Zoey Henry, 11, has struggled recently. She underwent a year of treatment to reduce the tumor after receiving the diagnosis of an incurable brain stem cancer. When the Make-A-Wish organization gave Zoey the opportunity to realize her aspirations, she carefully considered what she wanted and decided on: to capture images of dogs. That's how she ended up at New York City's Washington Square Park recently, trying to hold a ball in front of a dog's face to get her attention, then pulling it back while taking a shot. One dog, named Roo, waited calmly as Zoey worked on her dog photography techniques. Elias Weiss Friedman, a professional dog photographer known as The Dogist for his adorable dog photos, served as her mentor for her Make-A-Wish experience. For Friedman, it's a first. “We were very humbled and honored that someone wanted us as their wish,” Friedman tells TODAY.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO