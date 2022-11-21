Fargo City Commissioners told to consider raising special assessments to fund future capital improvement projects

(Fargo, ND) -- Dozens of student volunteers and other community members boxed canned goods at the Fargodome Tuesday morning for area families in need. "I believe I have been blessed to be a blessing to others so that is really cool to me to be able to have this opportunity and to be a part of this community that does things like this for other people," said Fargo Davies High School senior Ava Robertson.

