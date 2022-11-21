Read full article on original website
SiriusXM’s Steve Leeds on ‘Takin a Walk’ Podcast
Steve Leeds, SiriusXM’s vice president of talent, was interviewed on the latest episode of the “Takin’ a Walk” podcast with Buzz Knight. “Always passionate about music, media and the personalities in the mix, you won’t find a more stand-up guy than Leeds,” Knight said in a recent edition of his newsletter.
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Stream It or Skip It: ‘The Hip Hop Nutcracker’ on Disney+ Lets Street Dance Superstars Reimagine the Classic Ballet
Disney+ brings the spectacle of The Hip Hop Nutcracker to homes across the globe via a brand new holiday special. The legendary Rev Run emcees the event, which remixes Tchaikovsky’s score and features performances from dancers ranging from Mikhail Baryshnikov to Jabbawockeez. But does the magic of the acclaimed live show translate from the stage to the screen, or should you wait for a production to come to your town? THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: It’s the Nutcracker score along with some familiar faces (what’s a Nutcracker without a Mouse King?), but the BPM’s been amped up, the...
Country Top 40 with Fitz to Air Thanksgiving Special
Country Top 40 with Fitz and its syndication partner, Skyview Networks, is producing a Thanksgiving holiday special called Thankful for the Hits that will air on Saturday, November 26 and Sunday, November 27. The program will be co-hosted by country superstars Dan + Shay, who will kick off the holiday...
KFI to Host PastaThon
IHeartMedia’s Los Angeles news station KFI (640 AM) will host its 12th annual KFI PastaThon event on Tuesday, November 29. The charity event benefits Caterina’s Club, a local organization that provides more than 25,000 meals every week to children in Southern California and helps families get into stable home environments, among other things.
Free Webinar From Xperi Next Month
The webinar is set for 12PM Eastern Monday, December 5th. Xperi will unveil new benefits to broadcasters with their DTS AutoStage global hybrid radio solution that now gives access to radio analytics and audience insights. The webinar will be hosted by Radio Ink Editor Ed Ryan. Joining Ed on will...
WBGO Wins 8 New Jersey SPJ Awards
Newark public radio station WBGO (88.3 FM) was honored with eight awards from the New Jersey Society of Professional Journalists in early November. Several WBGO programs were among the award winners that night, including “The Black Church: WBGO Panel Discussion,” “WBGO Journal” and “SportsJam.”. “We...
