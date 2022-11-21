Disney+ brings the spectacle of The Hip Hop Nutcracker to homes across the globe via a brand new holiday special. The legendary Rev Run emcees the event, which remixes Tchaikovsky’s score and features performances from dancers ranging from Mikhail Baryshnikov to Jabbawockeez. But does the magic of the acclaimed live show translate from the stage to the screen, or should you wait for a production to come to your town? THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: It’s the Nutcracker score along with some familiar faces (what’s a Nutcracker without a Mouse King?), but the BPM’s been amped up, the...

19 MINUTES AGO