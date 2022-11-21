ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wagner trial reaches end of testimony

By By Bret Bevens News Watchman Editor
 4 days ago

After 10 weeks of testimony from witnesses, both the prosecution and defense have rested in the murder case of George Wagner IV.

After both sides rested Friday afternoon, Judge Randy Deering dismissed the jury for one week and asked them to return on Monday, Nov. 28. After closing arguments and jury instructions, the jury can discuss and review evidence and come back with a verdict.

There is no specific time limit on how long jury can deliberate, but it must be a unanimous, 12-0 vote. The jury will continue deliberating until they come to a unanimous vote or are hopelessly deadlocked.

The trial started with members of the Manley family describing how they discovered the bodies. Next, the jury heard from law enforcement and emergency services personnel that were called to the scene.

Lt. Bryan White from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office was a BCI special agent in 2016 and processed the scene at the residence of Dana Rhoden. Inside her residence, her body and the body of her son, Chris Rhoden Jr., and the body her daughter, Hanna Mae Rhoden, were found.

A shoeprint expert, Suzanne Elliott took the stand. The prosecution stressed the shoeprint evidence in its opening statement, but Elliott was not able to say the George Wagner IV had ever worn the shoe in question.

BCI lead agent Ryan Scheiderer was called to the stand a number of times throughout the trial, as was BCI firearms expert Matt White and communications analyst Julia Eveslage. Scheiderer went through the investigation step by step with photographic aides from the State. White talked about the firearms and the modifications made to the firearms once they were discovered. Eveslage went through texts, and Facebook messages and phone calls

In one Facebook conversation with Jake’s ex mother-in-law Hanna Rhoden stated, ‘I’ll never sign (custody) papers, they’ll have to kill me.”

However, the key witnesses for the prosecution were George Wagner’s brother Jake Wagner and his mother Angela Wagner. Jake implicated Gorge in all the planning phase of the murders and placed him at three crimes and inside one residence. On cross examination, Jake did say that George never fired a shot. Angela also implicated Jake in the planning phase of the murders and said he left the house the same time as his brother on the night of the murders.

The defense called, Jonathyn Priest, a blood pattern analysis expert who testified about blood patterns, shoe prints, gun flashes and drag marks.

“While I can’t eliminate completely multiple offenders, a single individual could have done everything that we see at the scenes,” Priest said under oath.

Then in a surprise twist, George took the stand in his own defense. He totally distanced himself from his family and claimed he was asleep when his father and brother left that night and he didn’t go with them.

The State pointed out many inconsistencies between George’s testimony and an 2017 interrogation with BCI investigators.

In one last desperate attempt Monday, the defense filed a motion for Rule 29. Rule 29 allows the judge to acquit a defendant on “lack of evidence.” Judge Deering denied that motion.

On Tuesday, the defense did get a small victory as Judge Deering, at the request of special prosecutor Angela Canepa, has dropped the death penalty specifications in the case against George Wagner IV.

Closing arguments will begin Monday, Nov. 28.

