ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hingham, MA

At least one person killed, 16 injured after vehicle crashes through shopping plaza in Hingham

By 7 News WHDH, Dan Hausle, Kimberly Bookman, James Paleologopoulos
whdh.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

7NEWS sources: Drugs, likely fentanyl, found in Malden building where Hazmat crews responded

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Hazardous material crews responded to a building in Malden Wednesday afternoon after an unknown powder was found in the building. The Malden Fire Department had called in hazmat crews to assist at an apartment complex on Cory Lane after an unknown powder was found in the building around 11:30 Wednesday morning. 7NEWS sources said the powder was drugs, specifically fentanyl.
MALDEN, MA
whdh.com

District Attorney: Person arrested in connection with fatal Lowell shooting

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of an individual wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Lowell. The DA’s office said the subject had been arrested in Norton, a week after the shooting happened on Tuesday, Nov. 15, by the intersection of Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue.
LOWELL, MA
whdh.com

Transit Police arrest man matching descriptions from two Indecent Assault incidents in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police arrested a man Friday who matched the descriptions for two separate Indecent Assault & Battery incidents. Transit Police responded to a report of Indecent Assault & Battery on the MBTA State Street Station Wednesday, where they found a woman who said she had been indecently assaulted by a man she did not know at Copley Station. Officers immediately responded to Copley Station and arrested a 24-year-old man who matched the description from the woman who reported the incident.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston police searching for missing 12-year-old

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Ayden Jordan is described as being 5 feet 3 inches, 110 pounds, and was last seen wearing a Boston Green Academy uniform, dark blue shirt, beige pants, black puffer jacket, white and purple Jordan sneakers, and carrying a gray backpack.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston PD: Missing Person Alert canceled for 12-year-old

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police announced a 12-year-old boy has been found after the department issued a “Missing Person Alert” for him on Tuesday. At 8:10 a.m. on Wednesday, authorities said Ayden Jordan had been located after issuing the alert the previous evening. — Originally posted on Wednesday, Nov....
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police seeking publics help to ID man in connection to Assault and Battery in Theater District

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police said Tuesday they are looking for a man wanted in connection to an assault in the Theatre District that sent a man to the hospital. At about 1:48 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 police responded a report of assault and battery on Tremont Street. Police said the man punched the victim in the face, causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head. The injury required emergency brain surgery.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

MBTA closes staircase at JFK/UMass due to critical structural issue

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA has closed a staircase at the Columbia Rd. entrance of the JFK/Umass Red Line station due to a “critical structural issue.”. The safety issues were unveiled during a recent inspection, the MBTA said. A closer look revealed that there are more problems with the pedestrian concourse that need to be addressed.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Shopping online for Black Friday? Cambridge Police offer ways to keep your packages safe

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge Police have issued a warning for local online shoppers to beware of package theft. After two robberies in the Cambridgeport and Inman-Harrington neighborhood were caught on surveillance footage, police are sharing the videos out of concern the crime is happening much more than is being reported. Police said the thefts being reported right away helped them to find and charge those responsible.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

Solve It 7: Delivery Driver Dilemma

A Lynnfield man works an extra job to support his family. Then high-tech thieves swiped his hard-earned money. So, he asked Solve It 7 to help get it back. Rob loves having a second job delivering take-out food. “I enjoy the people, interacting with people. It’s good extra money,” Rob...
LYNNFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy