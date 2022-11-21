Read full article on original website
Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
Hi there! Unfortunately a pre-made devil's food cake mix probably can't be easily converted to red velvet—the flavors and ingredients are a bit different, and I don't think you'd be able to achieve the signature red velvet color from that mix. I hope that helps! If you're looking for a red velvet cake recipe, this is a great one: https://food52.com/recipes/12117-red-velvet-cake.
I wasn’t used to the kind of date where you’d bake something together. I was used to being taken out to bars that smelled like hops and bleach and you had to yell to be heard over the music. I’d come of age at a college obsessed with fraternities and then moved to New York City just as Tinder exploded, both of which gave me the sense that dating happened exclusively at bars and parties. So when I moved to Virginia in my late twenties and a guy named Ben invited me out on a series of dates that felt too good to be true—a sunset walk, dinner at his house, and then, after those improbable first two dates, suggested we make a pumpkin angel food cake together—I assumed he must be joking.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Cooking fans and aesthetic lovers alike, we have incredible news: Our Place just put practically every piece of their cult-favorite cookware on sale early for Black Friday, and you can shop favorites for up to $125 off. This sale is unlike any other we’ve seen from the brand. Usually, we get a single discounted pan in a select colorway to pick from, but this Black Friday sale includes the iconic Always pan on sale in all the beautiful colorways. What’s more,...
When I first met my boyfriend, he told me that his favorite cake was angel food cake. Internally, I scoffed—this was a cake I associated with fat-free diets of the nineties, not something that would be your favorite. Despite that, the deeper I fell for him, the more I wanted to feed him, make him something he loved. And angel food cake seemed to be that thing. So much so that on one of our early dates, he suggested that we make a pumpkin angel food cake together. While we never ended up making the cake during that date, I did learn how to make angel food cake. Seeing—and tasting—the meringue-based cake through my boyfriend’s lens became for me what it is when made best: light, fluffy, slightly tangy, and perfectly paired with whipped creams and glazes, nothing diet about it. Since we never finished our recipe together, I developed this pumpkin angel food cake with salted maple glaze in his honor.
A Grasshopper was the first cocktail I ever made. In college I threw together a batch of this green-tinged concoction for a viewing of Barbarella with a few friends. Many people relegate the Grasshopper to the “bad” drinks pile, but I rekindled my affinity for this drink when I came across bartender Micah Melton’s Wasabi Grasshopper that’s prepared in an ice cream machine, giving it a texture unlike anything you could achieve in a blender or cocktail shaker.
