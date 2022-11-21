At least one person killed, 16 injured after vehicle crashes through shopping plaza in Hingham

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Oldest City in MassachusettsTy D.Plymouth, MA
Thousands flock to Plymouth for America’s Hometown Thanksgiving ParadeLauren JessopPlymouth, MA
Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise GuestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
Related
whdh.com
Police chase of stolen car in Brockton leads to crash, flipping over a car and woman inside
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A police chase in Brockton came to a crashing halt in a quiet neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. Brockton law enforcement chased three juvenile occupants of a stolen car on foot after they crashed into a woman’s sedan on Hovendon Street, flipping it over with her inside.
whdh.com
26 people displaced in New Bedford after fire caused by ‘unattended cooking’
NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - At least two dozen people were forced out of their home after a fire in New Bedford, a day before Thanksgiving. Crews were called to a building on Acushnet Avenue Wednesday, where flames were burning in the structure’s rear stairwell, its fourth floor and attic, according to the New Bedford Fire Department.
whdh.com
7NEWS sources: Drugs, likely fentanyl, found in Malden building where Hazmat crews responded
MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Hazardous material crews responded to a building in Malden Wednesday afternoon after an unknown powder was found in the building. The Malden Fire Department had called in hazmat crews to assist at an apartment complex on Cory Lane after an unknown powder was found in the building around 11:30 Wednesday morning. 7NEWS sources said the powder was drugs, specifically fentanyl.
whdh.com
District Attorney: Person arrested in connection with fatal Lowell shooting
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of an individual wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Lowell. The DA’s office said the subject had been arrested in Norton, a week after the shooting happened on Tuesday, Nov. 15, by the intersection of Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue.
whdh.com
South Shore Hospital provides update on patient care after Apple store crash in Hingham injured 19
WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials at South Shore Hospital provided an update on the conditions of the patients the hospital took in Monday after a driver crashed through an Apple store in Hingham. Dr. Jason Tracy said eight patients remain at South Shore Hospital, two of which are in intensive...
whdh.com
Transit Police arrest man matching descriptions from two Indecent Assault incidents in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police arrested a man Friday who matched the descriptions for two separate Indecent Assault & Battery incidents. Transit Police responded to a report of Indecent Assault & Battery on the MBTA State Street Station Wednesday, where they found a woman who said she had been indecently assaulted by a man she did not know at Copley Station. Officers immediately responded to Copley Station and arrested a 24-year-old man who matched the description from the woman who reported the incident.
whdh.com
JOS: 2 Women injured in Hingham Apple store crash speak on the ‘insane’ experience
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Soni Baker and her friend Heather Eaton were sitting in the middle of the Apple store Monday when an SUV crashed through the window, hitting the two 21-year-olds. Baker was injured in the crash, and she spoke on the moments where she struggled to process exactly...
whdh.com
Brockton police seek public’s help finding car possibly connected to fatal hit-and-run
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Brockton are searching for a car they said may have been involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man. The DA’s office said the fatal crash happened around 10 p.m. Monday on Forest Avenue. The man who was hit had been seriously injured, and was taken to a Boston Medical Center by helicopter, where he later died.
whdh.com
Boston police searching for missing 12-year-old
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Ayden Jordan is described as being 5 feet 3 inches, 110 pounds, and was last seen wearing a Boston Green Academy uniform, dark blue shirt, beige pants, black puffer jacket, white and purple Jordan sneakers, and carrying a gray backpack.
whdh.com
Individual arrested following shootings in New Hampshire that led left 1 dead, 1 wounded
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Following an investigation across parts of southern New Hampshire, an arrest has been made in Nashua after at least two shootings earlier in the day Wednesday, one of which was fatal. Part of Auburn Street was sectioned off by police tape around noon Wednesday, where state...
whdh.com
Cohasset Police seek public’s help finding driver who fled after hitting and killing a dog
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Cohasset police are on the lookout for the person who hit and killed a dog with their car Monday. Surveillance video caught the moments before the hit, near the intersection of Pond Street and Clay Spring Road. The dog was pronounced dead at the scene. Police...
whdh.com
7News sources: Suspect arrested in connection with pair of suspicious deaths reported in New Hampshire
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Following an investigation across parts of southern New Hampshire, 7NEWS sources say an arrest has been made in Nashua after two suspicious deaths were reported earlier in the day. Part of Auburn Street was sectioned off by police tape around noon Wednesday, where state and local...
whdh.com
Individual arrested in connection with 2 shootings, 1 fatal, reported in New Hampshire
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Following an investigation across parts of southern New Hampshire, an arrest has been made in Nashua after at least two shootings earlier in the day, one of which was fatal. Part of Auburn Street was sectioned off by police tape around noon Wednesday, where state and...
whdh.com
Boston PD: Missing Person Alert canceled for 12-year-old
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police announced a 12-year-old boy has been found after the department issued a “Missing Person Alert” for him on Tuesday. At 8:10 a.m. on Wednesday, authorities said Ayden Jordan had been located after issuing the alert the previous evening. — Originally posted on Wednesday, Nov....
whdh.com
‘It happened real quick, real fast’: collision between car and Green Line train in Boston suspends afternoon service
BOSTON (WHDH) - An accident near the Boston University Bridge between a car and a Green Line train led to suspended service Wednesday. Around 3:00 p.m. an outbound Green Line train collided with a sedan, causing extensive damage to the car. The driver of the blue Maserati involved in the...
whdh.com
Boston Police seeking publics help to ID man in connection to Assault and Battery in Theater District
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police said Tuesday they are looking for a man wanted in connection to an assault in the Theatre District that sent a man to the hospital. At about 1:48 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 police responded a report of assault and battery on Tremont Street. Police said the man punched the victim in the face, causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head. The injury required emergency brain surgery.
whdh.com
MBTA closes staircase at JFK/UMass due to critical structural issue
BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA has closed a staircase at the Columbia Rd. entrance of the JFK/Umass Red Line station due to a “critical structural issue.”. The safety issues were unveiled during a recent inspection, the MBTA said. A closer look revealed that there are more problems with the pedestrian concourse that need to be addressed.
whdh.com
Shopping online for Black Friday? Cambridge Police offer ways to keep your packages safe
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge Police have issued a warning for local online shoppers to beware of package theft. After two robberies in the Cambridgeport and Inman-Harrington neighborhood were caught on surveillance footage, police are sharing the videos out of concern the crime is happening much more than is being reported. Police said the thefts being reported right away helped them to find and charge those responsible.
whdh.com
Solve It 7: Delivery Driver Dilemma
A Lynnfield man works an extra job to support his family. Then high-tech thieves swiped his hard-earned money. So, he asked Solve It 7 to help get it back. Rob loves having a second job delivering take-out food. “I enjoy the people, interacting with people. It’s good extra money,” Rob...
whdh.com
Before We Feast: Thousands come out for the Feaster Five Thanksgiving Day Road Race
ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Thousands of runners took part in a turkey trot of epic proportions Thursday as Andover once again hosted the Feaster Five Thanksgiving Day Road Race. The state’s largest Thanksgiving Day race went off without a hitch as participants made their way through the 5K course in relatively cold, but sunny weather.
Comments / 0