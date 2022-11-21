At least one person killed, 16 injured after vehicle crashes through shopping plaza in Hingham

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police said Tuesday they are looking for a man wanted in connection to an assault in the Theatre District that sent a man to the hospital. At about 1:48 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 police responded a report of assault and battery on Tremont Street. Police said the man punched the victim in the face, causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head. The injury required emergency brain surgery.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO