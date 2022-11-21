Read full article on original website
Related
Netherlands v Ecuador: World Cup 2022 – live
Minute-by-minute report: Join Barry Glendenning for updates as the Netherlands and Ecuador collide in Group A
WFMZ-TV Online
Neymar injured, Richarlison scores for Brazil at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — With Neymar limping off the field with an ankle injury, Richarlison came through for the “Seleção.”. A spectacular acrobatic kick followed an easy tap-in from close range as Richarlison scored both goals in Brazil's 2-0 victory over Serbia on Thursday at the World Cup.
Comments / 0