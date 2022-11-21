The first episode of Bluey that I actually sat down to watch with my daughter, rather than semi-listening to from another room, was an episode titled "Dance Mode." A quick synopsis of that episode is a family of anthropomorphic dogs realize they are speaking over, and for, the youngest child. After having a heartwarming chat about how they could do better in the future, they embarrass themselves dancing in front of a street performer to make it up to their little one. I realized that this wasn’t just another brightly colored kids show. At seven minutes, each episode is filled with playfulness, warmth, and, most importantly, an emotional lesson. It could be as simple as "following the rules of games is what makes them fun" or more complex like "run your own race at your own pace and you’ll do great" (Yes I do cry every time the episode "Baby Race" is on). So, of course, I was thrilled to see that Bluey’s Big Play was making its journey to the U.S. I was able to see it in NYC the week of Thanksgiving, which is where Bluey is making her Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade debut.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 MINUTES AGO