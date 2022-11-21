Read full article on original website
How A Racist Sheriff Won Reelection In North Carolina
Jody Greene abused his power in Columbus County. And the Republicans around him supported it.
North Carolina Gov. Cooper appoints new team to review leadership in the UNC system
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – At least three people with connections to the Piedmont Triad have been named by Gov. Roy Cooper to a commission to study the governance of the public universities in North Carolina. Cooper announced on Wednesday he had established the 14-person commission through an executive order to look at how public schools […]
warrenrecord.com
Eva M. Clayton receives 2022 North Carolina Award
On the evening of Nov. 15, Eva M. Clayton and five other distinguished North Carolinians were awarded the 2022 North Carolina Award by Roy Cooper, governor of the state of North Carolina, and D. Reid Watson, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Nominees for this award are recognized in the categories of fine arts, literature, public service, and science.
4 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
Steak up-closePhoto byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try some new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out, if you have never been to any of them before. All of them are great options for both a casual meal as well as a special occasion.
Homebuilder Action 9′s been investigating in danger of losing license
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina’s Licensing Board for General Contractors says it has “several active complaint files opened against” Aaron Guess and his company, Story Homes. The board plans to hear the cases next month and says it could revoke Guess’ license. Multiple people who...
North Carolina 'trailblazer for women' McCain dies at 91
Betty McCain, a key member of former Gov. Jim Hunt’s administration and the first woman to chair the North Carolina Democratic Party, died Wednesday. She was 91. “She was terrific in organizing people and inspiring people,” Hunt told WRAL News. “It was one of my great privileges to work with her.”
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North Carolina
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over North Carolina in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Mecklenburg County tradition to your list.
North Carolina native injured in shooting at Colorado Springs gay club
Hudson had just moved to Colorado in the last two weeks. Five people were killed.
6 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
Seafood dishesPhoto byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
Several ENC cities included in Royal Farms NC expansion
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Convenience store chain Royal Farms announced Monday that New Bern, Greenville, Kinston and Jacksonville will be among the first cities included in the company’s expansion into North Carolina. Royal Farms is a chain of convenience stores owned by Cloverfield Farms Dairy and headquartered in Baltimore, Md. Royal Farms has more than […]
WXII 12
'We the People,' of North Carolina have spoken, but now what? | Editorial
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The votes have been cast and counted. Well, at least in North Carolina. The signs are coming out of the yards and intersections, and newly elected state and federal leaders are making preparations to begin their new jobs. Here in the Tar Heel state, we were fortunate to remain somewhat above the fray of this political season. But now comes the hard part. The actual governing of We The People. Yep, I’m talking about each and every constituent regardless of how they cast their ballot. After all, the preamble of the United States Constitution does not read 'we the party' or 'we the person'. It is 'we the people', and that means for the men and women serving this state, whether in Raleigh or Washington, D.C., you are serving even those that voted against you.
walterborolive.com
Missing North Carolina man found dead in Colleton
On Thursday, Nov. 17, a North Carolina man, Braedan Rose, 25, of Avery County in Newland, N.C., was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon. The man was reported missing to North Carolina authorities on Friday, Oct 14. North Carolina authorities were told the man battled with drug addiction...
mynews13.com
N.C. car dealership sues Carvana, says online dealer doesn't follow the rules
LENOIR, N.C. — A lawsuit accuses the online car dealership Carvana of breaking the rules and misleading customers to get an unfair advantage in North Carolina. The federal lawsuit, which asks the court to become a class action, accuses the company of unfair and deceptive trade practices and false advertising. The suit says Carvana was able to take business away from the lead plaintiff, a used car dealership in Lenoir, North Carolina, near Hickory.
oceansbeyondpiracy.org
7 Best Ski Resorts in North Carolina (2023)
North Carolina is located in the southeastern United States. Although North Carolina isn’t known for snowy winters, the state offers some fantastic skiing. With some of the best ski areas in the eastern United States, North Carolina boasts plenty of high base elevations, breathtaking views, and sunshine. In particular,...
North Carolina poll finds one kind of pie squashes all the others. What pie do you prefer for Thanksgiving?
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – A High Point University Poll says you have an eye for a certain holiday pie, and that piqued our palate to challenge your choice. In a poll of 1,015 adults in North Carolina conducted Nov. 10-17, exactly 1 in 4 respondents (25%) said pumpkin pie was their favorite holiday pie. […]
delawarebusinessnow.com
Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina
Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
Most commonly seen birds in North Carolina
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in North Carolina using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percentage of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Governor Cooper pardons turkeys ‘Biscuit’, ‘Tater’ ahead of Thanksgiving
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper pardoned two turkeys, Biscuit and Tater, at the annual North Carolina Turkey Pardon Ceremony at the Executive Mansion on Tuesday. “Thanksgiving is a time to come together and appreciate the many blessings our families, friends and communities have to offer,” Governor Cooper said. “We’re grateful for the people who make North Carolina a stronger and safer place for all, including our educators, military service members and first responders. The holidays are also a time to remember those struggling to make ends meet and put food on the table and I appreciate Butterball’s generous donation to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.”
country1037fm.com
The North Carolina City With The Worst Potholes
I have a 45-minute commute into Charlotte from my home in Clover, South Carolina every single morning. By now I know every pothole along the way and there are many. Charlotte is not the worst city for potholes in North Carolina, but you are about to know the North Carolina city with the worst.
Hundreds have died on North Carolina streets; community pushes for change
There were a lot of empty shoes at First Ward Park Sunday. From children to adults, each pair represented a person who died on area roadways.
