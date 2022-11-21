Read full article on original website
gmauthority.com
LG Energy Solution To Build Tennessee Battery Cathode Plant To Supply GM
South Korean battery company LG Energy Solution has announced that it is investing more than $3 billion to construct a new battery cathode factory in Tennessee. The new factory will supply components for use in GM’s range of Ultium-powered EVs. Per a recent report from Reuters, the new LG...
gcaptain.com
ABB Shaft Generator Systems To Support Ten COSCO Shipping Container Vessels With Energy Efficiency
ABB has secured its first order from COSCO Shipping, China’s largest shipping company, for permanent magnet shaft generator systems. Compared with traditional diesel generator sets (single unit), the permanent magnet shaft generator system will yield fuel savings of up to 17 percent. Improved energy efficiency supports COSCO Shipping’s decarbonization...
maritime-executive.com
UK Developer Proposes Container Port and Tidal Power Megaproject
A UK-based developer is planning to build a container terminal powered by tidal energy, a world first. The 1.5-4 million TEU terminal would be located at the entrance to The Wash, a large bay on England's central North Sea coast. It would be built in the middle of a flood-defense seawall, or tidal barrage, which would span the bay's entire 11-mile-wide entrance. The barrier would incorporate 15 tidal power turbines capabile of generating enough energy for 600,000 homes.
maritime-executive.com
Bureau Veritas to Certify Commercial Floating Wind Project in Korea
Paris La Défense, 22nd November 2022 – Bureau Veritas a world leader in testing, inspection and certification, in partnership with the Korean Register (KR), has been appointed to lead the project certification of Bada Energy’s Gray Whale 3, a major floating offshore wind farm project in Ulsan, Republic of Korea, that will be a key component of the country’s renewable energy strategy.
Volkswagen Is Working On A Hydrogen Car With 1,242 Miles Of Range
Volkswagen is working on a hydrogen-powered car that can travel 1,242 miles on a single tank. Autocar reports the German automaker has reputedly applied for the patent registration of hydrogen fuel cells and a hydrogen vehicle that may be sold alongside existing electric cars like the ID.4 but also capable of traveling long distances without refueling.
Swiss Technology Firm Claims The Ability To Recharge An EV Battery To 80% In Just 72 Seconds
The Swiss technology company Morand has invented a new battery technology that claims the ability to recharge an electric car's battery to 80% in just 72 seconds. This could not only revolutionize the automotive industry but most likely every sector that will need batteries in the future. The tech is...
World’s deepest hole digger could unlock enough geothermal energy to power the world
A machine capable of digging the world’s deepest hole could potentially unlock enough renewable energy to power the entire planet, according to its creators.US-based Quaise Energy is developing a drilling rig that it hopes will reach 16km (10 miles) beneath the Earth’s surface in order to tap “inexhaustible clean energy” from geothermal heat in the crust.“The total energy content of the heat stored underground exceeds our annual energy demand as a planet by a factor of a billion,” Matt Houde, co-founder of Quaise Energy, said at TedX Boston last week.“Tapping into a fraction of that is more than enough to...
gcaptain.com
German Ports Are More Important Than Patriot Missiles Says US Army General
The former commander of United States Army Europe says that ports are more important to NATO than patirot missiles systems as he warns against China’s investments in critical European infastructure. By Sabine Siebold (Reuters) – A cyber attack on the German ports of Bremerhaven or Hamburg would severely impede...
Jalopnik
China Might Have Built a Mach 9 Kerosene-Powered Hypersonic Engine
Researchers in China claim to have developed a hypersonic engine capable of propelling a plane up to speeds of Mach 9, nine times the speed of sound. Interesting Engineering reported that Liu Yunfeng, a senior Chinese Academy of Sciences engineer, led the team that created the unique detonation wave engine. The engine generates thrust via detonating kerosene in a series of explosions instead of continually like combustion engines. Earlier this month, technical information on the kerosene-powered engine was published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Experiments in Fluid Mechanics.
