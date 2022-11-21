(Video) The Beautiful Story Behind Jack Grealish's Goal Celebration Against Iran

The story behind the Manchester City star's decision to jiggle his arms is a heart-warming one.

Jack Grealish scored the second international goal of his career during England's 6-2 win over Iran on Monday.

It was a brilliant team goal featuring 35 passes before Grealish rolled the ball into the net.

But it was Grealish's celebration that really caught the eye.

The story behind the Manchester City star's decision to jiggle his arms is a heart-warming one.

Jack Grealish pictured jiggling his arms while celebrating his goal in England's 6-2 win over Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup IMAGO/Xinhua

Grealish became pen pals with a young City and England fan called Finlay earlier this year.

Finlay, like Grealish's sister, has cerebral palsy.

After exchanging letters, Grealish went to visit Finlay at a disability football tournament held at City's training center and it was here that the goal celebration was dreamed up.

Finlay initially wanted Grealish to celebrate his next goal by doing The Worm, but they eventually settled on the arm dance, as witnessed in Qatar.