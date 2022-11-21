Read full article on original website
Iran strike late to leave Wales on the brink after Wayne Hennessey receives World Cup’s first red card
“Don’t take me home” became an anthem of Wales in 2016 but the danger is they will soon be booking their flights. The latest of late drama felt a fatal blow to their hopes of extending their stay in Qatar, goals in the 98th and 101st minutes earning Iran the victory they thoroughly deserved but which – thanks to a combination of the uprights, the most marginal of offsides and some inspired goalkeeping – they seemed set to be denied.Yet Wayne Hennessey’s day will not be remembered for his stops from Sardar Azmoun and Saeid Ezatolahi, crucial as they seemed...
Lionel Messi is FIT to face Mexico having shaken off an ankle problem... with team-mate Lautaro Martinez claiming game against Mexico 'will be like a FINAL' after they were stunned in defeat to Saudi Arabia in first match
Lionel Messi is fit and ready to write the wrongs of Argentina's stunning loss to Saudi Arabia in Saturday's crucial match-up with Mexico. Argentina arrived in Qatar as one of the favourites to win the competition but face the prospect of elimination if they fall to back-to-back defeats after two games.
FIFA Bans England Fans With Plastic Swords and Shields From U.S. World Cup Game
English soccer fans have been banned from dressing up as knights in shining armor ahead of Friday’s World Cup tie against the U.S. in Qatar because the outfits are considered offensive to Muslims. British supporters have dressed up as St. George—the patron saint of England—at international sports tournaments for at least two decades. But international soccer governing body FIFA says the chainmail costumes are inappropriate in the Islamic host nation of this year’s World Cup because they invoke 1,000-year-old holy wars between Christians and Muslims. Two fans dressed as knights were refused entry to England’s game against Iran on Monday...
Netherlands v Ecuador: World Cup 2022 – live
Minute-by-minute report: Join Barry Glendenning for updates as the Netherlands and Ecuador collide in Group A
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
