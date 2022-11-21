Read full article on original website
Post Register
World Cup features Uruguay's Suarez vs. South Korea's Son
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Coach Paulo Bento acknowledged there are hazards for last season's Premier League joint top scorer Son Heung-min when he takes the field wearing a mask in the Group H opener against Uruguay in the World Cup. Son hasn't played since fracturing his left eye socket...
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
Netherlands v Ecuador: World Cup 2022 – live
Minute-by-minute report: Join Barry Glendenning for updates as the Netherlands and Ecuador collide in Group A
Injured Neymar to miss Brazil's second World Cup match
Brazil says Neymar will miss Brazil's second World Cup match but will remain with the squad undergoing treatment for his ankle injury
Qatar loses 3-1 to Senegal as host nearing World Cup exit
Senegal has sent host Qatar to another loss at the World Cup and closer to an early exit
Post Register
Iran government supporters confront protesters at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Tensions ran high at Iran’s second match at the World Cup on Friday as fans supporting the Iranian government harassed those protesting against it and stadium security seized flags, T-shirts and other items expressing support for the protest movement that has gripped the Islamic Republic.
Post Register
Messi, Argentina under pressure for Mexico game at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — A chant has been doing the rounds among Saudi Arabia supporters — and even some from Brazil — in the fan parks and streets of Doha at the World Cup. “Where is Messi? We broke his eye!” they sing in Arabic, using a slang expression meaning to bring shame on a person.
Post Register
Embolo scores, doesn't celebrate as Swiss win at World Cup
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Born in Cameroon but playing for Switzerland, of course Breel Embolo would score when those two countries met at the World Cup. Embolo promised he wouldn't celebrate if he scored for the Swiss team against his country of birth on Thursday, and he kept his word. It turned out to be the only goal of the match as Switzerland beat Cameroon 1-0.
Post Register
Davis Cup: Italy beats US to reach semifinal with Canada
MÁLAGA, Spain (AP) — Italy beat the United States in a doubles decider Thursday to advance to the Davis Cup semifinals for the first time in eight years. Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini defeated Tommy Paul and Jack Sock 6-4, 6-4 to secure a 2-1 win for Italy after the teams split the singles matches.
Post Register
England wary of World Cup upset against US
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — England scored six goals in its opening World Cup game against Iran, but it was the two it conceded that concern coach Gareth Southgate and provide hope for the United States. “By the end we looked sloppy,” said Southgate of the 6-2 win over Iran...
Post Register
FIFA tells Wales that fans can wear rainbow hats in stadiums
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Welsh soccer federation said FIFA has offered assurances that fans wearing rainbow symbols will be allowed at Friday's World Cup game against Iran. The federation had asked FIFA for clarity on reports some Wales fans were stopped from taking rainbow bucket hats and flags into the team’s World Cup opener against the United States on Monday.
Post Register
World Series champion Astros' full share a record $516,347
NEW YORK (AP) — A full postseason share for the World Series champion Houston Astros totaled a record $516,347 from a player pool of $107.5 million, also a record in the first season the playoffs were expanded to 12 teams. The Astros split $38.7 million into 59 full shares,...
Post Register
British Open winner Cameron Smith 1 behind at Australian PGA
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — British Open champion Cameron Smith birdied his final hole Friday to move to within one shot of the lead after two rounds of the Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland. The two-time Australian PGA winner and world No. 3 shot a six-under 65 despite a...
