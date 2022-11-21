Read full article on original website
These are the 5 victims of the Colorado Springs Club Q shooting
The day after a mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs on November 19, 2022, police released the names of the five victims. Denver7 has compiled stories of their lives.
Battered Colorado Springs shooting suspect appears in wheelchair at hearing
DENVER, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The suspect in a mass shooting that killed five people and wounded 17 at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub appeared in a court hearing on Wednesday with obvious facial injuries, mumbling their name while slumped to the side in a wheelchair.
SFGate
Colorado shooter is the biological grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel, sources confirm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The suspect in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado is the biological grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel, multiple sources close to Voepel confirmed Monday. Sources close to Voepel told KCRA 3, the assemblyman has not had a relationship with the alleged shooter,...
Off-duty New York officer kills woman and wounds another, then fatally shoots herself, police say
An off-duty police officer in western New York state shot a woman to death, wounded another woman and then killed herself during a domestic dispute, police and officials said. The shootings happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday at a home in Rochester, police said. Police Officer Tiffani Gatson of the city of Greece, a Rochester suburb, shot 27-year-old Angely Solis and a second woman and then turned the gun on herself, Lt. Greg Bello of the Rochester police said.
Family of 5 found dead in their Phoenix home included attorney, her twin infants and 3-year-old son
Two twin infants were among the five family members found dead inside their north Phoenix home in what now is being investigated as a murder-suicide, authorities said Thursday. Police said two adults and three children had obvious signs of trauma, but the causes of death haven't been released yet. The...
Complex
25-Year-Old Charlotte Woman Shanquella Robinson’s Death in Mexico Prompts FBI Involvement
A video allegedly showing a Charlotte, North Carolina woman being physically attacked in a hotel room in Mexico has prompted an FBI investigation. WBTV News reports that the woman, 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson went to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on Oct. 28, and she never made it back home, tragically dying on the trip. Her story and the video have since gone viral on social media.
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?
25-year-old Tameka Anderson is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana resident. Tameka, nicknamed Kesha, was a devoted and loving mother to two sons. On February 23, 2010, Tameka went to the Telco Federal Credit Union on Telco Boulevard. Tameka planned to buy a car from a man in Galvez, Louisiana. She withdrew $1,000 to use for the purchase of the vehicle. According to The Charley Project, Tameka spoke with several people on her way to Galvez. Tameka never bought the car and she has never been seen or heard from again.
Man Aiding Walmart Shooting Victim Dies After Police Knock Him to Ground
"He took him to the ground, body slammed him to the ground," an attorney for the man's family told Newsweek.
Cops Recover 'Death List' Next To Body Of Walmart Manager Who Open Fired On Employees, Killing 6 Workers
Virginia cops revealed that a "death list" was recovered at the scene of a mass shooting that took place on November 22 at a Chesapeake Walmart. The list was discovered by the body of the suspected shooter, who was a store manager — and contained the names of co-workers that police believe were targeted in the shooting, RadarOnline.com has learned. Police have named Andre Bing, 31, as the disgruntled shooter who claimed the lives of six fellow Walmart employees. Around 10:12 PM on Tuesday, Bing allegedly opened fire in the store's employee break room as colleagues gathered for their night...
Children Hid Under Blankets As Three Adults And Toddler Were Slaughtered Inside A Florida Home, Cops Say
New details in a shocking mass killing in Florida that left four people dead — including a 4-year-old girl — have been released, Radar can report. Police are slowly providing more information about the murders in Orange County, Florida, near Orlando, which left the nation shocked.Investigators say Shavell Jordan Jones was responsible for killing the four victims. He remains in the hospital after police say he turned the gun on himself. Once he is released, Jones faces charges that include four counts of first-degree murder.The killings happened around 4 a.m. on Friday and resulted in the deaths of Jones’ 29-year-old...
