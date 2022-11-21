ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Week 13 Odds: West Virginia at Oklahoma State

By Schuyler Callihan
 3 days ago

Oddsmakers have released the opening numbers for this week's WVU game.

With bowl eligibility no longer in play for West Virginia, the attention turns to sending the seniors out on a high note with a win over Oklahoma State. The Mountaineers have lost seven straight to the Cowboys and could WVU make history with a win by defeating both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in the same season.

Oklahoma State started off the year 5-0 but have struggled down the stretch, losing four of their last six games.

According to SI Sportsbook , Oklahoma State enters the matchup as 8.5-point favorites and the total for the game currently sits at 66.5.

WEST VIRGINIA TRENDS

West Virginia is 1-4 ATS in their last five games.

West Virginia is 0-7 ATS in their last seven games against Oklahoma State.

West Virginia is 0-7 SU in their last seven games against Oklahoma State.

The Mountaineers are 3-12 SU in their last 15 road games.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of WVU's last 13 games played in November.

OKLAHOMA STATE TRENDS

Oklahoma State is 13-6-1 ATS in their last 20 games.

The total has gone UNDER in seven of the last nine games against West Virginia.

Oklahoma State is 4-1 ATS in the last five home games played against WVU.

Oklahoma State is 14-0 SU in their last 14 home games.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Oklahoma State's last 13 games played in November.

