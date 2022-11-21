Fargo City Commissioners told to consider raising special assessments to fund future capital improvement projects

Read full article on original website
WF business owner to run for City Commission after safety concerns weren’t addressed by the board
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A West Fargo business owner decides to run for City Commission after the board votes against a study looking into allowing easier access to her business. SheyWest Garden Center would have paid for the feasibility study. Customers aren’t allowed to turn left into the...
State okays $3.4 million for toward demolition of Lashkowitz building in Fargo
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – North Dakota’S Industrial Commission has awarded $3.4 million for the demolition and redevelopment of the Lashkowitz High Rise in Fargo. The funding comes from HUD’s Housing Trust Fund, which provides funding to states for affordable housing development. Earlier this year, Sen. John Hoeven...
Owner of West Fargo garden center vows to run for city commission after petition gets voted down
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The owner of SheyWest Garden Center is vowing to run against West Fargo City Commissioner Brad Olson. This decision comes after Commissioners Olson, Bernie Dardis, and Mark Simmons voted against a petition allowing the business to install a new roadway access to the garden center.
Affordable housing push in North Dakota
The assistance will support the development or preservation of 266 housing units statewide.
Mapleton School District receives grant for Electric Bus
(Mapleton, ND) -- The Mapleton School District is one of four in North Dakota to receive a grant to purchase an electric bus. Mapleton received nearly 400-thousand dollars recently for the purchase of the bus as part of the first round of grants given to rural and low income districts nationwide.
North Dakota DOT Worker Seriously Injured
CASSELTON, N.D. (NDHP) – A North Dakota Department of Transportation worker was seriously injured after he was pinned against a cable median barrier following a crash on Interstate 94. The following is a news release the the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP.) “On Wednesday, November 23rd at 1:05 PM...
Police surround vacant hotel in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police surrounded a vacant hotel Thursday night in West Fargo. Squad cars blocked the entrances to the permanently closed Howard Johnson Inn on Main Ave. E. for about an hour. That’s right next door to McDonald’s. Authorities say they were called...
Barnes County Veteran Service Office relocating
(Valley City, ND) -- The Barnes County Veteran Service Office is set to have a new home. The office will move Friday from the courthouse to the 500-block of Tenth Street Southwest in Valley City. The new office will be located in the same building as the Barnes County Sheriff's...
West Fargo Police Department releases police transparency dashboard
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Police Department is launching a one-stop, crime data dashboard for the public. The dashboard combines statistics and public information and places them into one easily accessible location. The information is formatted in a series of in-depth dashboards and provides a visual representation of the statistics.
Farm building, equipment destroyed in Clay County fire
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR-KFGO) – Fire destroyed a farm shop in Clay County overnight. Sheriff Mark Empting says the fire was reported shortly before 1 a.m. Monday at a farmstead north of Georgetown, west of Highway 75. A tractor and four-wheelers were lost in the blaze. Fire departments from Glyndon,...
Hilarious Mishap On a Fargo, North Dakota Business Sign. “Don-ut” See it?
Every now and again you see something that can't be unseen and it's too funny you can't not share. This is one of those moments! For anyone who has been following along even a little bit. My boyfriend and I moved to the St. Cloud area back in August from Fargo, ND.
"Fill the Dome" event wraps up with food shipments to Great Plains Food Bank
(Fargo, ND) -- Dozens of student volunteers and other community members boxed canned goods at the Fargodome Tuesday morning for area families in need. "I believe I have been blessed to be a blessing to others so that is really cool to me to be able to have this opportunity and to be a part of this community that does things like this for other people," said Fargo Davies High School senior Ava Robertson.
7 Fabulous Restaurants To Experience In Fargo, North Dakota
Way back in 1996, a little film called Fargo premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and then quickly went on to collect a bunch of awards and inspire a television series of the same name. It put the North Dakota city on the map, even if it sent the message that big fur hats, quirky speech patterns, and new uses for a woodchipper were all the rage.
Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office reveals identities of those involved in murder-suicide
(Battle Lake, MN) -- Authorities in Otter Tail County are sharing the identities of the deceased and are continuing to investigate following a supposed murder-suicide that occurred earlier this week. On November 21st, 2022, the Otter Tail County Sheriff's office says they found 59 year-old Steven Kern and 59 year-old...
Two Dead in Friday House Fire in Lisbon, North Dakota
LISBON, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — A tragedy in Lisbon, North Dakota where two people are dead after a house fire. Fire crews were called to the house on Oak Street late Friday night. They encountered heavy smoke and fire. The names of the victims have not been released. The house...
Fargo Police searching for passenger of stolen vehicle
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Police are searching for the passenger of a stolen vehicle that crashed near the intersection of 13th Avenue and 48th Street S. Wednesday afternoon. Police said around 2:15 p.m., officers in Fargo attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle fled into West Fargo where police there began a pursuit, but ended it due to high speeds.
“He’s a hero.”: Retired paramedic saves Fargo man’s parents from burning car
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Breckenridge man is being called a hero tonight after he helped pull a man and woman out of a burning car following a crash Sunday afternoon near I-29 and Highway 13 in Richland County. “In the grand scheme of things, it could have...