Bankers pour cold water on red hot coal
LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - It's the best of times, it's the worst of times. At least when it comes to mining coal. After years of decline, demand for the polluting fossil fuel has surged this year as Europe scrambles to replace Russian gas, and coal miners are making money hand over fist.
Forget Electric Cars, The Future of Battery Technology is in Airplanes
Richard Wang, CEO of Cuberg, is developing lighter, more powerful lithium batteries that could help make electric airplanes a reality.
maritime-executive.com
Report: U.S. and EU Are Close to a Deal on Russian Oil Price Cap
The U.S., EU, UK, Canada and Japan are closing in on a deal to put a price cap on seaborne shipments of Russian crude oil, and an announcement is expected as early as Wednesday. The U.S. Treasury has already published the framework for the American implementation of the cap in advance.
teslarati.com
Tesla, GM supplier LG to invest more than $3 billion for battery cathode facility in TN
On Tuesday, South Korea-based LG Chem Ltd. announced that it would invest over $3 billion to construct a battery cathode factory in Tennessee, USA. The facility is part of the company’s efforts to meet the growing demand for American electric vehicle battery components. LG’s TN-based cathode plant represents one...
CNBC
Electric vehicles are less reliable because of newer technologies, Consumer Reports finds
Electric vehicles are among the least reliable cars and trucks in the automotive industry today, according to Consumer Reports rankings released Tuesday. Reliability issues with all-electric vehicles were expected, since most automakers, with the exception of early EV leader Tesla, launched fully electric models just in recent years. Consumer Reports...
globalspec.com
Diesel engines modified to accept hydrogen
The dual-fuel system features independent control of hydrogen direct injection timing, as well as diesel injection timing, enabling full control of combustion modes. Source: Sanghoon Kook et al. Diesel engines deployed in trucks and power equipment in the transportation, agriculture and mining sectors can be retrofitted to hydrogen-diesel hybrid engines...
earth.com
Unexpected carbon pump found in the Arctic Ocean
In the midst of much conversation about rising carbon emissions and their effect on the atmosphere and climate of Earth, a new study has identified a hitherto unrecognized carbon sink at the bottom of the Arctic Ocean. This involves a previously unknown transport route that makes use of currents to pump carbon, absorbed from the atmosphere by plant plankton at the ocean surface, down to the deepest, darkest depths.
Sony And Honda Dealers Reveal Innovative New Sales Model For Electric Vehicles
Honda and Sony are on a mission to bring EVs to America and the latest news indicates US dealerships could play a major role in servicing these vehicles. Speaking to the media at an event in Japan, Chief Financial Officer Kohei Takeuchi said a new sales model is coming, and it's sounding like it'll be quite unique. "It will be something unconventional, not Sony, not Honda, but something new," Takeuchi said. This suggests that we will see a change from the traditional dealer model and possibly something different from the direct sales model employed by Tesla.
maritime-executive.com
Startup Plans Alternative to Panama Canal with Automated Maglev System
Tunnel across the Isthmus of Panama would transport containers and become a transshipment hub. A Florida-based startup is proposing a fully automated container transport system that would whisk containers via a tunnel across the Isthmus of Panama using Maglev technology. According to the company, Zergratran, its Puerto Internacional Las Americas (PILA) would provide a critical new container shipping route to avoid the bottlenecks at the Panama Canal as well as a distribution point for Colombia, Central, and South America.
rigzone.com
Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse
One of the main factors underpinning the price of diesel in the US is the Jones Act, making shipping fuel from one US port to another more expensive than sending it to Europe. — The Merchant Marine Act of 1920, popularly known as the Jones Act, requires all cargo shipped between US ports to use vessels that are built, owned, and registered in the US, and have US crews. Still in force after several revisions, most recently in 2006, it is one of the main factors underpinning the price of diesel in the US. As a result, it is playing a key role in keeping upward pressure on inflation and increasing the risk of a sharp economic slowdown next year.
torquenews.com
Should You Consider a Catalytic Converter Delete?
Catalytic converter deletes are sometimes recommended as a solution to more than one problem with a car. Is this really ok despite what some popular mechanics and many forum commenters have to say about it? Plus see how a cat delete is done and what it did for a Miata.
