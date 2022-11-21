ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antigo, WI

onfocus.news

Names Released in Medford Crash

MEDFORD, WI (OnFocus) – Names have been released in the fatal crash that took place in the Township of Mayville on November 14. The name of the occupant who died at the scene was Tracy M. Anderson, 25, from Medford. The name of the driver is Patrick G. Davis, 32, and the other occupants were: Susan M. Sherwood, 25, and Serapio V. Terrones III, 41.
MEDFORD, WI
WEAU-TV 13

People identified in fatal Clark County crash

TOWNSHIP OF MAYVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities have released the names of people involved in a fatal crash in Clark County that left one dead, and others hurt. According to a media release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the name of the person who died at the scene was 25-year-old Tracy Anderson of Medford. The name of the driver is 32-year-old Patrick Davis and the other occupants were 25-year-old Susan Sherwood and 41-year-old Serapio V. Terrones III.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Missing runaway from Adams Co. found safe

ADAMS, Wis. (WMTV) - UPDATE: The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says Braelynn has been found safe and returned home. The Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl who has not been seen in nearly two weeks. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Braelynn...
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Shawano County police chase suspect still not competent to stand trial

SHAWANO (WLUK) – A man charged with leading police on a chase which only ended after authorities used a snow plow is still not competent to stand trial. Aaron Renel is charged with attempting to flee an officer, resisting an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and other counts for the May 8 incident.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Seymour man arrested in death of kitten

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was booked into jail on accusations he killed a kitten in Seymour, police say. On Nov. 21, at about 6:42 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 600 block of West Factory Street for a report of a dead kitten with “suspicious injuries.”
SEYMOUR, WI
Fox11online.com

Pulaski area bonfire victim is making progress on this Thanksgiving Day

(WLUK) -- One of the most severely burned victims in a Shawano County bonfire explosion six weeks ago is sharing the progress he is making this Thanksgiving. Brandon Brzeczkowski's family has been sharing updates with us throughout his recovery. He is one of about 60 people who were at the bonfire that left many in attendance with burns after a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was rolled into the fire, causing it to explode.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Multiple injuries, two dead after numerous crashes on I-41

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) released more information on the deadly I-41 crash near Appleton on Sunday. According to WisDOT, around 3:30 p.m., a crash occurred on I-41 NB/SB at mile marker 144 in Outagamie County. On I-41 northbound at Highway 441, there was...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

2 dead, 9 hurt after multiple crashes on I-41 at 441

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says two people died and 9 were hurt in a series of crashes near Interstate 41 and Highway 441 Sunday afternoon, beginning with a crash involving a drunken driver. Just before 3:30 p.m., a single car rolled over on northbound...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Shawano officer-involved shooting under investigation

SHAWANO, WI
SHAWANO, WI
wwisradio.com

Drunk Driver Causes Multiple Crashes

(Appleton, WI) — The sheriff in Outagamie County is blaming a drunk driver for starting a series of crashes that left two people dead and sent nine others to the hospital. It started Sunday afternoon on I-41 near Highway 441. Deputies say a drunk driver rolled their car, and had to be cut out by firefighters. That crash caused a back-up on I-41. That back-up led to six other crashes, including one that killed an unborn baby and another that killed a second driver. The series of wrecks closed I-41 for several hours Sunday evening and into Sunday night.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

One person dead after officer involved shooting in Shawano

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - Shawano Police Officers responded to a home on the 900 block of Lafayette Street for a reported disturbance that occurred around 5:00pm on Saturday. Authorities were authorized to enter the home and then directed to the basement. Upon entering the basement, officers saw a person with their hands in the air and another person holding a shotgun.
SHAWANO, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Body Found in Portage County Identified

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – A body discovered last weekend in Portage County has been identified. The remains of Safandre Lindsey, 41, were found last Saturday near 110th Street North and Washington Avenue in the Town of Grant. The death was immediately considered suspicious. The Portage County Medical Examiner...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wisconsin’s newest water trail runs through heart of state

The Wausau & Marathon County Parks & Recreation Foundation announced this week the Great Pinery Heritage Waterway has been designated as Wisconsin’s 21st water trail and the first such water trail in central Wisconsin. The trail starts its journey at the Hat Rapids Dam in Oneida County and finishes...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries November 18, 2022

Allen Lee Schiller, 74, passed away peacefully in Madison, WI with his children by his side, after complications from a stroke he suffered in Tavernier, FL. Allen was born on July 4, 1948 to the late Lawrence and Shirley (Bartz) Schiller in Marshfield, WI. Being born on Independence Day was not lost on him; he was a patriot throughout his life. After finding out as a young man that he could not join the United States Marines due to a bad knee, he honed his talent for welding until he was among the best. His intelligence and work ethic lead him to start Custom Steel, the business he owned and operated first in Rosholt, WI and later in Wausau, WI, until his retirement in 2016. His story of success in business, starting from nothing, encapsulates the American dream. Upon retirement, Allen fulfilled another lifelong dream — to live near the sea. An avid fisherman, he relocated to his paradise, the Florida Keys. He liked to say that his view of the ocean was like a beautiful painting that changes every day. “God blessed Florida!” His children and grandchildren are grateful for the daily messages he would send them, often inviting them to come enjoy his paradise with him. Those who knew Allen remember that he had a great sense of humor, and a big “throw his head back” kind of laugh that let you know you were sharing something really special in that moment.
WAUSAU, WI
wxpr.org

Aspirus Wausau Hospital transports record number of newborns this year

Aspirus Wausau Hospital’s NICU transported a record 62 newborns this year. The smallest weighed just 1.6 pounds. Some of them were transferred into the Aspirus Wausau Hospital. It’s a level III NICU that can handle premature newborns starting at 23 weeks gestation as well as term newborns with critical...
WAUSAU, WI

