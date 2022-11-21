Read full article on original website
wjle.com
Giving Thanks!
This annual national holiday provides an opportunity for all to celebrate the best kind of giving, Thanksgiving for all the blessings of the past year. Each year the Smithville-DeKalb County Chamber of Commerce hosts a prayer breakfast, which has become a long-standing tradition to commemorate the season of thanksgiving. In...
Middle TN schools closing due to sickness
Three Middle Tennessee school districts have announced all schools in their respective districts will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 22, due to high numbers of illness-related absences.
Tennessee students are ‘flipping over desks’ and making school threats. Why is that behavior becoming more common?
After multiple threats were reported at Middle Tennessee schools last week, experts explain why students appear to be displaying more "disruptive" and violent behaviors.
wgnsradio.com
VA Golf Course to close when lease expires Dec. 31
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – With Veterans Administration (VA) management in Murfreesboro developing plans for land the City currently leases for a 9-hole golf course, the current lease will expire effective December 31, 2022, and property will be returned to VA management. “The City greatly appreciates its partnership with the VA...
WAFF
One killed in Franklin Co. TN burglary
Important Information about the Gene Taylor/Steve Graves Christmas Foundation of Coffee County
Here are the dates for drop offs, sign-ups, and other important information for the Gene Taylor/Steve Graves Christmas Foundation of Coffee County. Coffee County Rescue Squad (2270 Murfreesboro Highway Manchester) Friday Nov 25th 3pm till 6pm. Saturday Nov 26th 10am till 2pm. Friday Dec. 2nd 10am till 2pm. Saturday Dec....
WSMV
Standoff in Murfreesboro ends with peaceful arrest
wcluradio.com
Bennett released from jail following bond reduction
GLASGOW — A woman charged in connection to her father’s death has been released from jail after her bond was reduced. Cheryl Leighanne Bennett, 45, of McMinnville, Tenn., was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with the murder of her 75-year-old father, Michael Logsdon. The arrest came several weeks after Logsdon was discovered dead inside his Tangle Wood Drive home in August. He died by suffocation and asphyxiation after his BIPAP machine was allegedly turned off for several hours, according to an arrest citation.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: LaVergne Murder Case Involving Two Sisters
(La Vergne, Tenn.) UPDATE – A murder case involving two sisters has been handed down to a Rutherford County Grand Jury. 25-Year-old Kandis Davis is accused of shooting and killing her sister Robin Taylor in LaVergne on October 6, 2022. LaVergne Police reported that 37-year-old Taylor was unresponsive when...
Norfolk Southern to buy regional railroad for $1.6 billion
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Norfolk Southern plans to buy a regional railroad it already operates from Cincinnati for $1.62 billion. The deal announced Monday will give Norfolk Southern ownership of the busy 337-mile-long (542-kilometer-long) Cincinnati Southern Railroad that connects the Ohio city with Chattanooga, Tennessee. A Norfolk Southern subsidiary now leases the railroad and runs […]
Large forest fire breaks out in Horse Mountain area of Bedford County
Thursday afternoon, crews responded to the scene of a large forest fire in Bedford County, around 12:30 p.m.
Tennessee homeowner says fungus from Jack Daniels barrel house killing trees, shrubs
A homeowner in Lincoln County says that Jack Daniels, the popular liquor distillery, is building warehouses that are creating an uncontrollable whiskey fungus that’s killing his plants and trees.
Franklin County man found with Gunshot Wound Dies
wgnsradio.com
Police standoff in Murfreesboro ends peacefully, 36-year-old man in custody
THP working to identify bicyclist hit on I-24
The man was hit while riding a bicycle along the westbound lanes near mile marker 65.
Winchester man found shot in Franklin County home
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Deputies found a shooting victim while investigating a burglary Sunday afternoon.
DeKalb County woman charged with providing drugs to exchange students she was hosting
A Valley Head woman is facing several charges after authorities say she provided drugs to two foreign exchange students staying in her home.
Grundy County Herald
Couple enters not guilty pleas
A Tracy City couple charged in the shooting of a 9-year-old boy pled not guilty last week. Gregory Scott Nickell and Julie Lynn Nickell were arraigned on Friday, Nov. 18, in Circuit Court before Judge Justin Angel. Both face four counts reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. Gregory has additional charges of three counts unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon.
wjle.com
Bogle Charged in Vandalism Case
A man who allegedly damaged vending machines at a local laundry mat and was later found with brass knuckles is facing criminal charges. 27-year-old Cody Lane Lawrence Bogle of Students Home Road was arrested on November 5 for burglary, vandalism, and cited for possession of a prohibited weapon. Smithville Police responded to Park N Wash Laundry Mat in reference to a vandalism where a Pepsi vending machine, a laundry detergent vending machine, and a change machine had been substantially damaged around the money collection area. After reviewing the video surveillance footage, police were able to determine that Cody Bogle had damaged the machines with what appeared to be a crowbar and a nursery spade. Upon incident to arrest, brass knuckles were recovered from Bogle’s backpack. Bond for Bogle is $20,000.
For Safer Conditions Manchester Police changes parking along Christmas Parade Route
Manchester Police Department is changing the parade parking along the Christmas Parade route this year. There will be no parking in the turn lane anywhere along the parade route. They will place traffic cones on the southbound lanes of Hwy. 41, separating the left and right lanes. Manchester Police is...
