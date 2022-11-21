Read full article on original website
'Collins Strong' mantra looms over Tomball HS team that's making deep playoff run
Carson Collins' absence in the midst of Tomball High School's playoff run looms large several months after the violent end to his life.
PREP BASKETBALL: Bulldogs come back to edge Mortimer Jordan 53-51, Vinemont, Cold Springs earn wins
HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Day two of this year’s Hanceville Thanksgiving Tournament at Lane Horton Gymnasium began with wins for the Eagles of Vinemont and Cold Springs and it ended with a dramatic comeback win for the Hanceville Bulldogs Tuesday night. Vinemont handled Ardmore 41-22 and Cold Springs defeated Falkville 57-48. Both Eagles squads will face each other Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. In the nightcap, the Bulldogs trailed Mortimer Jordan by 12 at one point in the third quarter but rallied to tie the game with a free throw from Zach Campbell in the final 20 seconds. On the next Mortimer Jordan...
PREP BASKETBALL: West Point falls to Cordova at Holly Pond Thanksgiving Tournament, Broncos, Knights collect wins
HOLLY POND, Ala. – The 66th annual Holly Pond Thanksgiving Tournament tipped off at Felton Easterwood Gymnasium Monday afternoon and several local teams are competing in this year’s field. West Point tipped things off with a tight game against Cordova, Arab followed with a 72-41 win over Susan Moore and in the nightcap, Holly Pond downed Curry 50-38. Tournament action will resume Tuesday afternoon at 2:00 when West Point takes on Susan Moore. Arab will face Cordova at 5:00 and the Broncos will wrap things up against Decatur at 6:30. Cordova 58 – West Point 52 The Warriors fell behind 6-0 in...
Neshoba Democrat
Leake Academy girls basketball improves to 10-0
The Leake Academy girls improved to 10-0 on the season with three more wins this past week. The Rebelettes took three double-digit wins, beating Starkville 71-30 on Monday, Pillow 61-44 on Tuesday and Central Hinds 61-26 on Thursday. The Rebels lost two of three contests but gave coach Jason Morgan...
Shelby Reporter
Pelham boys places second overall in Thanksgiving Tournament
PELHAM – Pelham’s boys came in second place in its annual Thanksgiving basketball tournament. The Pelham Panthers finished 2-1 with two solid wins in the first two rounds. The Panthers dominated the Montevallo Bulldogs in the opening round of the tournament. The Bulldogs were unable to overcome the double lead the Panthers had achieved in the first half of the matchup.
