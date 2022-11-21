Read full article on original website
Report: U.S. and EU Are Close to a Deal on Russian Oil Price Cap
The U.S., EU, UK, Canada and Japan are closing in on a deal to put a price cap on seaborne shipments of Russian crude oil, and an announcement is expected as early as Wednesday. The U.S. Treasury has already published the framework for the American implementation of the cap in advance.
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russian strikes continue but poorly equipped troops facing heavy casualties, UK says
UK Ministry of Defence says poorly trained and equipped reservists struggling on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. Navy Finds Evidence of Iranian Involvement in Tanker Attack
The U.S. Navy says that its technicians have confirmed that the drone that struck the tanker Pacific Zircon last week was Iranian-made. The evidence appears to confirm the suspected involvement of Iran or Iranian proxies. At about 1930 hours on Nov. 15, an explosive-laden aerial drone attacked the product tanker...
Musk plans to relaunch Twitter premium service, again
LONDON (AP) — Elon Musk said Friday that Twitter plans to relaunch its premium service that will offer different colored check marks to accounts next week, in a fresh move to revamp the service after a previous attempt backfired. It’s the latest change to the social media platform that...
Royal Navy Signs Up for Naval Strike Missile to Replace Harpoon
The UK Ministry of Defence has reached a deal to replace the aging Harpoon anti-ship missiles on 11 of its warships with the smaller but more advanced Naval Strike Missile (NSM). The NSM is a subsonic cruise missile with a range of 100-plus nautical miles and a 275-pound explosive warhead....
South Korea Plans to Order a New $200M Icebreaker
South Korea intends to invest $205 million in building a new icebreaking research vessel as part of plans to strengthen high-latitude research. The vessel could help support the establishment of the world’s sixth research station in inland Antarctica by 2030. The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said that the...
Startup Plans Alternative to Panama Canal with Automated Maglev System
Tunnel across the Isthmus of Panama would transport containers and become a transshipment hub. A Florida-based startup is proposing a fully automated container transport system that would whisk containers via a tunnel across the Isthmus of Panama using Maglev technology. According to the company, Zergratran, its Puerto Internacional Las Americas (PILA) would provide a critical new container shipping route to avoid the bottlenecks at the Panama Canal as well as a distribution point for Colombia, Central, and South America.
Book Review: The Australian "Scrap Iron Flotilla" of World War II
Mike Carlton has emerged as a gifted historian of Australia’s outstanding naval contributions in two world wars. He polishes this reputation in his new book, The Scrap Iron Flotilla: five valiant destroyers and the Australian war in the Mediterranean. Carlton has always been persuasive in print. His earlier books, Cruiser on the wartime record of HMAS Perth, and First victory 1914, detailing HMAS Sydney’s destruction of the German raider Emden, suggested both the enthusiasm for and appreciation of Australian naval history which the author has in abundance.
India's Megaport Ambitions Draw Strong Local Opposition
Local fishermen have set up a blockade in a months-long attempt to halt construction of Gautam Adani's Vizhinjam container port. The plan is simple: the community has set up a small shelter in front of the entrance to prevent construction equipment from going in and out. Since August, this protest has halted progress on the $900 million project.
COP27 Climate Conference Achieved Some Progress for the Oceans
On Sunday, the two-week COP27 climate summit ended in Egypt. It paved the way for the adoption of the Sharm el- Sheikh Implementation Plan, which to some analysts fell short of expectations. The plan reiterates achieving the 1.5 0C target, but falls short on concrete action to pivot the world to carbon neutrality by 2050, according to its critics.
Bureau Veritas to Certify Commercial Floating Wind Project in Korea
Paris La Défense, 22nd November 2022 – Bureau Veritas a world leader in testing, inspection and certification, in partnership with the Korean Register (KR), has been appointed to lead the project certification of Bada Energy’s Gray Whale 3, a major floating offshore wind farm project in Ulsan, Republic of Korea, that will be a key component of the country’s renewable energy strategy.
Xeneta: Overcapacity and Falling Volumes Will Challenge Market in 2023
After over two years of rising rates and overstretched capacity, the rapidly cooling ocean freight market is setting up for an “extremely challenging 2023,” according to Oslo-based Xeneta. The operator of a market intelligence platform predicts that with a continuing decline in cargo volumes, ocean freight rates will drop significantly prompting carriers to increasingly idle their fleets after two years when they pressed every available ship and container into service.
Slow Orders for New Bulkers Mean Deliveries Could Reach 19-Year Low
The orderbook for new dry bulk carriers is at the lowest ratio of orders to existing tonnage since at least 1996 reports BIMCO in a new analysis of the market. The industry trade group predicts that based on current orders, deliveries of bulkers could hit a 19-year low in 2024 adding further pressure to what is already a firming market.
South Korea’s Truckers Resume Strike Blocking Ports and Manufacturing
For the second time in a matter of months, truck drivers in South Korea started a strike on Thursday morning threatening major disruptions across the supply chain and specifically targeting the ports and auto industry. The previous strike in June 2022 spread over the course of a week to involve tens of thousands of drivers with the government estimating the economic damage at $1.2 billion.
Cadeler Orders Another WTIV to Meet Demand for Wind Farm Installations
With global demand for offshore wind capacity projected to continue to rise in the coming years and technological developments resulting in increasingly larger wind turbines, Denmark-headquartered Cadeler placed its fourth order to build installation vessels to meet the anticipated demands. The company which was launched just over two years ago as a hybrid between a shipping and a construction company operating in the offshore wind industry highlights that it will have tripled its fleet by 2026 with six jack-up vessels focused on offshore wind installations.
Finland and Germany Starting LNG Imports
LNG import operations are beginning in both Finland and German as the countries race to complete their new gas facilities to replace the Russian supply of gas as colder winter temperatures reach the area. Both countries expedited efforts to launch FSRU operations with newly created import terminals. UK-based Avenir is...
Putin Commissions One Nuclear Icebreaker and Launches His Next
On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin presided remotely over the launch of the Yakutia, the fourth vessel in Russia's Project 22220 nuclear-powered icebreaker series. The ceremony at United Shipbuilding Corporation's Baltic Shipyard also included the commissioning of third-in-class vessel Ural. Yakutia and her sister ships are designed to operate on...
