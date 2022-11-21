Read full article on original website
Ciryl Gane, Curtis Blaydes perk up after hearing about UFC plans for Jon Jones
The timeline for the anticipated return of Jon Jones to the UFC and his arrival as a heavyweight has grabbed the attention of contenders Ciryl Gane and Curtis Blaydes. On Monday, MMA Junkie’s Nolan King reported that the promotion has Jones penciled in to fight March 5 at UFC 285 in Las Vegas. Against whom remains up in the air, but the UFC’s preferred option is a title fight against champion Francis Ngannou.
Boxing Scene
Cris Cyborg Added To Crawford vs. Avanesyan PPV Card
Legendary MMA superstar, Cris Cyborg, will be making her return to the boxing ring on December 10, when she battles Gabrielle Holloway on the Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan BLK Prime PPV showdown. Cyborg vs. Holloway, a scheduled 4-round bout in the lightweight division, will serve as a special feature attraction.
MMAmania.com
PFL World Championship weigh-in results: Aspen Ladd makes weight!
The PFL’s big World Championship event goes down this Friday on pay-per-view with six divisional titles being determined on the main card. Along with some fancy belts, champions also earn $1 million dollars for fighting their way through the annual tournament. And as always, the fighters stepped on the scale the day before the event to make weight.
Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg added to the undercard of Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan
Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will make her return to the boxing ring next month. The Brazilian has been out of the cage since her rematch with Arlene Blencowe in April. In the main event of Bellator 279, ‘Angerfist’ put forth a great fight, and showed a lot of heart. However, Cyborg retained her title after five hard-fought rounds.
Anthony Smith vs. Jamahal Hill to headline March 11th UFC Fight Night event
The UFC has scheduled a massive light-heavyweight clash for next March. Earlier today, news broke that the 205-pound division was being shaken up. Due to an injury, Jiri Prochazka pulled out of UFC 282 next month and vacated his title. Along with that, Glover Teixeira was pulled from the event for unknown reasons.
Sean O’Malley Says He’s Fighting For Title Next But Henry Cejudo Fight Is ‘Bigger’, Set Possible Return Date
“Sugar” is fine with either a title fight or a showdown with Henry Cejudo. Coming off a controversial decision victory over former No. 1 bantamweight contender Petr Yan at UFC 280, Sean O’Malley has got fans waiting for his next move. As expected, “Sugar” is confident that all signs point to a title fight with Aljamain Sterling, but he’s also acknowledging the return of Henry Cejudo.
Glover Teixeira on turning down makeshift UFC 282 title shot: I won't 'just show up to fight a guy because they say so'
After Jiri Prochazka withdrew, Glover Teixeira declined to fight Magomed Ankalaev for the title at UFC 282 – but he has his reasons. Now former UFC light heavyweight champion Prochazka (29-3-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) suffered a severe shoulder injury that forced him to pull out of his Dec. 10 main event rematch against Teixeira (33-8 MMA, 16-6 UFC). Prochazka vacated his belt out of respect to the division, and the promotion angled for a title fight between Teixeira and Ankalaev.
UFC's Tecia Torres pregnant, career on hold as she expects baby with Raquel Pennington
UFC strawweight contender Tecia Torres will be away from the octagon for a while. Torres, along with wife and former UFC title challenger Raquel Pennington, announced Thursday that she’s pregnant with the couple’s first baby due in June 2023. “We have a little extra to be thankful for...
Frankie Edgar Officially Notifies UFC About His Retirement Status
Frankie Edgar reportedly notified the UFC about his retirement. “The Answer” appears to be certain about no longer being in active status as a UFC fighter. After being on the wrong end of three of the most shocking knockouts in the bantamweight division as of late, Frankie Edgar has decided to call it a career. While Edgar has made it clear that he’s retiring ahead of his last fight, the former UFC lightweight champion wants to make it official and has now notified the UFC about it.
