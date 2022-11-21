Read full article on original website
Related
Cult of Mac
Brazilian regulator seizes iPhones from retail stores for not including chargers in box
Brazilian authorities seized “hundreds of iPhones” across retail stores in the country on November 11. The phones were confiscated because Apple was selling them without a bundled power adapter. Apple has already been granted an injunction against the seizure by a Brazilian court. So, the company can continue...
Cult of Mac
Violent protests over COVID-19 controls and pay erupt at world’s largest iPhone plant
Protests over unpaid bonuses, anti-COVID-19 controls and even food quality led police to clash with hundreds of workers at the world’s largest iPhone factory in China, reports indicated Wednesday. Social media videos and witnesses in Zhengzhou, where Foxconn operates a giant factory nicknamed “iPhone City,” said police beat and...
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Cult of Mac
Get a fantastic Black Friday deal on secure Private Internet Access VPN
An encrypted virtual private network is one of the best ways to keep your online activities completely private. Plus, a VPN also can open up access to restricted content all over the world. SPONSORED. Right now, you can score an amazing Black Friday deal on a leading service, Private Internet...
These Beats headphones are $200 off for Black Friday 2022
Black Friday deals are here, and if you're in need of headphones then take $200 off these Wireless Beats. You'll look stylish and save!
Cult of Mac
The best Black Friday deals on AirPods, MacBooks, iPads and Apple Watch
Black Friday is just around the corner, and that means you can get hefty discounts on Apple products. While the shopping event is a few days away, Black Friday deals have already gone live across various retailers. So, if you have been looking to buy a Mac, iPad, Apple Watch,...
Iran government supporters confront protesters at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Tensions ran high at Iran’s second match at the World Cup on Friday as fans supporting the Iranian government harassed those protesting against it and stadium security seized flags, T-shirts and other items expressing support for the protest movement that has gripped the Islamic Republic. Some fans were stopped by stadium security from bringing in Persian pre-revolutionary flags to the match against Wales at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium. Others carrying such flags had them ripped from their hands by pro-government Iran fans, who also shouted insults at fans wearing T-shirts with the slogan of the protest movement gripping the country, “Woman, Life, Freedom.” Unlike in their first match against England, the Iran players sang along to their national anthem before the match as some fans in the stadium wept, whistled and booed. The national team has come under close scrutiny for any statements or gestures about the nationwide protests that have wracked Iran for weeks.
Cult of Mac
Set HomeKit scenes with Aqara’s new Cube controller
Smart-home accessories maker Aqara unveiled its new Cube T1 Pro Wednesday, an update on its popular wireless Cube controller. The new cube adds HomeKit and Amazon Alexa support so you can control a range of smart home devices with it. This post contains affiliate links. Cult of Mac may earn...
Comments / 0