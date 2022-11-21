ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Dallas metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
Residential Highrise Breaks Ground Near Uptown Dallas

A huge development broke ground recently near Uptown and Knox-Henderson off US-75, reported Culture Map Dallas. The 19-story apartment building with 351 units is part of a collaboration between a Dallas developer and a Japanese real estate company. It is set to open in 2025. The new development called “The...
Veteran-owned CBD store Zar offering hemp cannabis products in Coppell

Hemp cannabis store Zar is a veteran-owned business with more than 20 locations in Texas. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Zar’s Coppell location opened Aug. 27. The shop is located at 780 S. MacArthur Blvd., Ste. 110. Zar is a veteran-owned company that offers a wide variety of CBD and THC products. The business provides free consultations, and all of its products are lab tested by a third party, according to its website. 469-293-8267. www.zarwellness.com.
Jersey Mike's Subs to offer sandwiches in Plano

Jersey Mike's Subs is set to open a new Plano location in 2023. (Courtesy Jersey Mike's Subs) Jersey Mike’s Subs is set to open a new location in Plano. The new store will be located at 3100 Independence Parkway, Ste. 102B, at the southeast corner of the intersection of Independence Parkway and Parker Road. No opening date is available yet, but construction is slated to conclude in March 2023, according to a listing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The restaurant is also listed as “coming soon” on Jersey Mike’s website. Jersey Mike’s serves a variety of custom-made hot or cold sandwiches. www.jerseymikes.com.
North Texas veterinarians keeping close eye on respiratory illnesses, canine influenza in dogs

LEWISVILLE, Texas — You might not be the only one in the house feeling a little under the weather these days. “In dogs, there's something called the canine infectious respiratory disease complex, which encompasses a bunch of different respiratory viruses,” Dr. Sonya Hansen of BluePearl Pet Hospital North Texas in Lewisville said. “It can be viruses and actually bacterial infections. And it can present very similarly, so we often don't know which one particularly a dog is being affected with.”
Feasibility study for Lewisville Grand Theater will explore potential expansion

Lewisville City Council approved an agreement for a feasibility study of the Lewisville Grand Theater. (Community Impact staff) A feasibility study exploring expansion opportunities will be conducted for the Lewisville Grand Theater. Lewisville City Council approved a professional services agreement with Corgan Associates, Inc. to perform the study during a...
Utility work underway at intersection of Arapaho, Floyd roads in Richardson

Traffic could be reduced to one lane near the intersection of Arapaho Road and Floyd Road. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The right lane of westbound Arapaho Road at Floyd Road and the right-turn lane of southbound Floyd Road may be closed to traffic from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. daily as repairs are done. Work began in October and is scheduled to conclude before the end of 2022.
Two Bit Circus brings 'micro-amusement park' concept to The Shops at Park Lane in Dallas

Two Bit Circus opened in mid-November in The Shops at Park Lane in Dallas. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) Two Bit Circus opened Nov. 18 at 8030 Park Lane, Ste. 200, in The Shops at Park Lane in Dallas. The California-based “micro-amusement park” features immersive entertainment, virtual reality experiences and a video game arcade, according to a news release. Two Bit Circus also offers a fast-casual dining menu in addition to circus-inspired cocktails—some of which are served up by a robotic bartender, the release states. 469-405-6166. www.twobitcircus.com/dallas.
Cheers Liquor Beer & Wine offers spirits at family-owned store in Lewisville

Cheers Liquor Beer & Wine opened its Lewisville location Nov. 11. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Cheers Liquor Beer & Wine opened its Lewisville location Nov. 11. The store is at 980 W. Round Grove Road, Stes. 120-130. The family-owned liquor store offers a selection of beer, wine and spirits. Cheers Liquor Beer & Wine also offers specials and hosts tasting events. 469-293-8377. https://cheersliquortx.com.
Allen Planning and Zoning denies setback changes

At a Nov. 15 planning and zoning commission, Hayley Angel presented proposed amendments to a residential development for smaller setbacks between the undeveloped houses. In 2016, 27 houses were approved for a single-family development off Ridgeview Drive, each 2,200 square feet. The four remaining lots would not be able to house 2,200 square-foot homes without adjusting the setbacks, Angel said.
Lewisville, Coppell entities to close for Thanksgiving holiday

Lewisville city facilities will be closed during the Thanksgiving holiday. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Lewisville and Coppell city facilities will be closed during the Thanksgiving holiday. Several entities in Lewisville, including city offices, the Lewisville Public Library, the Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area, the Lewisville Grand Theater, the visitor information center...
