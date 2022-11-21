ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purdue Wrestling: Boilermakers sweep Sunday tri-meet

By ANDY CRAIG Sports Editor
 3 days ago
Senior Kendall Coleman throws his opponent and rolls them over during the first set of the 151 pound bout. David Hickey | Senior Photographer

Four straight Boiler wins were followed up by three consecutive losses. Headed into the final match, Purdue only led by a single point.

Tristan Ruhlman, a 285-pound sophomore in the College of Science, was up against Chattanooga’s heavyweight with the game on the line. Just as time was running out in the first period, Ruhlman took the upper hand in the match, flipped his opponent on his back and held on for the 6-point fall call to win the match, game and meet.

Purdue started its three-meet day with a pair of 23-point wins over Cleveland State and Northern Illinois, respectively.

The last game of the day against Chattanooga was less of a guarantee for the Boilermakers. Just after sophomore Matt Ramos won his match by major decision, sophomore Dustin Norris suffered an apparent left-arm injury that ended the match, giving 6 free points to the Mocs.

Head coach Tony Ersland said one of the nice things about having three opportunities to compete at home is his entire roster is weighed-in and available.

“I put Hayden Copass out for the first (285-pound match) and didn’t really enjoy the way he competed, I thought he could have done a better job,” Ersland said. “So I wanted to give (Ruhlman) an opportunity to see how he did, and he certainly embraced the last two matches very well.”

The Boilermakers won six matches by major decision, with Ramos winning all three of his matches by that scoring margin. To kick off the Northern Illinois game, Ramos picked up his 125-pound opponent and slammed him into the mat near the score table, electrifying the crowd from the jump.

“You want your first guy on the mat to create that momentum and that energy for your team,” Ersland said. “Like any sport, momentum swings are big. So when you got a guy who comes out and really establishes the energy for your team in a positive way, that’s a big deal.”

Redshirt senior Kendall Coleman kept the same energy as Ramos in his matches, attacking and shooting opponents often and staying aggressive.

“I feel like attacking gives you a lot more opportunities for scoring, and I like to score points,” Coleman said. “So with attacking (so much), I feel like my conditioning has to be top tier too, so that’s also something that I work on.”

Coleman won all three of his matches that day, including a win by major decision against NIU, and a win by fall in his first bout against Cleveland State that took just 26 seconds.

“I can’t even tell you what I did,” Coleman said. “I saw an opportunity, and I took it and got the pin.”

Purdue takes Game 1 of Thanksgiving tournament

The Purdue men’s basketball team handed West Virginia its first loss 80-68 Thanksgiving night in the first game of potentially three, part of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament. The Boilermakers (4-0) dealt with the Mountaineers (4-1) on Thanksgiving night, ensuring they’ll play the winner of the Gonzaga vs. Portland...
Man charged with Ross-Ade bomb threat after reportedly losing sports bet

A man in northwestern Indiana allegedly threatened to bomb Ross-Ade Stadium to avoid losing a bet on Purdue football. Cristian Garcia Vieyra, 25, of East Chicago, Indiana, reportedly commented on a Boiler Football Instagram post on Nov. 5 about 1 p.m., saying he was going to bomb the stadium. Not long after, he deleted the comment and the account used to make it, Tippecanoe County police said in a probable cause affidavit.
Ag Alumni Fish Fry to return to area in '23

After almost 20 years in Indianapolis, the Purdue Ag Alumni Fish Fry will return to Tippecanoe County on Feb. 4, 2023, at the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds. The program highlight will feature a conversation with Purdue President-elect Mung Chiang. Danica Kirkpatrick, executive director of the Purdue Ag Alumni Association, said the...
The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

