WIBW

3 arrested after narcotics search warrant served in west-central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested after a narcotics search warrant was served in west-central Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says several units were called to the scene at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in the 2100 block of SW Willow Ave. as they served a search warrant related to an ongoing investigation.
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

Man killed in early Thanksgiving shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide from early Thanksgiving morning. Officers say they heard reports of a shooting in the area of 84th Street and Olive Street a little after 2 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man shot to death in front of a house.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Vehicles collide when drunk driver heads wrong-way down Highway 24

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A head-on collision on Highway 24 was caused when a drunk driver was headed the wrong way down the highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that on Monday, Nov. 21, officials were called to the area of Highway 24 and Kansas Ave. with reports of a non-injury crash.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Death investigation underway in KCK after body is found in lake

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A death investigation is underway in Kansas City, Kansas, after a body was found in Wyandotte County Lake on Tuesday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said deputies went to the lake, which is east of I-435 and north of Leavenworth Road, shortly before 1 p.m. after someone called and said there was a body in the lake.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Two men dead after deadly double shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a double homicide Tuesday afternoon in the metro. Police responded to a shooting call just after 1 p.m. near East 27th Street and Prospect Ave. On arrival, officers located two adult male shooting victims unresponsive just west of the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Police find deceased woman in North Lawrence city campsite

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials will need an autopsy to determine the cause of death for a woman found deceased by police in her tent at the North Lawrence city campsite. The Lawrence Police Department says that just after noon on Monday, Nov. 21, officials were called to the city campsite in North Lawrence - the site of a previous dispute between business owners and the city - with reports of a deceased woman.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Kansas City woman dies in head-on collision with semi-truck near Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman has died after a head-on collision with a semi-truck on the interstate near Junction City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 311 on eastbound I-70 - about 13 miles east of Junction City - with reports of a fatality crash.
JUNCTION CITY, KS

