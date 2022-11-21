Read full article on original website
WSU Offering Students Option to Attend Classes Online After Holiday Break
PULLMAN - Washington State University students will be able to explore remote instruction as a possible option for the rest of the semester. WSU Pullman Chancellor Elizabeth Chilton issued a statement on Tuesday regarding student safety following the murder of four University of Idaho students in Moscow. Chilton says that students are welcome to explore alternative course delivery options with their instructors. WSU Spokesman Phil Weiler has clarified that remote online instruction is one option that students can explore with faculty if they want to stay home after Thanksgiving. Weiler says there are a variety of options for those students and that the institution will be flexible to ensure student success. The last two weeks of the semester starts on Monday.
KREM
University of Idaho alumni look to provide key chain alarms for students
MOSCOW, Idaho — So many questions surround the mysterious murders of four University of Idaho students. "How could something like this happen?" U of I alumni Kerry Uhlorn said. Uhlorn graduated from the University of Idaho in 2007 and was a member of the Delta Gamma sorority. With so...
eastidahonews.com
News conference on University of Idaho homicide
MOSCOW — Authorities are holding a news conference on the University of Idaho homicide investigation. Watch the event in the video player above. EastIdahoNews.com will post an update when the news conference is over.
"We Will Remain Flexible:" U of I President Scott Green Provides Update on Plans for Rest of Semester Following Quadruple Murder
MOSCOW - On Tuesday, University of Idaho President Scott Green issued a memo providing an update on the university's plan for the remainder of the semester following the murder of four students on November 13. "We have heard from many of you about how you hope we will proceed as...
Whitefish senior Ty Schwaiger signs with Washington State
Whitefish senior Ty Schwaiger will get to fulfill a longtime goal of competing in collegiate baseball next school year. Last week Schwaiger signed a letter of intent to play baseball for Washington State University. The Bulldog senior, who is a top pitcher and player for the NW Premier Baseball Club out of Post Falls, Idaho, and also a leading running back and linebacker for Whitefish football, is excited to play at the next level. He said a couple of years ago Washington State became his dream school and he had hoped to get an offer from them. He was in talks with other...
U of I student speaks out following peers’ murders
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - It's been more than a week since four University of Idaho students were found murdered in Moscow. Roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Xana's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were close friends and members of Greek life on campus. "I still haven't fathomed it, really," said University of Idaho student The post U of I student speaks out following peers’ murders appeared first on Local News 8.
pullmanradio.com
Idaho Governor Brad Little Commits Up To A Million Dollars To Find Who Killed UI Students
Idaho Governor Brad Little is committing up to a million dollars to help pay for the resources needed to find who killed four University of Idaho students. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found stabbed to death inside an apartment near campus on November 13th. The Moscow Police Department held a press conference on Wednesday to update the public about the investigation. Idaho State Police Colonel Kedrick Wills announced the funding commitment from Governor Little during the press conference. ISP is assisting the Moscow PD with the investigation and officers are helping patrol campus. Colonel Wills also provided details about the extent of this investigation. Over 100 pieces of evidence have been collected, over 4,000 thousand pictures have been taken, over a thousand tips have been received and about 150 interviews have been conducted.
Candlelight Vigil to Honor Four Slain University of Idaho Students Scheduled for November 30 on U of I Campus
MOSCOW - A candlelight vigil to honor the memory of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen is being planned for Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. The vigil will be held on the east lawn of the Administration Building on the University of Idaho campus. Those...
‘Something could happen to us’: WSU students frustrated by school’s response to slayings at neighboring UI
The killings of four University of Idaho students on Sunday have left many students at neighboring Washington State University worried for their safety – and frustrated with the WSU administration’s response. Following the deaths of Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20,...
With Apples and Cougars on His Mind, Penix Might Not Even Notice Pullman
Considering he traveled more than 3,000 miles from his Tampa, Florida, hometown, to play quarterback for the University of Washington, this after spending four years in Bloomington, Indiana, Michael Penix Jr. just isn't overly impressed by geographical oddities. Not the least of which is Pullman, Washington, the faraway home of...
nwpb.org
Local reporting aims to add insight, avoid rumor in Moscow murder case
MOSCOW – It sounded like a typical Saturday night for a UI student in Moscow. Drinks at the Corner Club, a local “everyone knows everyone” college bar, a late night snack at Grub Truck, known for their variety of mac and cheeses, then to King Road, shoulder to shoulder with friends.
Tri-City Herald
Social media spreads troubling rumors in University of Idaho student-deaths investigation
It was a Saturday morning when the roommates at a baby blue three-story house just off the University of Idaho campus pulled on their game-day attire and posed for a handful of snapshots. “One lucky girl to be surrounded by these ppl every day,” Kaylee Goncalves captioned the photos as...
pullmanradio.com
More Vandalism At Pullman Depot Heritage Center
Someone has vandalized the passenger railcar at the Pullman Depot Heritage Center. Pullman Police responded to the discovery of the graffiti on Monday morning around 10:00. Someone spray painted “pick your poison love your life” on the side of the Pullman passenger car. The caboose parked next to that car had a window busted out earlier this month.
Family of University of Idaho murder victim calls Ethan Chapin ‘One of the most incredible people you’ll ever know’
Just over a week after their son was murdered near the University of Idaho, friends and family gathered to remember Ethan Chapin.
Have you tried the Washington State University-bred Cosmic Crisp® apple?
PULLMAN - With each harvest, scientists learn more about the best ways to grow, store, and share the Washington State University-bred Cosmic Crisp® apple. This year, the largest harvest yet will hit stores just a few days after the 2022 Apple Cup. Set by a committee of WSU scientists, growers, and fruit industry professionals, the official Dec. 1 release date ensures apples are harvested and shipped for peak texture, juiciness, and flavor. That date is a few weeks later than prior years due to 2022’s unusually cold spring.
Still no suspect, no weapon in Idaho student slayings
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Ten days after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video. Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier told a news conference his department is putting all of its resources into solving the case and that investigators are prepared to work through the Thanksgiving holiday. ...
Mother of Ethan Chapin gives statement at son's funeral
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — On Monday, Nov. 21, Stacy Chapin and her family gathered at the McIntyre Hall Performing Arts & Conference Center in Mount Vernon to celebrate the life and legacy of Ethan Chapin. Ethan was among the four University of Idaho students murdered on Nov. 13 alongside...
Moscow, Idaho, community on edge amid new report of man chasing women; Police deem claim 'unfounded'
Four University of Idaho students were killed over one week ago in Moscow, Idaho, as investigators continue their search for a suspect behind the bloody attack.
WSP Begins Emphasis Patrols as WSU Students Leave Pullman for Holiday Break
PULLMAN - The Washington State Patrol has begun conducting emphasis patrols that will continue through November 26th as Washington State University students travel across the state for the Thanksgiving holiday break. District 4 troopers in Spokane, Whitman and Adams counties will be focusing on speeding violations, driving too fast for...
KHQ Right Now
Family of Moscow homicide victim continues to speak out
The family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of four University of Idaho students killed near campus last week, continued to speak out on Friday. The family said their timeline of events doesn't quite match up with the timeline provided by police.
