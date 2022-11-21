No decision yet on federal charges for 2 men arrested in connection with NYC synagogue threat, FBI says

Read full article on original website
Viva Satire!
3d ago
Red State Hate: Bigotry and Racism disguised as Policy, and inspiring Hate Crimes with their Hate Speech.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
Epic Thanksgiving Feast Served by Strangers on New York SubwayGillian SisleyNew York City, NY
Husband Murdered Wife, Killed Self - Cops SayBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
NYPD suspends detective amid FBI investigation into off-duty shootout
The NYPD suspended a detective without pay on Tuesday after the FBI launched an investigation into an off-duty shootout he participated in earlier this month in Queens.
Brooklyn woman pleads guilty to cheating COVID-19 assistance programs out of thousands
A 28-year-old Brooklyn woman pleaded guilty to fraud for lying to obtain money and services from New York’s COVID-19 hotel isolation program, unemployment benefits and the Pandemic Paycheck Protection program (PPP).
njitvector.com
Newark Gunman Is Arrested
At 4 p.m. on Nov. 1, a phone alert was issued regarding an alleged rooftop shooter four miles away from the NJIT campus, causing fear and panic. This initial report was false — the incident had taken place in a parking lot. Later that day, NBC News reported that the suspect had shot two police officers at 1 p.m. in the parking lot at 25 Van Velsor Pl., around 3.5 miles away from NJIT.
fox5ny.com
Suspect in custody for NYC gay bar attacks
NYPD detectives escorted Sean Kuilan, 34, of Manhattan, from the 7th Precinct station house to a police vehicle. The detectives then drove him to central booking. Kuilan is accused of tossing a brick at the window of VERS, a gay bar in Hell's Kitchen, at least three times.
Rally to change New York state prison system held by incarceration advocates, former inmates
Ralliers are demanding changes to the prison system to further protect basic human rights that they are saying have been taken from New York inmates.
Fleeing man hits NYPD officer, multiple cars with BMW in the Bronx
A man fleeing cops after being caught switching license plates in Kingsbridge Heights struck a police officer and several cars Tuesday night, according to police.
2 men arrested in connection with "recent threats" against New York synagogues
Two suspects, armed with a gun and a knife, were arrested in Manhattan on Saturday morning in connection with threats that were made against New York area synagogues, authorities announced. The men were taken into custody while entering Penn Station, the New York City Police Department said. The two were...
News 12
Man arrested in North Carolina for allegedly killing Newburgh dad in front of his kids
Ophelia Atkins hugs her daughter a bit tighter these days after she says the 5-year-old little girl and her 6-year-old sister witnessed their dad’s death in the city of Newburgh. “My daughter and her sister could’ve got killed in there. Quan got shot over 10 times.”. The victim’s...
Family member of Queens murder victims charged in their deaths: Police
Police say a 22-year-old Queens man has been charged with the murders of his three relatives. He allegedly confessed to killing them while in Virginia police custody.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Arrest made in North Carolina for murder of Newburgh man
NEWBURGH – Police have arrested a Newburgh man in North Carolina in connection with the murder of Laquan Corbett, a 29-year-old Newburgh man, who was killed on September 29 near Washington and Clark streets. Police Commissioner Jose Gomerez said Lamont Williams was tracked down and arrested following a month-long...
Police: Newburgh man arrested for September homicide
A monthslong investigation into a homicide in the City of Newburgh has led to an arrest.
Scary attack on Staten Island’s Forest Ave. leaves victim concussed, stabbed. Man, 37, charged.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 37-year-old man faces attempted murder and other charges in connection with a stabbing and beating where the victim was seriously injured on Forest Avenue in Port Richmond. John Kerins stands accused in the assault where EMS found the 56-year-old male victim with a laceration...
Off-duty D.C. police officer’s SUV carjacked in N.J. city, authorities say
An SUV belonging to an off-duty, Washington, D.C., police officer was stolen in a carjacking in Union County on Monday, along with the officer’s identification and badge, authorities said. The early morning carjacking occurred in Elizabeth, although a city spokeswoman did not say where the crime occurred. The vehicle...
Central Islip Man Sentenced For Beating Nephews With Metal Pipe, Causing 1 Victim To Lose Leg
A Long Island man was sentenced for beating his two nephews with a metal pipe in 2018 in an attack that caused one of the victims to lose a limb. Carlos Ortega, age 42, of Central Islip, was sentenced to eight years in prison and five years of post-release supervision for first-degree assault, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Monday, Nov. 21.
Gov. Hochul continues with legislation to get all New Yorkers to buy electric transportation
Gov. Kathy Hochul is pushing legislation forward to clean up transportation and help New Yorkers transition to electric.
1 DEAD AFTER NYPD SHOOTOUT: Cops exchange gunfire in Manhattan drug operation
One suspect is dead and another in NYPD custody following a shootout Friday night at a narcotics operation – jointly conducted by the NYPD, NYS Police and DEA – in Inwood in Upper Manhattan, officials said.
Official: Westchester DA's Office will not file charges in case of Italian student who died at Thornwood boarding school
As News 12 previously reported, 17-year-old Claudio Mandia was found dead in a room at EF Academy in February.
N.J. schools superintendent dies in car accident
Englewood Schools Superintendent Ronel Cook died Sunday after a car accident in New York, authorities said. “During his short tenure with the school district, Dr. Cook demonstrated a true passion for education, our students, and our community,” said a statement from acting assistant superintendent Jennifer Sifuentes. “Our condolences go out to his family.”
Manhattan DA moves to vacate convictions of 8 NYPD members
NEW YORK -- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has moved to vacate nearly 200 misdemeanor convictions against eight NYPD members.Bragg called for the cases to be dismissed following an investigation that found due process violations.The arrests made between 2001 and 2016 were tied to the members' law enforcement duties, including official misconduct, falsifying records and perjury. More than half of the sentences resulted in fines or incarceration.
Resident, 72, Assaulted After Handing $8,700 To Grandparent Bail Scammer: New Milford PD
A heartless thug assaulted a 72-year-old New Milford man after conning the victim and his wife out of $8,700 with a grandparent bail scam, authorities said. Carlos Liriano-Cruz, 21, convinced the victims that their grandson was in police custody and needed the cash for bail, Police Chief Brian T. Clancy said.
