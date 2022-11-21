ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

England vs USA prediction: How will World Cup game play out?

England and the USA battle it out in another compelling Group B fixture in the Qatar World Cup.The Three Lions know another win here, after thrashing Iran in the opener, will guarantee their progression to the knock-out stages.While the United States will hope to improve after allowing Wales back into their opener, meaning they had to settle for a point.Gareth Southgate has Harry Kane fully fit after an ankle scare with a win here in this second game enough to secure a place in the last-16.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.When is England vs USA?The Group B...
The Comeback

Soccer world reacts to shocking Wales red card

Iran and Wales were locked in a tight scoreless draw nearing stoppage time at the 2022 World Cup when the game changed entirely on a reckless challenge and video review. Iran forward Mehdi Taremi got behind the Wales defense and appeared to have an angle at a one-on-one attempt against goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey. But Hennessey Read more... The post Soccer world reacts to shocking Wales red card appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Daily Beast

Putin Trip Goes Awry With Angry Protests and Awkward Photo Ops

The European Parliament voted a non-binding resolution to designate Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism” on Wednesday, just as Vladimir Putin arrived in Yerevan, Armenia, for a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russia’s collective military alliance. “The deliberate attacks and atrocities carried out by...
The Associated Press

Iran government supporters confront protesters at World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Tensions ran high at Iran’s second match at the World Cup on Friday as fans supporting the Iranian government harassed those protesting against it and stadium security seized flags, T-shirts and other items expressing support for the protest movement that has gripped the Islamic Republic. Some fans were stopped by stadium security from bringing in Persian pre-revolutionary flags to match against Wales at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium. Others carrying such flags had them ripped from their hands by pro-government Iran fans, who also shouted insults at fans wearing T-shirts with the slogan of the protest movement gripping the country, “Woman, Life, Freedom.” Unlike in their first match against England, the Iran players sang along to their national anthem before the match as some fans in the stadium wept, whistled and booed. The national team has come under close scrutiny for any statements or gestures about the nationwide protests that have wracked Iran for weeks.
ARIZONA STATE
WPXI

Glazer family exploring potential sale of Manchester United

Manchester United could become the latest English Premier League team to have new owners after it announced that it would “explore strategic alternatives for the club. The Glazer family has been the majority owners of Manchester United since 2005 after Malcolm Glazer took over the team after he was a minority owner. The Glazers are also the owners of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Independent

Netherlands vs Ecuador prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

Netherlands could effectively seal their passage to the last-16 with victory over an Ecuador side who are also looking to make it two wins out of two at the 2022 World Cup. Ecuador comfortably beat hosts Qatar 2-0 in the tournament’s opening game on Sunday while the Dutch scored two goals in the closing stages to beat Senegal 2-0 as well.Enner Valencia is Ecuador’s all-time leading goalscorer and now has a tally of five World Cup goals following his brace on opening night, while Cody Gakpo was the man who broke the deadlock for Louis van Gaal’s Holland side...

