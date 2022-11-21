Broncos cut Melvin Gordon after fumble issues continue

ENGLEWOOD — Melvin Gordon's time in Denver has come to an end.

The veteran running back was waived by the Broncos Monday, less than 24 hours after Denver's loss to the Raiders 22-16 in overtime. In the game, Gordon had a costly fumble at the end of the first half, which forced the Broncos to kick a field goal that was subsequently blocked.

"In that situation, he has to be smart with it," coach Nathaniel Hackett said Sunday. "He can’t fumble. He knows that you just can't do that. That's unacceptable."

Gordon was frustrated with himself after the game.

"I was sick about it, obviously," Gordon said Sunday. "I kind of know what comes after that at this point. I shot my own self in the foot. I am a little salty because I was feeling it [Sunday]. That happened and I kind of knew that I was going to have to find a way to get back in rhythm. I knew it was going to be tough. I tried to make splashes here and there after it but my share of opportunities kind of dwindled after that, so that's my fault."

Fumbling had been an issue throughout Gordon's Broncos career. He fumbled five times this year, losing two of them. Since joining the Broncos in 2020, Gordon has fumbled 12 times. In 41 games played for the Broncos Gordon totaled 2,222 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns.

Hackett explained the decision to cut Gordon on Monday.

"He's a true pro, he's done a lot of good stuff here," Hackett said. "We thought it was best for the team and we moved on and wish him the best of luck. Think it's great for him to have a fresh start."

The Broncos' running back room now features Latavius Murray, Marlon Mack, Chase Edmonds and Devine Izigbo (practice squad). According to Hackett though, Edmonds will miss "a lot of time" with an ankle injury, meaning Ozigbo will likely be called up from the practice squad. The Broncos also have Mike Boone on the injured reserve with the expectation being him to return soon. Murray is the most experienced of the group, now in his ninth season. He's rushed for 209 yards and three touchdowns in five games.