Uganda closed schools nationwide on Friday to curb the spread of Ebola, despite the health minister insisting to AFP that new cases had declined. But in recent weeks, the number of new infections registered in the capital Kampala and the epicentres of Mubende and Kassanda has declined, Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng told AFP. "The major breakthrough in this fight against Ebola for Uganda is that the communities have realised that Ebola is deadly and it kills," she said.

27 MINUTES AGO