Massachusetts State

These Are the Top Ten Healthiest Counties in Massachusetts

Berkshire County has plenty of ways to get outside and exercise and a bevy of gyms and studios for those who want to stay indoors. Couple that with farm-to-table restaurants and health-conscious eateries up and down the county, and there is really no excuse not to live a healthy and active lifestyle living in The Berkshires. But just how healthy is Berkshire County?
New Massachusetts bill would prevent license revocation due to student loan default

(The Center Square) – A bill that would prevent student loan-related license revocation in Massachusetts is headed to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk. The Legislature on Monday passed a bill that is designed to prevent individuals who default on student loans from having a license or professional certification revoked, said Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland. “Student loan debt disproportionately affects young, low-income individuals who are making the kinds of investments in...
How does Question 3’s rejection affect Massachusetts consumers?

Question 3 was rejected by Massachusetts voters during the 2022 midterm elections. If passed, it would have changed the laws regarding the sale of alcoholic beverages and limited liquor licenses for retailers, according to the AP. Question 3 was the only question on the ballot to not get approved by...
Westford COVID-19 Update: New Strain Predominant in Massachusetts

WESTFORD — Westford’s coronavirus cases have remained steady week over week according to data published by the Department of Public Health on Thursday. Between Oct. 30 and Nov. 12, 31 positive cases have been reported in Westford. In those two weeks, Westford reported 40 total positive tests, with 7.13% of 519 tests returning positive.
Massachusetts residents could get $1300 to $3200 as social security benefits: See your eligibility

These long-term financial benefits could be life-changing. Being disabled and unable to do a full-time or part-time job can be frightening, especially when you have no easy source of income. It is understandable that you need to pay bills, buy food, arrange shelter for the family and get yourself some medicines. For all these things, money will be needed.
Healey Names Cape Cod Official to Housing Transition Team

HYANNIS – Governor-elect and Attorney General Maura Healey has appointed Housing Assistance Corporation CEO Alisa Magnotta to serve on her transition team’s housing committee. Lt. Governor-elect Kim Driscoll is leading the transition team that consists of six policy committees. Magnotta will serve as co-chair of the Affordable Abundant...
What is Open & Closed On Turkey Day In Massachusetts

What angered me lately was the fact that businesses were mandated to stay open on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Black Friday will be here before you know it and that is when you should concentrate on your shopping. Turkey Day should be a moment of "down time" where you can enjoy an awesome dinner and spend time with those who are extra special to you. However, the usual establishments will be CLOSED in Massachusetts and all across the tri-state region on the 4th Thursday of November:
NCLA files class-action against Massachusetts for auto-installing COVID spyware on 1 Million phones

“The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) worked with Google to auto-install spyware on the smartphones of more than one million Commonwealth residents, without their knowledge or consent, in a misguided effort to combat Covid-19. Such brazen disregard for civil liberties violates the United States and Massachusetts Constitutions and cannot stand. The New Civil Liberties Alliance, a nonpartisan, nonprofit civil rights group, has filed a class-action lawsuit, Wright v. Massachusetts Department of Public Health, et al., challenging DPH’s covert installation of a Covid tracing app that tracks and records the movement and personal contacts of Android mobile device users without owners’ permission or awareness.
Almost $2 billion in tax refunds returned to Mass. taxpayers

At least $1.9 billion in excess state revenues have been returned to Massachusetts taxpayers as “of late last week,” a state official told MassLive Tuesday. That translates to roughly 2.4 million tax refunds issued, as the Baker administration continues to dole out nearly $3 billion in excess state revenues as required by a 1980s tax cap law known as Chapter 62F.
Eversource to increase electricity rates for Massachusetts residents this winter

Global demand drives winter energy supply prices to historic highs. “With energy prices at record highs this winter, Eversource is working to connect its customers with the many programs and services available to help manage their energy bill ahead of the January 1 electric supply rate change. While customers are facing rising costs in virtually all aspects of life, the energy company is reminding them of the variety of payment options and assistance programs including Budget Billing, New Start, Discount Rate and other state and federal resources.