Yardbarker
Vadim Nemkov ‘Honored’ to Share Card with Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 290
Vadim Nemkov didn’t get too much time to savor his light heavyweight grand prix victory over Corey Anderson at Bellator 288. After all, it had already been announced that Yoel Romero would be next in line to challenge for light heavyweight gold prior to Bellator 288 this past weekend. Nemkov vs. Romero will serve as the co-main event for Bellator 290 on Feb. 4.
Sean O’Malley shares prediction for potential Alex Pereira vs. Khamzat Chimaev title fight: “I’d put money on Khamzat if they fought”
Sean O’Malley has opened up on who he thinks would win a potential fight between Alex Pereira and Khamzat Chimaev. At UFC 281, Pereira became the new middleweight champion as he scored a fifth-round TKO over Israel Adesanya. To no surprise, after the win, Chimaev took to social media to call the Brazilian out. He also told Pereira to sign the contract to fight him at UFC 282, which obviously isn’t going to happen.
Brendan Schaub hoping the UFC books Alex Pereira vs. Khamzat Chimaev next: “Khamzat would be a handful for him”
Fighter-turned-podcaster Brendan Schaub knows who he wants to see Alex Pereira fight next. ‘Poaton’ is fresh off his return at UFC 281 earlier this month in New York. Standing opposite the Brazilian was the-then middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. The two men previously clashed twice in kickboxing, with Pereira winning on both occasions.
Sporting News
PFL World Championship Finals 2022 date, start time, odds, PPV schedule & card for PFL 10
After re-signing with the Professional Fighters League, Kayla Harrison is ready to become a three-time champion with the promotion. Following the 2022 tournament finals, Harrison has a goal to move on to bigger things. Harrison competes in the main event of PFL 10, aka the PFL Word Championship Finals, inside...
Ali Abdelaziz reveals Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo is slated for 2023: “It’s done”
According to Ali Abdelaziz, Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo is a done deal. ‘Funk Master’ is fresh off his victory over T.J. Dillashaw last month at UFC 280. During the contest, Sterling earned the second-round TKO win after his opponent dislocated his shoulder. As it turns out, the injury was pre-existing one, but nonetheless, the champion was happy with his performance.
Cris Cyborg set for next boxing match, faces former Bellator fighter on Crawford-Avanesyan undercard
As she maneuvers through MMA free agency, Cris Cyborg continues her delve into the world of professional boxing. In a press release Tuesday, boxing promotion BLK Prime announced Cyborg will face former Bellator fighter Gabrielle Holloway in a four-round lightweight boxing bout. The “special feature” boxing match will take place...
MMA Fighting
Between the Links: Bellator 288, UFC Vegas 65, PFL pay-per-view, Chimaev vs. Pereira, more
After a chaotic weekend in the world of combat sports, a lot of news, and perhaps speculation came out of it. But what storyline stood out the most?. On an all-new Thanksgiving edition of Between the Links, the panel of MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Jed Meshew discuss Vadim Nemkov’s upset win over Corey Anderson to retain the light heavyweight title, Usman Nurmagomedov dominating Patricky Pitbull in the co-main event to win the lightweight title, Bellator 290 heading to CBS — which includes Fedor Emelianenko challenging Ryan Bader for the heavyweight title in his final fight — Dillon Danis boxing KSI in January, the James Krause fallout following UFC Vegas 65, the PFL World Championship pay-per-view card on Friday, Khamzat Chimaev calling for a middleweight title fight against Alex Pereira, reveal some of the things they are thankful for in the world of MMA, and more.
Exclusive: Kayla Harrison Claims Larissa Pacheco Would Beat Cris Cyborg, Give Amanda Nunes ‘A Really Hard Time’
Kayla Harrison is putting her next (and last) PFL opponent on a pedestal. The two-time PFL women’s lightweight champion is hoping to make it a ‘3-peat’ against Larissa Pacheco, however Harrison isn’t counting out the Brazilian brawler whatsoever. She does quite the opposite, putting respect on the name of Pacheco.
