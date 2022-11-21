Read full article on original website
Related
Dutty Boukman: The Non-Haitian Who Helped Spark The Haitian Revolution
When most think of the Haitian Revolution, a pivotal episode in the island’s history, most think of Touissant Loverture or maybe Jean-Jacques Dessalines. But did you know that one of the early leaders of the revolution wasn’t Haitian?. Dutty Boukman was born in Senegambia (present day Senegal and...
BBC
Why slave descendants want the Benin Bronzes to stay in US
In our series of letters from African journalists, Nigerian writer Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani looks at how descendants of slaves in the US have entered the tug of war over some of Africa's most famous artefacts that were stolen during the colonial era and ended up mainly in Western museums. A...
The decaying and sunken Black Pyramid of Egypt houses the tombs of a pharaoh and his three wives
'Black' Pyramid of Amenemhet IIICredit: Vincent Brown; CC-BY-2.0 The Black Pyramid of Egypt was built by Pharoah Amenemhet III who reigned from 1860 BC to 1814 BC during the Middle Kingdom of Egypt.
sciencealert.com
The Last Maya City Reveals a Trove of Buried Secrets And Spanish Bullets
Ceramics, human burial grounds, and bullets from Spanish guns are among artifacts that have been uncovered by archaeologists in Guatemala at the site of the last Maya city to resist European conquest, officials said Friday. The new excavation project began last June in an effort to understand more about the...
Lost Tunnel That May Lead to Ancient Egyptian Tomb of Cleopatra Discovered
The tunnel is near to the Taposiris Magna temple, which was previously found to contain coins with the images and name of Cleopatra on them.
24 Ancient Cities That Were Just Discovered
In September of 2020, while searching for a funerary temple of Tutankhamun, a team of Egyptian archaeologists stumbled upon a remarkably well-preserved city buried under the sand near Luxor. As they began to excavate mud brick walls and countless rooms, they realized they had found a city called “the Dazzling Aten” or “the rise of […]
Jessey Anthony
800-year -Peruvian Mummy Who Died in Distress Was Discovered By Archaeologists in Lima
Archaeologists have discovered a well-preserved mummy of at least 800 years in Cajamarquilla about 15 miles east of Lima in Peru. The mummy was buried with its hands covering its face and tied with rope, like a form of funeral custom in the Peruvian south.
Learn About The Friendship And Shared History Of Cuba And Jamaica
Jamaica, the largest English-speaking island in the Caribbean, and Cuba, the largest island in the region are old friends. They were at some point under Spanish and British rule. The Spanish were the first Europeans to arrive on Jamaican shores, starting with the arrival of Columbus in 1494. Columbus was Italian, but the Spanish monarchs financed his voyages.
A teenage king suffering from leprosy defended Jerusalem against an attack during the medieval era
King Baldwin IV of JerusalemCredit: Guillermo de Tiro; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The Kingdom of Jerusalem was considered to be a Crusader state from 1098 to 1291. It covered the regions that are now Israel, Palestine, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip.
Israel archaeologists find ancient comb with 'full sentence'
JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israeli archaeologists have found an ancient comb dating back some 3,700 years ago and bearing what is likely the oldest known full sentence in Canaanite alphabetical script, according to an article published Wednesday. The inscription encourages people to comb their hair and beards to...
Learn About Toussaint Louverture: The Architect of Haiti's Freedom
Haiti deserves praise for becoming the world’s first Black republic in 1804. Other nations in the Caribbean wouldn’t be republics till many years after, with Barbados as the most recent in 2021. But the Haitian Revolution wouldn’t have been possible without its architect, Toussaint Louverture. As noted...
Kenya Power says electricity restored to parts of country after outage
NAIROBI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Kenya Power (KPLC.NR) said on Thursday it had restored electricity to some parts of the country affected by an outage, and was working on bringing it back to remaining areas.
Pope ousts leadership of Caritas Internationalis charity
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis on Tuesday ousted the management of the Vatican’s international charitable organization Caritas Internationalis and appointed temporary leadership after an external review found management and morale problems at its head office. A Vatican statement said the review found no evidence of financial mismanagement or...
Pablo Milanés, Cuban singer and cultural ambassador for Castro's revolution, dies
Grammy-winning Cuban singer-songwriter Pablo Milanés, who helped found the 'nueva trova' movement and wrote 'Yolanda,' dies at 79
The Jewish Press
Parshat Toldot – The Israel-Edom Conflict
The subconscious realization that the nation of Israel is ascending to become mankind’s dominant moral light compels Western civilization to try limiting the size and strength of the Jewish state. After two decades of marriage to Yitzḥak, Rivka’s womb is finally opened as HaShem blesses the couple with children....
Tomb of a forgotten queen is one of several new stunning Egyptian discoveries
Located in the necropolis of Qubbet el-Hawa (Aswan), the tomb is precisely oriented to the sunrise of the winter solstice. University of Jaen and MalagaTunnels, tombs, and pyramids, oh my!
Chilling and unusual white stone effigies commemorate a tragedy involving the slave trade in Martinique
Anse Caffard MemorialCredit: Rehcral; CC-BY-SA-4.0 Martinique is a Carribean island that is part of the overseas region of France. The culture of Martinique includes a mixed blend of French and West Indian influences.
Cuba's Pablo Milanes, songwriter and social crusader, dies at 79
HAVANA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Pablo Milanes, a Cuban singer-songwriter and one of the founders of the "Nueva Trova" musical movement that emerged after Fidel Castro's 1959 revolution, died early on Tuesday in Spain at the age of 79, according to the artist's official Facebook page.
The Oldest Masonry Fort in the USA Is in Florida
Castillo de San MarcosCastillo de San Marcos/ Wikipedia. "The Castillo de San Marcos" (in Spanish) or "St. Mark's Castle" is the oldest masonry fort in the continental United States, located on the western shore of Matanzas Bay in St. Augustine, Florida.
cntraveler.com
Journeying to Uzbekistan to Find the Missing Pieces in My Family History
All across Uzbekistan, déjà vu crept up on me again and again: beneath gilded cupolas; at beautifully laid tables of tandor nons and meat-stuffed samsas that reminded me of the naans and samosas I've had at my grandmother's house in Hyderabad; in the folds of textiles; and amid volleys of words that were both foreign and recognizable. Standing in front of Bolo Hauz, an 18th-century mosque in the ancient city of Bukhara, I felt as if the country had a sense of where I'd come from, too. I was trying to photograph the reflection of 20 wood-carved columns in the hauz—pond—that gives the mosque its name when an elderly man stopped my guide, Abdulaziz Isomov, for a chat. They shot me glances and grins, so I put down my phone and joined them.
Comments / 0