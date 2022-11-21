ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Kitchn

Cream Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms

The ideal appetizer for a holiday gathering should be bite-size and satisfyingly cheesy, have a pop of umami, and keep people coming back for more without spoiling their appetites. These cream cheese stuffed mushrooms check all the boxes. The best part is that they cannot be easier to prepare. Unlike...
butterwithasideofbread.com

PINEAPPLE SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE

Pineapple Sweet Potato Casserole is everything you love about sweet potato casserole, with pineapple! Switch up your holiday feast with this fun twist on a classic!. Making sweet potatoes with pineapple and marshmallows may not be the traditional way to enjoy this dish, but it is a wonderful variation! The crushed pineapple helps elevate this dish, adding the bright flavor of fruit.
Tina Howell

Chicken and Bacon: One Pan Pasta

One pan pasta meals are extremely popular and easy to make. They take very little time to prep, with no fuss and no mess. Perfect for the busy family. This chicken and bacon pasta is one of my favorites that comes out just right every time.
12tomatoes.com

Garlic Cauliflower Penne

Unexpected ingredients, amazing flavor. If you’re a diehard cauliflower fan then you’ll already love this recipe. But, for those who don’t have a longstanding love affair with this cruciferous vegetable it can be hard to get them on board. This garlic cauliflower penne combines cauliflower with roasted garlic, crisp lemon juice, and crunchy walnuts for a dynamic pasta dish that’s as unique as it is tasty.
Mansfield News Journal

The Amish Cook: Four favorite Thanksgiving recipes

Editor’s Note: Gloria is taking a week off. She will return next week. With Thanksgiving creeping closer, we are including a selection of favorite Amish Cook Thanksgiving recipes!. Sweet Potato Casserole. 3 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes½ cup sugar½ cup butter2 eggs, beaten1 teaspoon vanilla½ cup milkTopping: ½...
Delish

Za'atar Sheet-Pan Chicken

When you don’t feel like doing a lot of dishes, sheet-pan dinners are your best friend. Whether you’re craving pork chops, gnocchi, or even chicken fajitas, a sheet pan promises to simplify your meal and leave you with minimal cleanup: perfect for weeknights, a lazy weekend meal—or any day at all.
Allrecipes.com

Garlic Chicken Rigatoni

Bring a large pot with water and 1 tablespoon salt to a boil. Cook rigatoni in the boiling water, stirring occasionally until tender yet firm to the bite, about 10 minutes. Drain and reserve pasta water. Meanwhile, combine tapioca starch, Italian seasoning, salt, and black pepper in a bowl. Add...
12tomatoes.com

Cheesy Broccoli Rice Pie

This tasty pie is new favorite. Like a lot of kids one of my favorite ways to eat broccoli growing up was cheesy broccoli rice. It’s a simple, but very satisfying combination. If you ever wanted this dish as the main attraction at dinner then look no further than this cheesy broccoli rice pie.
12tomatoes.com

Spicy Feta and Bacon Pasta Bake

An aromatic and hearty cherry tomato based pasta filled with homestyle flavors!. A simple feta pasta became the darling of social media for its tasty but quick to produce recipe. It became so popular that the viral dish created a feta shortage in the US! It’s a tremendous recipe in its own right, but by adding a few much-loved ingredients and ramping up the flavor base with popular pantry herbs and spices, you can take feta pasta to a new level. It’s a classic bake made with flair and innovation that you’ll want to eat again and again!
Allrecipes.com

Mashed Butternut Squash with Blue Cheese and Pecans

Put butternut squash in a microwave-safe baking dish with a lid. Season with salt and pepper. Microwave, covered, until squash is tender, 8 to 10 minutes. Coarsely mash with a potato masher or fork. Stir in pecans, maple syrup, blue cheese crumbles, and fresh thyme leaves until combined.
therecipecritic.com

Sweet Potato Bites

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Sweet potato bites are a fun twist on the classic sweet potato casserole. The comforting flavors of sweet potatoes, fluffy marshmallows, and pecans transform into a cute and delicious hand-held bite.
TODAY.com

The best Thanksgiving dinner I’ve ever had was from KFC

The night before Thanksgiving in 2001, our entire household was exhausted. My father was working two jobs to support our family, which had expanded to four kids when my youngest brother was born nearly two years prior. My mother was juggling raising four children and working part-time. Even we kids were worn out: I was laser-focused on tests and how eighth grade was winding to a close and high school would soon start. My older brother, Earl, was also probably tired from school, while the youngest two, Neil and Ethan, likely exhausted themselves after a crying fit.
Gin Lee

Black bean & steak tacos

2 pounds of sirloin steak, or other types of steak, such as flank, ribeye, round. To cut the sirloin steak for this recipe: slice the steak along the grain into three to four-inch strips, then cut each piece across the grain into half inch strips.
The Kitchn

Easy Spinach & Parmesan Omelet

A classic spinach and cheese omelet is one of my favorite quick meals any time of day. If I have a bag of baby spinach and some grated Parmesan cheese on hand, I know I can whisk up some eggs and be eating a delicious meal in about five minutes. A pillowy omelet with nutty Parmesan cheese and tender sautéed spinach really hits the spot, and all you need is a small nonstick frying pan to make this easy vegetarian omelet.
Allrecipes.com

4 Ice Cube Tray Hacks for Festive Holiday Mimosas

What better way to kick off Thanksgiving day than with a fun holiday mimosa? This year, we're leveling up our mimosa game with four easy hacks that all happen in the ice cube tray. Make-ahead mimosas are just the thing you need to ease into a busy day of feeding and entertaining.

