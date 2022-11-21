Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
English soccer league stars call it quits after 'heated argument' over calendar shoot: report
Douglas Luiz and Alisha Lehmann, who played in England, reportedly broke up over the Swiss star's decision to do a calendar shoot.
Iran punish Hennessey’s blunder with crushing win over 10-man Wales
Iran beat Wales 2-0 with goals deep into injury time from Roozbeh Cheshmi and Ramin Rezaeian after Wayne Hennessey was sent off in the 86th minute
CNBC
Manchester United's American owners consider selling club
Manchester United said on Tuesday it was commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives, including a new investment or a potential sale, 17 years after the Glazer family bought the Premier League soccer club. Fans of the team have been clamoring for a change of ownership and the Glazers have...
BBC
Gary Lineker: BBC should have spoken up about Russia at 2018 World Cup
Football presenter Gary Lineker has said he and the BBC should have spoken out more about human rights issues during the World Cup in Russia in 2018. Lineker, who is fronting BBC coverage of this year's World Cup in Qatar, said: "I think we were sportswashed four years ago when we were in Russia."
BBC
Jay Stansfield: Exeter City's on-loan Fulham forward aiming to make a name for himself
"One of the main worries of coming back down was living in his shadow," Jay Stansfield says as he reflects on his loan move to Exeter City. The 20-year-old's surname is synonymous with Grecians fans through his father Adam, who, like his son, played up front, but passed away from cancer aged just 31 while a player at the club.
BBC
'Everybody loses - except Ten Hag' - BBC pundits react to Ronaldo exit
Alan Shearer: "It's a sad end to his Manchester United career. He’s got his wish and that's really what he did the interview for. It was always going to happen. "It will be really interesting now to see if a Champions League club comes in for him. It was never going to be a match, Erik ten Hag and him."
BBC
World Cup 2022: Wales rugby star Josh Navidi on Iran
Welsh rugby star Josh Navidi has opened up about his Iranian heritage ahead of Wales' crucial football World Cup clash with his father's homeland. His dad, Hedy, left Iran for the UK in 1979 during the Iranian revolution. But Josh said: "I'm always going to back Wales and want Wales...
SB Nation
Liverpool FC to Lose Sporting Director Julian Ward After Just One Year
Liverpool headed into the 2022-23 Premier League season expecting to battle for the title with Manchester City. Instead, they went into the World Cup break in sixth, 15 points off the pace set by surprise leaders Arsenal. Liverpool headed into the 2022-23 season seemingly under steady ownership, with most expecting...
BBC
Scotland coach Gregor Townsend expects unpredictable Six Nations
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend expects the Six Nations to be unpredictable due to international rugby's increased competitiveness. The summer and autumn series' have continued to throw up some surprising results, with Georgia's defeat of Wales the latest shock outcome. Townsend's Scotland will aim to better the two wins from...
BBC
'When we do win the Champions League...'
What fabulous news for all Manchester City fans. Pep Guardiola has extended his stay at the Etihad for, at least, another two years. Most City fans would prefer us to dominate our domestic league ahead of winning a European trophy and Guardiola’s domestic record has been outstanding, winning four league titles in five years.
BBC
Bolton Wanderers to face Manchester United Under-21s in Papa Johns Trophy last 16
Bolton Wanderers will host Manchester United Under-21s in the last 16 of the Papa Johns Trophy. The League One club - winners of the competition in 1989 - saw off Barrow in the second round on Tuesday and will now face United's youngsters for a place in the quarter-finals. Meanwhile,...
BBC
'If Glazers are to leave, most fans would welcome it'
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. There has never been any real dispute that the Glazers see Manchester United as a financial investment. To a greater or lesser degree - co-chairmen Joel and Avram being the most invested - they are interested in the football side but the main aim is to make money, which they have succeeded at.
BBC
England v South Africa: Jacques Nienaber claims Springboks not given due respect
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber has accused the rugby world of lacking respect for his team in the wake of...
BBC
'I felt like going home and crying'
Did you know Lisandro Martinez felt on the fringes as a sitting midfielder early on in his career at Ajax. 'The Butcher of Amsterdam' moved to Ajax in 2019 but admitted he "felt like going home and crying", explaining: “When they played with one or two quick touches, they killed me – It was incredible how off the pace I was."
BBC
'That image linked Pep more with the City fans than any other' - Onuoha
Pep Guardiola's new contract to keep him at Manchester City until 2025 means two more years of memorable moments from the Spaniard. From jumping all over the pitch as Raheem Sterling scored a late winner versus Southampton, to screaming at the Gods at Anfield over two decisions - there's many iconic images of Guardiola's time at City.
BBC
England v South Africa: Hugh Tizard & Bevan Rodd in contention for Springbok match
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. Saracens' uncapped second row Hugh Tizard and Sale prop Bevan Rodd are in a 26-player England squad to prepare to...
BBC
Welsh National Opera cuts Liverpool tours as funding shrinks
The Welsh National Opera (WNO) will no longer be travelling to Liverpool to perform as cuts in public funding force it to make cost savings. The Cardiff-based opera company said a shake-up in English arts funding meant its funding from Arts Council England had dropped by 35%, or £2.2m.
Guptill joins Renegades in the BBL following release from NZ contract
Joins Renegades as an overseas replacement player for Liam Livingstone and will join the team after Christmas
BBC
Knighton rules out another bid
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Michael Knighton had a £20m bid to buy Manchester United accepted in 1989 and famously did keepy-uppys in front of the Stretford End before the sale fell through and he accepted a place as a director. If...
Comments / 0