SHOCKING Mugshot Shows Colorado Shooting Suspect Bruised & Bloodied After Vicious Killing Spree Leaves 5 Dead
Colorado Springs shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich was bruised and bloodied while attending their first court hearing since opening fire at Club Q, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 22-year-old, who identifies as non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them according to legal docs — appeared cuffed on Wednesday during the video hearing, looking dazed and partially unresponsive while clad in a yellow jumpsuit.A mugshot that was released by authorities hours later shows the extensive swelling and discoloration to his face after two heroic people who were there on the night of the attack rushed in to subdue him.Aldrich, who faces five murder...
Mystery Deepens Surrounding Death Of 25-Year-Old Woman In Cabo
Shanquella Robinson's friends said she'd had too much to drink; the autopsy and a video indicated she'd been beaten.
TMZ.com
Shanquella Robinson's Death in Cabo, Father Believes Attack Was a Set Up
Shanquella Robinson's mysterious death in Mexico smells like a set up to her father ... he tells TMZ he believes his daughter was attacked as part of a diabolical plan. Shanquella, who was from North Carolina, was found dead last month in her room in Los Cabos ... where she was vacationing with a group of friends. Her parents say the friends told them the 25-year-old died of alcohol poisoning.
msn.com
Another American found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Mexico Airbnb
Another American woman is reported to have died on the same day as three other travelers from carbon monoxide poisoning in an Airbnb. Angélica Arce, 29, had met with her siblings Marco Arce and Andrea Arce, to watch the 2022 Mexico Grand Prix, in the Mexican capital and attended a practice run of the Formula 1 race on October 28.
Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?
Missing Women of California- Possible Grimm Sleeper VictimsThe Charley Project. In July 2010, California authorities arrested Lonnie Franklin, also known as the Grimm Sleeper. Lonnie was convicted of the murders of 10 women, one a teenage girl, and suspected in the multiple disappearances of several women in the Los Angeles area. According to People Magazine, his crime spree spanned from 1984 to 2007. He earned the name Grimm Sleeper because he remained dormant from 1988 to 2002. The Los Angeles Police Department was aware of a serial killer in the area. All the victims were African American women. They failed to warn the citizens of Los Angeles that a serial killer was preying on these women for over 20 years until 2007, reports Vanity Fair.
New York City lawyer sobs in court as she's sentenced to 15 months behind bars for firebombing NYPD van with molotov cocktail fashioned out of a Bud Light bottle during BLM protests
A New York City attorney was sentenced to 15 months behind bars on Friday for firebombing an empty New York City police vehicle with another lawyer during protests over the murder of George Floyd. Before hearing her sentence, Urooj Rahman asked a judge to spare her prison time and give...
Father and daughter stabbed to death in Kohl’s parking lot
A young woman and her father were stabbed to death outside a California shopping centre as they worked on a car together.McKenna Evans, 22, and her father, Ken Evans, were attacked in the parking lot of a Kohl’s department store in Palmdale, north of Los Angeles.Ms Evans was pronounced dead at the scene while her 54-year-old father died later at the hospital, according to officials.Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man, who they said may be a transient living in his car at the location, in connection with the stabbings.“The suspect had asked the male adult victim for assistance...
People
Mother of Transgender Colo. LGBTQ Nightclub Bartender Daniel Aston Remembers Her Son: 'He Lit up a Room'
Daniel Aston, 28, was among the five people shot to death at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., authorities confirmed Beloved bartender and transgender man Daniel Aston, 28, was among the five people shot to death at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub Saturday, according to reports. But while he may have been primarily known to many as a lovable barman at Club Q, those who truly knew Daniel's heart knew he was an entertainer first. According to The New York Times, his mother Sabrina Aston, recalled how her son...
Drag dancer stomped on the Colorado Club Q gunman with high heels, according to an Army veteran who tackled and disarmed the shooter
Richard M. Fierro told The New York Times that club patrons — and a dancer — helped him disarm the gunman who killed five people.
13-year-old gunned down while raking leaves in front yard of Maryland home
Antoine and Juanita Agnew joined 'Fox & Friends First' on Monday to discuss the murder of their 13-year-old son who was shot while raking leaves.
