Startup Plans Alternative to Panama Canal with Automated Maglev System
Tunnel across the Isthmus of Panama would transport containers and become a transshipment hub. A Florida-based startup is proposing a fully automated container transport system that would whisk containers via a tunnel across the Isthmus of Panama using Maglev technology. According to the company, Zergratran, its Puerto Internacional Las Americas (PILA) would provide a critical new container shipping route to avoid the bottlenecks at the Panama Canal as well as a distribution point for Colombia, Central, and South America.
Indonesia State Shipping Company Plans $3B Fleet Modernization
The shipping division of Indonesia’s state-owned energy company Pertamina is planning an accelerated investment program designed to modernize its fleet and expand its capabilities. Detailing its future business strategy to reporters, Pertamina International Shipping doubled its projected investments to $3 billion over the next five years as its moves to also expand its business into new forms of energy and to prepare for the transition in the shipping industry to green energy.
DSME Completes Autonomous Navigation Test Using Remote Controls
South Korean shipbuilding company Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) has become the latest to successfully test autonomous ship navigation capabilities. The effort to develop the new technology is part of the government’s drive for the shipbuilding industry to maintain its leadership by pioneering the much-anticipated technology. The shipyard...
South Korea Plans to Order a New $200M Icebreaker
South Korea intends to invest $205 million in building a new icebreaking research vessel as part of plans to strengthen high-latitude research. The vessel could help support the establishment of the world’s sixth research station in inland Antarctica by 2030. The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said that the...
U.S. Navy Finds Evidence of Iranian Involvement in Tanker Attack
The U.S. Navy says that its technicians have confirmed that the drone that struck the tanker Pacific Zircon last week was Iranian-made. The evidence appears to confirm the suspected involvement of Iran or Iranian proxies. At about 1930 hours on Nov. 15, an explosive-laden aerial drone attacked the product tanker...
CMA CGM Containership Sets Record as Miami’s Largest to Date
PortMiami, while best known as the cruise capital of the world, is also continuing to enhance its cargo operations. Last week, on November 17, the CMA CGM Osiris (156,000 dwt) became the largest containership to ever arrive in the port. According to Miami-Dade’s mayor, it is part of a trend that will continue to see larger vessels docking in the port after efforts to upgrade the facilities.
UK Developer Proposes Container Port and Tidal Power Megaproject
A UK-based developer is planning to build a container terminal powered by tidal energy, a world first. The 1.5-4 million TEU terminal would be located at the entrance to The Wash, a large bay on England's central North Sea coast. It would be built in the middle of a flood-defense seawall, or tidal barrage, which would span the bay's entire 11-mile-wide entrance. The barrier would incorporate 15 tidal power turbines capabile of generating enough energy for 600,000 homes.
Report: U.S. and EU Are Close to a Deal on Russian Oil Price Cap
The U.S., EU, UK, Canada and Japan are closing in on a deal to put a price cap on seaborne shipments of Russian crude oil, and an announcement is expected as early as Wednesday. The U.S. Treasury has already published the framework for the American implementation of the cap in advance.
Xeneta: Overcapacity and Falling Volumes Will Challenge Market in 2023
After over two years of rising rates and overstretched capacity, the rapidly cooling ocean freight market is setting up for an “extremely challenging 2023,” according to Oslo-based Xeneta. The operator of a market intelligence platform predicts that with a continuing decline in cargo volumes, ocean freight rates will drop significantly prompting carriers to increasingly idle their fleets after two years when they pressed every available ship and container into service.
Slow Orders for New Bulkers Mean Deliveries Could Reach 19-Year Low
The orderbook for new dry bulk carriers is at the lowest ratio of orders to existing tonnage since at least 1996 reports BIMCO in a new analysis of the market. The industry trade group predicts that based on current orders, deliveries of bulkers could hit a 19-year low in 2024 adding further pressure to what is already a firming market.
Bureau Veritas to Certify Commercial Floating Wind Project in Korea
Paris La Défense, 22nd November 2022 – Bureau Veritas a world leader in testing, inspection and certification, in partnership with the Korean Register (KR), has been appointed to lead the project certification of Bada Energy’s Gray Whale 3, a major floating offshore wind farm project in Ulsan, Republic of Korea, that will be a key component of the country’s renewable energy strategy.
Royal Navy Signs Up for Naval Strike Missile to Replace Harpoon
The UK Ministry of Defence has reached a deal to replace the aging Harpoon anti-ship missiles on 11 of its warships with the smaller but more advanced Naval Strike Missile (NSM). The NSM is a subsonic cruise missile with a range of 100-plus nautical miles and a 275-pound explosive warhead....
South Korea’s Truckers Resume Strike Blocking Ports and Manufacturing
For the second time in a matter of months, truck drivers in South Korea started a strike on Thursday morning threatening major disruptions across the supply chain and specifically targeting the ports and auto industry. The previous strike in June 2022 spread over the course of a week to involve tens of thousands of drivers with the government estimating the economic damage at $1.2 billion.
Book Review: The Australian "Scrap Iron Flotilla" of World War II
Mike Carlton has emerged as a gifted historian of Australia’s outstanding naval contributions in two world wars. He polishes this reputation in his new book, The Scrap Iron Flotilla: five valiant destroyers and the Australian war in the Mediterranean. Carlton has always been persuasive in print. His earlier books, Cruiser on the wartime record of HMAS Perth, and First victory 1914, detailing HMAS Sydney’s destruction of the German raider Emden, suggested both the enthusiasm for and appreciation of Australian naval history which the author has in abundance.
COP27 Climate Conference Achieved Some Progress for the Oceans
On Sunday, the two-week COP27 climate summit ended in Egypt. It paved the way for the adoption of the Sharm el- Sheikh Implementation Plan, which to some analysts fell short of expectations. The plan reiterates achieving the 1.5 0C target, but falls short on concrete action to pivot the world to carbon neutrality by 2050, according to its critics.
India's Megaport Ambitions Draw Strong Local Opposition
Local fishermen have set up a blockade in a months-long attempt to halt construction of Gautam Adani's Vizhinjam container port. The plan is simple: the community has set up a small shelter in front of the entrance to prevent construction equipment from going in and out. Since August, this protest has halted progress on the $900 million project.
$1.1B Order from Seapeak Pushes Samsung Past $9B Mark for 2022
Maintaining its strong position in the LNG carrier newbuild market, South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries has recorded $9 billion in orders for 2022 surpassing the shipbuilder’s target for orders. While overall newbuild orders have been slowing from the record pace of 2021, the Korean shipbuilders have been able to leverage their experience in the LNG carrier market capturing the strong demand for new ships to achieve another strong year and stretching their orderbooks to 2027.
U.S. Conducts Exercise Preparing for First Unmanned Surface Fleet
The U.S. Navy is on track to establish the world’s first unmanned surface vessel fleet by end of next summer. As the next step in the efforts, the U.S. 5th Fleet is commencing a three-week unmanned and artificial intelligence integration event in Bahrain that will involve employing new platforms in the region for the first time.
