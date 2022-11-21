Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lake County Florida ToursLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Exactly what do we have to be thankful for in Florida? Hmm? (opinion/satire)JoAnn RyanFlorida State
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
New Radiation Therapy Gives Heart Patients HopeModern Globe
The Top 3 Richest Neighborhoods in OrlandoEvie M.Orlando, FL
Related
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Fiction: I Installed A Secret Camera On My Daughter's Bedroom, What I Saw After 3 Days Made Me Cry
Before I continue with the content of this article, it's important to let y'all know that this not true life story, it is a fictional article made from a factual events.
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
A mom who drank a few glasses of wine while pregnant had a son with developmental issues. She said the buzz wasn't worth it.
Natalie Battaglia doesn't know if alcohol in pregnancy contributed to her son's unusual mannerisms, but she still regrets drinking.
Mom Urged Not To Host Christmas for 15 After In-Laws Invite Their Family
Several user on Mumsnet sided with the author of the latest viral post, including one who said: "You're not being unreasonable not to want all that work."
Dear Abby: Wife overhears husband make demeaning comments
DEAR ABBY: I am a wife and mother in my late 30s. I'm also a registered nurse, beginning a master's degree program to advance my career. I consider myself to be an intelligent person, and I did well in college. My husband is also intelligent, and I'm proud of his accomplishments in his career. However, he can be arrogant at times, giving the impression that he is smarter than everyone else around him -- including me. Today, I overheard him talking to his boss, whom he told about the master's program I am starting in a few weeks. He then told...
Deceased father's girlfriend wants to be given most expensive items he left behind
A Pen Open On A Piece Of PaperPhoto byÁlvaro Serrano/UnsplashonUnsplash. When someone passes away without leaving something for their current partner, it's on whoever was left the belongings to give them to who they should go to. Sometimes two parties want the same items that were left behind which can turn into a messy situation.
After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later
Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
Woman Asks for Sign From Deceased Daughter and Gets an Answer Almost Immediately
She felt her presence so she asked.
pethelpful.com
Video of Senior Dog Braving the Stairs to Visit Her 'Favorite Contractor' Is Precious
As our dogs get older, we start to notice they move a bit slower and spend more time sleeping than playing. It's an inevitable part of owning a senior dog, but that doesn't make it any easier to watch. However, one elderly pup had a spark of motivation to find the energy to perform a strenuous task, and her mom captured the amazing moment on video.
Delivery room camera captures father’s emotional reaction to wife’s ‘scariest’ experience giving birth
A delivery room camera captured a father’s emotional reaction to his wife’s “scariest” experience when giving birth to their child.In March 2021, Sheri, @sherinicole455, posted a video of her daughter’s birth on her TikTok. The footage showed the woman’s husband standing next to her in the delivery room, as she was on a hospital bed.Sheri also explained that her baby didn’t cry when she was born and called this the “scariest silence of [her] life”. She went on to detail the birthing experience and what her baby looked like, at first, when born. “We lost her heartbeat while...
pethelpful.com
Dog's Excitement Over Grandma Coming to Visit Is Full of Pure Joy
Beemer the Golden Retriever is one excited pup, and it's for the best reason--his Grandma is right outside! As she gathers her things from her car and hypes herself up to see her granddog, Beemer just can't help but get riled up himself! After all, who doesn't love a visit from grandma?
Man Backed for Uninviting Parents To Wedding Since They Won't Participate
The man says his parents refused to help with planning the wedding, giving a speech or even sitting in the front row during the ceremony.
Upworthy
11-year-old girl with brain tumor had the most wholesome request for her Make-A-Wish
Zoey Henry, 11, has struggled recently. She underwent a year of treatment to reduce the tumor after receiving the diagnosis of an incurable brain stem cancer. When the Make-A-Wish organization gave Zoey the opportunity to realize her aspirations, she carefully considered what she wanted and decided on: to capture images of dogs. That's how she ended up at New York City's Washington Square Park recently, trying to hold a ball in front of a dog's face to get her attention, then pulling it back while taking a shot. One dog, named Roo, waited calmly as Zoey worked on her dog photography techniques. Elias Weiss Friedman, a professional dog photographer known as The Dogist for his adorable dog photos, served as her mentor for her Make-A-Wish experience. For Friedman, it's a first. “We were very humbled and honored that someone wanted us as their wish,” Friedman tells TODAY.
pethelpful.com
Viral Video of German Shepherd Saving Little Boy's Life Is Amazing
Dogs are man's best friend for a very good reason, and this German Shepherd is here to remind us what that reason is. He's the literal definition of loyalty! When Tank's 6-year-old human brother was playing in the yard, he was able to step in and protect him from a random, unprovoked attack from a neighbor's dog...all in a matter of seconds!
pethelpful.com
Dog's Reaction to 'Favorite Grandma' Visiting Her Is So Heartwarming
Everyone loves visits from their grandma. During these visits, the grandkids are spoiled with toys and treats, often times without Mom knowing. Relationships like this are so important in families because it helps different generations bond and form connections with each other. One pup had visit from her grandma that showed their close relationship, and it was absolutely lovely to see.
pethelpful.com
Golden Retriever's Reaction to Getting Her Own Puppy Is Beyond Precious
Feeling lonely is natural for most beings. When a family adopts a pet, they can sometimes get lonely as the only animal in the house, especially if everyone is at work or school all day. One family noticed this about their pup, and the solution they came up with is perfect.
pethelpful.com
Woman's Sweet Slow Dance With Her Dachshund Has Us in Our Feelings
If your dog is small enough, it's important to pick them up and hold them close often to show them affection. When this happens, people will sometimes play music and move around the room with their pet, which leads to full on dancing. One dog mom shared a video that's going viral where she and her pup do this, and it is lovely.
CBS News
573K+
Followers
73K+
Post
409M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1