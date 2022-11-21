Read full article on original website
Related
World Cup Viewer's Guide: Argentina, Messi look for rebound
Argentina came to the World Cup as a favorite but is now in danger of an early elimination
Landon Donovan: The USMNT Star with No Home
Landon Donovan is a U.S. Men's National Team legend. His goal to beat Algeria and escape the group stage of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa went down in history as one of the best for the CONCACAF side. But for all of his great moments in U.S. soccer history, Donovan remains a divisive figure in the game. On paper, Donovan should be the golden boy of U.S. soccer, an American David Beckham of sorts. Instead, his legacy is a bit murkier. What happened to the famous U.S. footballer after he hung up his cleats?
Christian Pulisic is Trying to Exorcise his Injury Demons in Qatar
There is no player on the United States Men's National Team more in the spotlight than Christian Pulisic. From appearing in every U.S. Soccer highlight package, to Volkswagen commercials and beyond, Pulisic is the face of the USMNT. And that's despite wearing the armband in Qatar. In many regards he is the USA's biggest sporting export, leading the way for a generation of young American superstars to play in the biggest leagues in Europe, as he did first in Germany's Bundesliga at Broussia Dortmund, to his current club Chelsea, part of England's Premier League.
FanBuzz
Atlanta, GA
24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
FanBuzz is the digital sports publication where hometown pride takes center court through the latest news, heated debates, and glory day tributes. We cover trending stories from professional, college, and high school athletics to capture the core of our passionate and curious fandoms.https://fanbuzz.com/
Comments / 0