This has actually happened with other animals as well. They usually do that because they’re mourning the death of another mate. Not to say that’s what’s happening here, but it’s not a new phenomenon
This does not answer the question of why other animals in different parts of the world are acting strange too.
it just goes to show you that ( man ) and (science) has an explanation for everything. now whether it's true or not it's to be said. the word of God gives another reason for this story.
Comments / 202