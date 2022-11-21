Read full article on original website
Related
Driver seriously injured following crash on I-435 entrance ramp in Kansas City
The crash was reported just after 5 p.m. at the entrance ramp to southbound Interstate 435 and E. 63rd Street.
Video shows Clay County deputies, bystander rescuing driver from creek
The Clay County Sheriff's Office released video showing deputies and a witness rescuing a man after he drove into a creek south of Kearney.
Pursuit in southwest Lawrence leads to arrest in the woods
A 34-year-old man is in custody after a chase in southwestern Lawrence Wednesday morning.
KETV.com
Topeka police assist Douglas County Sheriff's Office in search warrant; part of missing woman investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirmed a search warrant carried out in Topeka, Kansas, is part of the investigation into an Omaha woman's disappearance. There's still no sign of 43-year-old Cari Allen — she was last seen Saturday night around 11 p.m. near 168th and Blondo...
WIBW
3 arrested after narcotics search warrant served in west-central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested after a narcotics search warrant was served in west-central Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says several units were called to the scene at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in the 2100 block of SW Willow Ave. as they served a search warrant related to an ongoing investigation.
Body recovered from Wyandotte County Lake, sheriff’s office investigating
An investigation is currently underway after a body was recovered from Wyandotte County Lake Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.
No charges for Leavenworth resident after shooting man trying to break into home
Leavenworth's county attorney determined a deadly shooting was in self defense after a man said he shot as the victim broke into his house.
MISSING: 18-year-old last seen Wednesday in Liberty
The Liberty Police Department is looking for an 18-year-old man last seen on Wednesday, November 23.
kttn.com
Northwest Missouri man dies, another injured, in three-vehicle crash on Highway 148
A northwest Missouri man died and another resident was injured in a three-vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon in Nodaway County one-half mile south of Hopkins. All vehicles were northbound on Highway 148 when two trailing vehicles slowed for a farm implement. A Peterbilt semi-truck hit the rear of a sports utility vehicle, pushing it into the rear of a car.
Man found dead near 56th and Swope Parkway in Kansas City
Kansas City police are investigating a homicide Wednesday after finding a man dead near Swope Parkway.
One dead in multi-vehicle crash on 71 Highway near Bannister Road
The crash was reported just after 4 p.m. on northbound 71 Highway, just past Bannister Road.
KMBC.com
Man killed in early Thanksgiving shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide from early Thanksgiving morning. Officers say they heard reports of a shooting in the area of 84th Street and Olive Street a little after 2 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man shot to death in front of a house.
WIBW
Vehicles collide when drunk driver heads wrong-way down Highway 24
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A head-on collision on Highway 24 was caused when a drunk driver was headed the wrong way down the highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that on Monday, Nov. 21, officials were called to the area of Highway 24 and Kansas Ave. with reports of a non-injury crash.
KCTV 5
Death investigation underway in KCK after body is found in lake
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A death investigation is underway in Kansas City, Kansas, after a body was found in Wyandotte County Lake on Tuesday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said deputies went to the lake, which is east of I-435 and north of Leavenworth Road, shortly before 1 p.m. after someone called and said there was a body in the lake.
KMBC.com
Two men dead after deadly double shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a double homicide Tuesday afternoon in the metro. Police responded to a shooting call just after 1 p.m. near East 27th Street and Prospect Ave. On arrival, officers located two adult male shooting victims unresponsive just west of the...
KMBC.com
Kansas City installs disks in pavement at certain intersections to deter dangerous sideshows
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There's a new crackdown in Kansas City on what police officers call sideshows. Sideshows are characterized by a group of cars and people blocking off an intersection while a driver does donuts in that intersection. Last weekend, Kansas City police officers broke up a large...
WIBW
Police find deceased woman in North Lawrence city campsite
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials will need an autopsy to determine the cause of death for a woman found deceased by police in her tent at the North Lawrence city campsite. The Lawrence Police Department says that just after noon on Monday, Nov. 21, officials were called to the city campsite in North Lawrence - the site of a previous dispute between business owners and the city - with reports of a deceased woman.
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 11 years in prison, without parole, for methamphetamine trafficking
A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for possessing methamphetamine to distribute. Scott D. Walker, 52, Kansas City, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark to 11 years and three months in federal prison without parole. On March 1, 2022, Walker pleaded guilty to possessing methamphetamine with the...
WIBW
Kansas City woman dies in head-on collision with semi-truck near Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman has died after a head-on collision with a semi-truck on the interstate near Junction City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 311 on eastbound I-70 - about 13 miles east of Junction City - with reports of a fatality crash.
‘His life had meaning’: Shooting victim’s mother blames Kansas City apartment complex
Jackson County prosecutors charged Paul Wright in connection to the death of Terylle Gorham, near the Swope Plaza Apartments on East 49th Street in May.
Comments / 0