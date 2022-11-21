Congratulations K-9 Molly, handler SGT Purvis on being awarded 1st place in the Tough Dog Competition at the 13th Annual South Georgia K9 Seminar!. Five year old K9 Molly called Europe her home before coming to the United States to work for the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office. She joined our agency in 2018 after completing her final training with South GA K9 in Dooly County, GA. She is a Dutch Sheppard. She works daily with her partner SGT Kenny Purvis. K9 Molly is nationally certified in Narcotic Detection and Tracking through the National Narcotic Detector Dog Association (NNDDA). This conference is held annually in Georgia and draws K9 teams from all over the United States for training, certification and competition.

