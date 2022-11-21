ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does IU Suck?

By MARY ROSE HOKANSON Staff Reporter
 3 days ago
Fifth-year running back Zander Horvath attempts to stiff-arm an Indiana defender. Horvath led Purdue with 49 rushing yards on 15 attempts. David Hickey | Senior Photographer

No matter what opponent faces the Boilermakers, the infamous “IU sucks!” chant echoes relentlessly throughout the stadium during each and every kickoff.

While it could be argued that this chant grants the Hoosiers undeserving attention, after IU’s loss against Maryland last month, the chant proved itself to be somewhat measurably true.

In their Oct. 15 game, the final score tallied up to 38-33, with Maryland ultimately taking home the win, and Indiana taking their fourth consecutive loss.

Although it was a close game, losing to Maryland meant more than just a Saturday that the Hoosiers would like to forget. The loss to the Terrapins opened the door for IU to achieve something no team had achieved before.

While the Hoosiers were already regarded as the most-losing team in Division I history, that week, Indiana became the first Division I school to lose 700 games.

This year, the Hoosiers paraded on a seven game losing streak, their last win dating all the way back to September, barely scraping by Western Kentucky with a field goal. Western Kentucky was the last win IU would be seeing for a long time. After that, Indiana faced off against Cincinnati, Nebraska, Michigan, Maryland, Rutgers and Penn State, and came up short of a win every single time.

This streak had been seemingly impossible to break for the Hoosiers, and didn’t help their newfound reputation as the No. 1 losers in Division 1 history. Indiana looked as if it might close out the year on a winless slide – that was, until Saturday.

IU won in double overtime against Michigan State, squeaking by 39-31.

And now, everything looks different.

Now, the Hoosiers have broken their losing streak and are coming off of a victory. The notorious rivalry combined with the advantage of their home stadium and momentum from their latest win means IU might have just enough of an edge on the Boilermakers to secure the Old Oaken Bucket this weekend.

But the bucket isn’t the only thing at stake, and this matchup goes deeper than just rivalry between schools.

If IU can grasp the win this weekend, it means Purdue loses any possibility of going to the Big Ten Championship.

In intense rivalries, past success or flair on paper can fall to the wayside. Anything could happen, and the stakes have never been higher for the Boilermakers.

