ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos cut Melvin Gordon after fumble issues continue

By By George Stoia,
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zmr8M_0jIrkn1O00

ENGLEWOOD — Melvin Gordon's time in Denver has come to an end.

The veteran running back was waived by the Broncos Monday, less than 24 hours after Denver's loss to the Raiders 22-16 in overtime. In the game, Gordon had a costly fumble at the end of the first half, which forced the Broncos to kick a field goal that was subsequently blocked.

"In that situation, he has to be smart with it," coach Nathaniel Hackett said Sunday. "He can’t fumble. He knows that you just can't do that. That's unacceptable."

Gordon was frustrated with himself after the game.

"I was sick about it, obviously," Gordon said Sunday. "I kind of know what comes after that at this point. I shot my own self in the foot. I am a little salty because I was feeling it [Sunday]. That happened and I kind of knew that I was going to have to find a way to get back in rhythm. I knew it was going to be tough. I tried to make splashes here and there after it but my share of opportunities kind of dwindled after that, so that's my fault."

Fumbling had been an issue throughout Gordon's Broncos career. He fumbled five times this year, losing two of them. Since joining the Broncos in 2020, Gordon has fumbled 12 times. In 41 games played for the Broncos Gordon totaled 2,222 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns.

Hackett explained the decision to cut Gordon on Monday.

"He's a true pro, he's done a lot of good stuff here," Hackett said. "We thought it was best for the team and we moved on and wish him the best of luck. Think it's great for him to have a fresh start."

The Broncos' running back room now features Latavius Murray, Marlon Mack, Chase Edmonds and Devine Izigbo (practice squad). According to Hackett though, Edmonds will miss "a lot of time" with an ankle injury, meaning Ozigbo will likely be called up from the practice squad. The Broncos also have Mike Boone on the injured reserve with the expectation being him to return soon. Murray is the most experienced of the group, now in his ninth season. He's rushed for 209 yards and three touchdowns in five games.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
The Denver Gazette

Broncos notebook: Kendall Hinton stepping up in Jerry Jeudy's absence

ENGLEWOOD — Kendall Hinton rarely wastes the opportunities that come his way. The Broncos wide receiver, now in his third season, has been given a bigger role each season. And none bigger than this year, stepping in for the injured Jerry Jeudy, who hurt his ankle two weeks ago against the Titans. This season, Hinton has a career-high 227 receiving yards. And in the past two games, filling in for Jeudy, he's become one of Denver's most reliable targets, combining for seven receptions and 119 yards.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Hackett, Outten, Kubiak all adjusting to new roles, hoping to spark Broncos offense

ENGLEWOOD — On Sunday against the Raiders, Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett often found himself reaching for the button to talk to quarterback Russell Wilson. "A lot of times I didn’t know what to do," Hackett said. "I thought I should call a play and actually hit the button a couple of times to call a play and talk to Russell and didn’t have the button there."
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Nikola Jokic's return like riding a bike despite Nuggets loss to Detroit Pistons

DENVER – Unfortunately for Peloton, Nikola Jokic doesn’t do much, if any, advertising in the United States. The back-to-back Most Valuable Player gave something of an endorsement to the at-home exercise bike after posting 31 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in Tuesday’s loss to the Pistons. He missed the previous three games in the league’s COVID-19 protocols.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy