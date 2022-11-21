Yanko is a strong leader in Tri-County's Networking program

NELSONVILLE — Networking comes easy to Mark Yanko.

A Logan High School graduate, Yanko is in his eighth year of teaching the Networking program at Tri-County Career Center and High School. Prior to being employed with Tri-County, he instructed at Hocking College.

While in his youth, Yanko’s hobbies consisted of playing with his friends and riding his bike. He is now 55, is married and has three grown children. He is an animal lover, especially of his three dogs.

Yanko believes that his networking program is in great hands.

“Computers are not going away, and the nice thing about this program is you’re not really pigeon-holed into one particular area because almost every facet in the world today has some sort of computer animation or computer automation that we can be part of,” Yanko said.

He said that the majority of people who leave the program after they graduate work for a company, become part of the IT group and work their way up to being a networking administrator.

For Yanko’s students in their junior year, he teaches them the basics of networking and how to support IT infrastructure. When those students move on to become seniors, they are put on a more advanced level to earn certifications.

Yanko requires his students to buy a personal computer for class use and to learn with.

“Juniors buy their own PC, they use them for both the junior and senior year. Once they graduate, they take the PC with them. This allows students to have a PC that they can disassemble and reassemble plus use as a host on networks they create as seniors. They are required because during the senior year they need a computer that they can configure during labs.” he said.

Yanko takes pride in helping students accomplish their goals in the program.

Cade Stoneman is a student journalist with Tri-County Career Center and High School’s Sports Journalism and New Media program.