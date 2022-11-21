Read full article on original website
Cordele Dispatch
K9 Molly Places 1st in Tough Dog Competition
Congratulations K-9 Molly, handler SGT Purvis on being awarded 1st place in the Tough Dog Competition at the 13th Annual South Georgia K9 Seminar!. Five year old K9 Molly called Europe her home before coming to the United States to work for the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office. She joined our agency in 2018 after completing her final training with South GA K9 in Dooly County, GA. She is a Dutch Sheppard. She works daily with her partner SGT Kenny Purvis. K9 Molly is nationally certified in Narcotic Detection and Tracking through the National Narcotic Detector Dog Association (NNDDA). This conference is held annually in Georgia and draws K9 teams from all over the United States for training, certification and competition.
Cordele Dispatch
Cory Jones may be the next Christmas Cookie Champion
A Dooly County man may be crowned among the elite of cookie bakers Sunday night. Cory Jones of Unadilla hopes his cookie is better than four other bakers he will be competing against in the Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge. Since 2017 some of the country’s best cookie bakers...
Cordele Dispatch
Death Investigation
Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after Dectrick Styles 27-year-old male from. Cordele, Georgia, was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Crisp Regional Hospital. On Saturday, November 19, 2022, around 2:30 A.M., Crisp County E-911 dispatched Crisp County Sheriff’s. Deputies to an address...
Cordele Dispatch
Victim succumbed to injuries in shooting
The shooting that occurred yesterday around 7:00 pm in the 300 block of E 21st Ave is now being ruled a homicide by investigators. The victim was identified as twenty-two-year-old Carsaveon Harvey, also known as “Quez.” Despite life-saving measures, Mr. Harvey succumbed to multiple gunshots he sustained. At this time, no one has been arrested by law enforcement.
