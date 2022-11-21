ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Big Country News

WSU Offering Students Option to Attend Classes Online After Holiday Break

PULLMAN - Washington State University students will be able to explore remote instruction as a possible option for the rest of the semester. WSU Pullman Chancellor Elizabeth Chilton issued a statement on Tuesday regarding student safety following the murder of four University of Idaho students in Moscow. Chilton says that students are welcome to explore alternative course delivery options with their instructors. WSU Spokesman Phil Weiler has clarified that remote online instruction is one option that students can explore with faculty if they want to stay home after Thanksgiving. Weiler says there are a variety of options for those students and that the institution will be flexible to ensure student success. The last two weeks of the semester starts on Monday.
PULLMAN, WA
eastidahonews.com

News conference on University of Idaho homicide

MOSCOW — Authorities are holding a news conference on the University of Idaho homicide investigation. Watch the event in the video player above. EastIdahoNews.com will post an update when the news conference is over.
MOSCOW, ID
Whitefish Pilot

Whitefish senior Ty Schwaiger signs with Washington State

Whitefish senior Ty Schwaiger will get to fulfill a longtime goal of competing in collegiate baseball next school year. Last week Schwaiger signed a letter of intent to play baseball for Washington State University. The Bulldog senior, who is a top pitcher and player for the NW Premier Baseball Club out of Post Falls, Idaho, and also a leading running back and linebacker for Whitefish football, is excited to play at the next level. He said a couple of years ago Washington State became his dream school and he had hoped to get an offer from them. He was in talks with other...
WHITEFISH, MT
KIFI Local News 8

U of I student speaks out following peers’ murders

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - It's been more than a week since four University of Idaho students were found murdered in Moscow. Roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Xana's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were close friends and members of Greek life on campus. "I still haven't fathomed it, really," said University of Idaho student The post U of I student speaks out following peers’ murders appeared first on Local News 8.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Idaho Governor Brad Little Commits Up To A Million Dollars To Find Who Killed UI Students

Idaho Governor Brad Little is committing up to a million dollars to help pay for the resources needed to find who killed four University of Idaho students. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found stabbed to death inside an apartment near campus on November 13th. The Moscow Police Department held a press conference on Wednesday to update the public about the investigation. Idaho State Police Colonel Kedrick Wills announced the funding commitment from Governor Little during the press conference. ISP is assisting the Moscow PD with the investigation and officers are helping patrol campus. Colonel Wills also provided details about the extent of this investigation. Over 100 pieces of evidence have been collected, over 4,000 thousand pictures have been taken, over a thousand tips have been received and about 150 interviews have been conducted.
MOSCOW, ID
nwpb.org

Local reporting aims to add insight, avoid rumor in Moscow murder case

MOSCOW – It sounded like a typical Saturday night for a UI student in Moscow. Drinks at the Corner Club, a local “everyone knows everyone” college bar, a late night snack at Grub Truck, known for their variety of mac and cheeses, then to King Road, shoulder to shoulder with friends.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

More Vandalism At Pullman Depot Heritage Center

Someone has vandalized the passenger railcar at the Pullman Depot Heritage Center. Pullman Police responded to the discovery of the graffiti on Monday morning around 10:00. Someone spray painted “pick your poison love your life” on the side of the Pullman passenger car. The caboose parked next to that car had a window busted out earlier this month.
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Have you tried the Washington State University-bred Cosmic Crisp® apple?

PULLMAN - With each harvest, scientists learn more about the best ways to grow, store, and share the Washington State University-bred Cosmic Crisp® apple. This year, the largest harvest yet will hit stores just a few days after the 2022 Apple Cup. Set by a committee of WSU scientists, growers, and fruit industry professionals, the official Dec. 1 release date ensures apples are harvested and shipped for peak texture, juiciness, and flavor. That date is a few weeks later than prior years due to 2022’s unusually cold spring.
PULLMAN, WA
Idaho State Journal

Still no suspect, no weapon in Idaho student slayings

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Ten days after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video. Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier told a news conference his department is putting all of its resources into solving the case and that investigators are prepared to work through the Thanksgiving holiday. ...
MOSCOW, ID
KREM2

Mother of Ethan Chapin gives statement at son's funeral

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — On Monday, Nov. 21, Stacy Chapin and her family gathered at the McIntyre Hall Performing Arts & Conference Center in Mount Vernon to celebrate the life and legacy of Ethan Chapin. Ethan was among the four University of Idaho students murdered on Nov. 13 alongside...
MOUNT VERNON, WA
KHQ Right Now

Family of Moscow homicide victim continues to speak out

The family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of four University of Idaho students killed near campus last week, continued to speak out on Friday. The family said their timeline of events doesn't quite match up with the timeline provided by police.
MOSCOW, ID
