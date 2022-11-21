ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

No decision yet on federal charges for 2 men arrested in connection with NYC synagogue threat, FBI says

By Kristina Sgueglia, Eliott C. McLaughlin, Brynn Gingras
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 4

Viva Satire!
3d ago

Red State Hate: Bigotry and Racism disguised as Policy, and inspiring Hate Crimes with their Hate Speech.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
njitvector.com

Newark Gunman Is Arrested

At 4 p.m. on Nov. 1, a phone alert was issued regarding an alleged rooftop shooter four miles away from the NJIT campus, causing fear and panic. This initial report was false — the incident had taken place in a parking lot. Later that day, NBC News reported that the suspect had shot two police officers at 1 p.m. in the parking lot at 25 Van Velsor Pl., around 3.5 miles away from NJIT.
NEWARK, NJ
fox5ny.com

Suspect in custody for NYC gay bar attacks

NYPD detectives escorted Sean Kuilan, 34, of Manhattan, from the 7th Precinct station house to a police vehicle. The detectives then drove him to central booking. Kuilan is accused of tossing a brick at the window of VERS, a gay bar in Hell's Kitchen, at least three times.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Arrest made in North Carolina for murder of Newburgh man

NEWBURGH – Police have arrested a Newburgh man in North Carolina in connection with the murder of Laquan Corbett, a 29-year-old Newburgh man, who was killed on September 29 near Washington and Clark streets. Police Commissioner Jose Gomerez said Lamont Williams was tracked down and arrested following a month-long...
NEWBURGH, NY
Daily Voice

Central Islip Man Sentenced For Beating Nephews With Metal Pipe, Causing 1 Victim To Lose Leg

A Long Island man was sentenced for beating his two nephews with a metal pipe in 2018 in an attack that caused one of the victims to lose a limb. Carlos Ortega, age 42, of Central Islip, was sentenced to eight years in prison and five years of post-release supervision for first-degree assault, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Monday, Nov. 21.
CENTRAL ISLIP, NY
NJ.com

N.J. schools superintendent dies in car accident

Englewood Schools Superintendent Ronel Cook died Sunday after a car accident in New York, authorities said. “During his short tenure with the school district, Dr. Cook demonstrated a true passion for education, our students, and our community,” said a statement from acting assistant superintendent Jennifer Sifuentes. “Our condolences go out to his family.”
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
CBS New York

Manhattan DA moves to vacate convictions of 8 NYPD members

NEW YORK -- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has moved to vacate nearly 200 misdemeanor convictions against eight NYPD members.Bragg called for the cases to be dismissed following an investigation that found due process violations.The arrests made between 2001 and 2016 were tied to the members' law enforcement duties, including official misconduct, falsifying records and perjury. More than half of the sentences resulted in fines or incarceration. 
MANHATTAN, NY
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy