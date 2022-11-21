No decision yet on federal charges for 2 men arrested in connection with NYC synagogue threat, FBI says

At 4 p.m. on Nov. 1, a phone alert was issued regarding an alleged rooftop shooter four miles away from the NJIT campus, causing fear and panic. This initial report was false — the incident had taken place in a parking lot. Later that day, NBC News reported that the suspect had shot two police officers at 1 p.m. in the parking lot at 25 Van Velsor Pl., around 3.5 miles away from NJIT.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO