County retail stores gear up for the holiday season

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Retail stores in Harrison County are making final preparations for the holiday shopping season as Thanksgiving inches closer. Black Friday and Small Business Saturday — the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving — are two of the biggest shopping days of the season, and local businesses say they are prepared for the increase in customers.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Jordan Lesley 11/22/22

West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley explains the tactics and mechanics of defending after a big play, or against tempo offenses, and how narrow the margin is between a big play for either side. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Edey's double-double powers No. 24 Purdue past West Virginia

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Zach Edey had 24 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 24 Purdue to an 80-68 victory over West Virginia on Thursday night in the opening round of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. Mason Gillis added 14 points for the Boilermakers (4-0), and Brandon Newman...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Class AA all-state volleyball team released

CHARLESTON — Philip Barbour and Shady Spring again stood at the top of the Class AA volleyball world in 2022. Meeting for the third straight year in the AA championship match, the Colts bested the Tigers, 3-1, to win back-to-back titles.
PHILIPPI, WV
Inside the matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers - Oklahoma State Cowboys

In many bowl games, the winner is the team that wants to be there, that has some investment in playing well, and worked diligently in practices leading up to the contest. There will be no such test for West Virginia in the postseason this year, so that set of markers slides to the final game of the season, Saturday's matchup against Oklahoma State.

